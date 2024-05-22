LGBTQ+ Veterans Virtual Outreach Symposium

When: Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





In recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, this symposium will focus on the importance of reaching out to our Nation’s LGBTQ+ Veterans. Attendees will be educated and empowered about the benefits and services that may be available to them. The symposium will provide information on current and future VA benefits, to include filing a VA disability claim online, the Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act and improving the quality of life for Veterans and dependents through Vet Center services. In addition, there will be presentations on LGBTQ+ healthcare, character of discharge upgrades and mental health resources.

Date: Thursday, June 6, 2024

Time: 1:00-2:30pm (ET)

Link to Join: https://bit.ly/3wmNtj4

Phone: 1-833-558-0712 Toll-free Number, Access Code: 282 829 94371

Webinar password: gF7Srncz$56 (43777629 from phones and video systems)