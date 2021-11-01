News Releases
Get the latest news from our VA Tennessee Valley-area medical center and clinics. For more information about VA Tennessee Valley health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 800-228-4973, ext. 67734.
Bowling Green VA Clinic closed due to tornado damageDecember 14, 2021
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s Bowling Green VA Clinic, located at 600 U.S. 31 West Bypass, is closed Dec. 14 – 16, 2021 for tornado damage assessment.
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System encourages Veterans to participate in the Great American SmokeoutNovember 18, 2021
The tobacco cessation program at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is encouraging Veterans and their loved ones to participate in the Great American Smokeout on November 18.