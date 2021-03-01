Locations
Main locations
Nashville VA Medical Center
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212-2637
Main phone: 615-327-4751
Mental health clinic: 615-873-8293
Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129-1237
Main phone: 615-867-6000
Mental health clinic: 615-225-3638
Health clinic locations
Albion Street VA Clinic
1818 Albion Street, Suite 114
Nashville, TN 37208-2918
Athens VA Clinic
1320 Decatur Pike
Athens, TN 37303-2418
Main phone: 423-746-1410
Bowling Green VA Clinic
600 US 31 West Bypass, Fairview Plaza, Suite 12
Bowling Green, KY 42101-4905
Main phone: 270-782-0120
Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic
1919 Charlotte Avenue, Suite 100
Nashville, TN 37203-2219
Chattanooga VA Clinic
6401 Shallowford Road
Chattanooga, TN 37421-5406
Mental health clinic: 423-893-6500
Clarksville VA Clinic
782 Weatherly Drive
Clarksville, TN 37043-8941
Main phone: 931-645-3552
Mental health clinic: 931-645-3552 x64216
Cookeville VA Clinic
851 South Willow Avenue, Suite 108
Cookeville, TN 38501-4223
Main phone: 931-284-4060
Dalton Drive VA Clinic
2292 Dalton Drive, Suite F
Clarksville, TN 37043-8961
Main phone: 931-503-1111
Dover VA Clinic
1406 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058-3730
Main phone: 931-232-1300
Gallatin VA Clinic
419 Steam Plant Road
Gallatin, TN 37066-3027
Main phone: 615-230-4600
Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic
260 Glenis Drive, Liberty Square
Murfreesboro, TN 37129-5102
Main phone: 615-225-6333
Glenis Drive VA Clinic
250 Glenis Drive, Liberty Square
Murfreesboro, TN 37129-5160
Main phone: 615-867-6000 x28102
Hopkinsville VA Clinic
1002 South Virginia Street, Forbes Place, Second Floor
Hopkinsville, KY 42240-3579
Main phone: 270-885-2106
International Plaza VA Clinic
2 International Plaza Drive, International Plaza, Suite 300
Nashville, TN 37217-5150
Main phone: 615-367-5928
Maury County VA Clinic
833 Nashville Highway
Columbia, TN 38401-2443
Main phone: 931-981-6930
Mental health clinic: 931-981-6930
McMinnville VA Clinic
1014 South Chancery Street
McMinnville, TN 37110-3704
Main phone: 931-474-7700
Pointe Centre VA Clinic
1208 Pointe Centre, Pointe Centre Properties, Suite 100
Chattanooga, TN 37421-3989
Roane County VA Clinic
2305 North Gateway Avenue, Suite 2
Harriman, TN 37748-8709
Main phone: 865-882-2010
Tullahoma VA Clinic
225 Von Karman Road
Arnold Air Force Base, TN 37389
Main phone: 931-454-6134