News Releases

Get the latest news from our VA Tennessee Valley-area medical center and clinics. For more information about VA Tennessee Valley health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 800-228-4973, ext. 67734.
November 19, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is encouraging Veterans to participate in the Great American Smokeout and Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day this Thursday at their local VA from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
November 14, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will partner with American Legion Post 143 to host a town hall on Dec. 4, 2024, from 4 - 7 p.m. CT located at 223 Ninth Street, Clarksville, Tenn., 37040.
November 13, 2024
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness announced the 2024 Point-in-Time Count, which show a record low in Veteran homelessness since measurement began in 2009 and a 24.9% decrease in Tennessee since 2023.
November 8, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is excited to announce the launch of the “My Life, My Story” project on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to enhance Veterans’ health care experience and connection.
October 29, 2024
Today, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced it delivered more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before in fiscal year 2024 — including to Veterans, their families, and their survivors in Tennessee.
October 24, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will partner with Tennessee Tech University to host a Veterans Town Hall, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024 from 4 – 7 p.m. CT in the Roaden University Center’s Tech Pride Room located at 1000 North Dixie Avenue in Cookeville.
October 10, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System invites all middle Tennessee Veterans and families to its annual Veteran Fall Festival Friday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. CT inside the historic Alvin C. York VA Medical Center quadrangle.
October 7, 2024
Dr. Michael J. Ward and Dr. Jo Ellen Wilson, VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) investigators, were selected by VA’s Office of Rural Health (ORH) to improve mental health care access for Veterans living in rural Tennessee and southern Kentucky.
October 1, 2024
The public is invited to attend a ceremony dedicating the new Clarksville Vet Center, Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. CT at 141 Chesapeake Lane, Clarksville, Tenn., 37043.
August 15, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Hendersonville. The event will be held at 1729 Stop 30 Road from 2 – 6 p.m. CT.