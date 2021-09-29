 Skip to Content

Mental health care

VA Tennessee Valley health care operates a comprehensive behavioral health program. We are a regional center of excellence for Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.

Connect with a care coordinator

Landra Orr LCSW

VA Community Mental Health Point of Contact

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-225-6335

Email: Landra.Orr@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care

The Behavioral Health Department offers both inpatient and outpatient services, including telehealth appointments. We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues impacting emotional well-being. Our services include:

  • Psychiatry
  • Psychology
  • Services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless
  • Treatment for addictive disorders, including residential rehabilitation treatment programs
  • Transition and care management for returning Veterans (OIF/OEF/OND)

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.

