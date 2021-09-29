 Skip to Content

Suicide prevention

If you're a Veteran who is thinking of hurting yourself—or you know a Veteran who’s considering this—we can help. Our VA Tennessee Valley health care suicide prevention coordinators can get you the support you need. They work with our behavioral health providers and community organizations to assist Veterans who are managing emotional or mental health crises.

Connect with a care coordinator

Our suicide prevention coordinators can help you get ongoing support, like counseling and other services. Coordinators are available during regular business hours.

Lesley Murray

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-873-8957, ext. 68957

Email: TVHSuicidePreventionProgram@va.gov

Sabrina Dowd-Abele

Suicide Prevention Coordinator

VA Tennessee Valley health care

Phone: 615-225-6892

Email: TVHSuicidePreventionProgram@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Tennessee Valley health care

  • Suicide prevention care coordinators
  • Suicide prevention case managers
  • Gun safety locks
Last updated: