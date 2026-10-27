Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System can help you. Contact our team today to get assistance.
VA is here to help Veterans experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness 24/7.
Call VA's National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-
If you or a Veteran you know are experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and press 1. You do not have to be a Veteran to call.
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help.
We serve by engaging and connecting homeless Veterans with health care and other needed services to support housing stability. We can also help connect you with resources in your community.
Contact our Homeless Veteran Program team at
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care