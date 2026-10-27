Skip to Content

Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System can help you. Contact our team today to get assistance.

VA is here to help Veterans experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness 24/7. 

Call VA's National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1- to reach a qualified health care professional for immediate assistance at anytime. 

If you or a Veteran you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1. You do not have to be a Veteran to call.

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help.  

We serve by engaging and connecting homeless Veterans with health care and other needed services to support housing stability. We can also help connect you with resources in your community. 

Contact our Homeless Veteran Program team at to get help with

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care

Other resources

  • Learn about VA's commitment to ending homelessness among Veterans nationwide and how to get involved.

  • VA Tennessee Valley provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. We can connect you with the help you need.

  • Find out how to get support for substance use problems through VA.

Last updated: 