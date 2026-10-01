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Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Patient Advocate Office

Gino Nevins, Patient Representative Supervisor (Murfreesboro)

Christi Johnson-Peoples, Patient Representative Supervisor (Nashville)

Nashville

Miranda Seals, Patient Representative

Robert Taylor, Patient Relations Assistant 

Taneka Crawford, Patient Representative / Patient Advocacy Coordinator

 

Brett Estrada, Patient Representative

Christopher Mitchell, Patient Representative

Murfreesboro

John Robinson, Congressional Representative Liaison

Alan Harrington, Patient Relations Assistant

Brittney Jones, Patient Representative

Chattanooga

Casey Willett, Patient Representative 

 

Clarksville

Christine Hatfield, Patient Representative

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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