Women Veterans Day Celebration - Murfreesboro

When: Fri. Jun 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Courtyard 3400 Lebanon Pike Murfreesboro, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us on Friday, June 14th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Medical Center courtyard in Murfreesboro, Tennessee for our Women Veterans Day celebration! This event honors the courageous women who have served in our armed forces, recognizing their contributions and sacrifices.

The celebration will feature remarks from our Veteran Executive Leadership, informational booths highlighting women health services, and snacks + refreshments.

Connect with other women Veterans and learn about the resources available to women who have served through VA TVHS.

To courtyard is at the heart of the Alvin C. York campus. Enter through any building and navigate to the center of the complex. Red coat ambassadors and VA employees would be delighted to assist in showing visitors to the courtyard.