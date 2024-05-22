Recently Separated Veterans and Transitioning Service Members - Virtual VA Outreach Event

When: Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





Calling all recently separated Veterans and transitioning service members in the Southeast United States!

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is excited to host a FREE virtual event for the Southeastern U.S. Veteran community on June 11 through 13, 2024 (10 a.m. – 3 p.m. EST). Help us connect you with the VA health care and benefits you have earned!

• Ready to start using VA health care?

• Interested in using VA education benefits?

• Need help submitting a VA disability claim?

• Want to learn more about VA health care options for women?

• Want to check the status of your disability claim or appeal?

• Concerns about your toxic exposure while in service?

• Considering VA mental health resources?

• Need housing or worried about becoming homeless?

When registering, you will have the option to schedule the virtual appointment at a time during the event that is most convenient for you!

Veteran Experience Action Centers (VEACs) are designed to bring together VA, state, and community representatives, serving as a nexus for Veterans, service members, families, caregivers, and survivors, fostering connections to vital services, resources, and information, spanning from VA benefits and healthcare to crisis support and peer-to-peer connections. Our proven system for modern outreach operates on a standardized, scalable, and sustainable model, ensuring consistent excellence.