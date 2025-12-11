News Releases
March 13, 2025
The Clarksville VA Clinic, part of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, will co-host a local Vietnam War Commemoration event with the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone, March 26, 2025. The event will be held at 775 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville, beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT.
March 10, 2025
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, March 27, 2025, from 2 – 5 p.m. CT, at the Azbill Community Center located at 113 Factory Street in Linden.
February 20, 2025
All VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will resume normal operations and schedules starting Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.
February 19, 2025
Due to winter weather conditions, all VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will open at 10 a.m. local time on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.
February 19, 2025
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, from 4:30 – 7 p.m. CT, at the Barren County High School Auditorium located at 507 Trojan Trail in Glasgow.
February 19, 2025
The Perry County Veterans Town Hall scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, has been postponed due to winter weather.
February 19, 2025
Due to the anticipated winter weather, the following VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System locations will open at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025:
February 13, 2025
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will partner with VFW Post 5772 to host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. CT at the VFW Post 5772 located at 6808 TN-28, Dunlap, TN.
February 10, 2025
Today, Feb. 10, 2025, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) recognizes and honors hospitalized Veterans as part of National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
February 6, 2025
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, from 2 – 5 p.m. CT, at the Azbill Community Center located at 113 Factory Street in Linden.