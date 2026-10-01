Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Patient Advocate Office
Gino Nevins, Patient Representative Supervisor (Murfreesboro)
Christi Johnson-Peoples, Patient Representative Supervisor (Nashville)
Nashville
Miranda Seals, Patient Representative
Robert Taylor, Patient Relations Assistant
Taneka Crawford, Patient Representative / Patient Advocacy Coordinator
Brett Estrada, Patient Representative
Christopher Mitchell, Patient Representative
Murfreesboro
John Robinson, Congressional Representative Liaison
Alan Harrington, Patient Relations Assistant
Brittney Jones, Patient Representative
Chattanooga
Casey Willett, Patient Representative
Clarksville
Christine Hatfield, Patient Representative
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights