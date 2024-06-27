Veteran Creative Arts Festival - Chattanooga
When:
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Group room B
6401 Shallowford Road
Chattanooga, TN
Cost:
Free
The annual Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Creative Arts Festival will have exhibits from July 25 - August 21, 2024 throughout middle Tennessee. As part of the national competition, Veterans enrolled at VA health care facilities are encouraged to compete in TVHS’ local creative arts competition.
The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing and the performing arts of dance, drama, and music. TVHS creative arts competition’s top winning entries will advance to a national judging process. First, second, and third-place entries are determined at the national level. First-place-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.
Submissions due: July 19, 2024
For submission details and eligibility, please visit: https://www.va.gov/.../veterans-creative-arts.../
Pre-Show Chattanooga VA Clinic
Show: July 25, 2024
Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET
Location: 6401 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421-5406, United States
Group room B
POCs:
Lisa Bolman 423-893-6500, ext. 27487; Lisa.bolman@va.gov
Ed Hamilton 423-893-6500, ext. 27006; Edward.hamilton@va.gov