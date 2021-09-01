 Skip to Content

Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Tennessee Valley health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Andy_Richart

Andy Richart

Patient Advocate, Nashville

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-873-7225

Tracy_Thomas

Tracy Thomas

Patient Advocate, Chattanooga

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 423-893-6500, ext. 27084

Email: Tracy.Thomas2@va.gov

Deborah_Hubbert

Deborah Hubbert

Lead Patient Advocate, Nashville

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-873-7225

Email: Deborah.Hubbert@va.gov

Mark_Rosson

Mark Rosson

Patient Advocate, Murfreesboro

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-225-2560

Email: Mark.Rosson@va.gov

Rory_L_Thompson

Rory L Thompson

Patient Advocate, Nashville

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-873-7225

Email: Rory.Thompson@va.gov

Taneka_Crawford

Taneka Crawford

Patient Advocate, Nashville

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-873-7225

Email: Taneka.Crawford@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Last updated: