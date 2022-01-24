Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Coming soon!
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Nashville VA Medical Center
1310 24th Avenue South
Nashville, TN 37212-2637
Intersection: 24th Avenue South and Medical Center Drive
Coordinates: 36°8'26.09"N 86°48'14.10"W