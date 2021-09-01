Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Tennessee Valley health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Andy Richart
Patient Advocate, Nashville
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Phone: 615-873-7225
Tracy Thomas
Patient Advocate, Chattanooga
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Phone: 423-893-6500, ext. 27084
Email: Tracy.Thomas2@va.gov
Deborah Hubbert
Lead Patient Advocate, Nashville
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Phone: 615-873-7225
Email: Deborah.Hubbert@va.gov
Mark Rosson
Patient Advocate, Murfreesboro
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Phone: 615-225-2560
Email: Mark.Rosson@va.gov
Rory L Thompson
Patient Advocate, Nashville
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Phone: 615-873-7225
Email: Rory.Thompson@va.gov
Taneka Crawford
Patient Advocate, Nashville
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Phone: 615-873-7225
Email: Taneka.Crawford@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights