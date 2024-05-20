Veteran Pride Event - Nashville

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 1310 24th Avenue South Nashville, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Nashville VA Medical Center Cost: Free





The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Pride Counts at VA event encourages Veterans, family and staff to interact with TVHS services and receive support in their respected communities

All are welcome including Veterans, family and TVHS staff.

Wednesday, June 12 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Nashville VA Medical Center in front of the Mental health Annex

The Pride Month celebration is free to attend and is open to Veterans, family members and VA employees. The event will include activities for all to enjoy and food from the TVHS canteen will be available to purchase. Please bring cash to purchase food or buy a ticket at the canteen.

Representatives from several TVHS services and programs will be available to talk with individuals on the services provided to Veterans and LGBTQ+ identifying Veterans. At this event, there will be an opportunity to learn more about these services provided by LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Service. There will also be opportunities to learn about other VA and community services provided to Veterans.

VA is committed to creating a welcoming environment and improving healthcare for everyone, including Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) Veterans. VA staff play a critical role in ensuring that LGBTQ+ Veterans receive the care they need and have earned in service to our country.