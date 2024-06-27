Veteran Creative Arts Festival - Chattanooga

When: Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Group room B 6401 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN Get directions on Google Maps to Chattanooga VA Clinic Cost: Free





The annual Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Creative Arts Festival will have exhibits from July 25 - August 21, 2024 throughout middle Tennessee. As part of the national competition, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities are encouraged to compete in TVHS’ local creative arts competition.

The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing and the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. TVHS creative arts competition’s top winning entries will advance to a national judging process. First, second, and third-place entries are determined at the national level. First-place-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

Submissions due: July 19, 2024

For submission details and eligibility, please visit: https://www.va.gov/.../veterans-creative-arts.../

Pre-Show Chattanooga VA Clinic

Show: July 25, 2024

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET

Location: 6401 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-5406, United States

Group room B

POCs:

Lisa Bolman 423-893-6500, ext. 27487; Lisa.bolman@va.gov

Ed Hamilton 423-893-6500, ext. 27006; Edward.hamilton@va.gov

Other VA events