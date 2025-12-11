News Releases
August 9, 2024
Today, on the eve of the second anniversary of President Biden signing the PACT Act into law, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs released a new dashboard highlighting the impact of this historic law for Veterans and their survivors.
August 2, 2024
Dr. Robert Dittus at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) earned the esteemed David M. Worthen Award – the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) highest honor for health professions education – on July 30.
August 1, 2024
The Clarksville VA Clinic, in partnership with St. Thomas Medical Partners Ascension Medical Group, will offer mammograms from the mobile mammography bus on Aug. 15 and 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 782 Weatherly Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042.
July 25, 2024
Kate Cozart, clinical pharmacist practitioner at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), received the Health-System Pharmacist of the Year Award this week for her impacts on pharmaceutical education, leadership, and support of resiliency and wellness.
July 19, 2024
In observance of International Self-Care Day, TVHS Police Service is encouraging Veterans and their families to turn in expired or unused medications during its Drug Take Back event on July 24 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
June 7, 2024
The Chattanooga VA Clinic is hosting a Women Veteran Health Day celebration on Wednesday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at 6401 Shallowford Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421.
June 4, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a Summer VetFest July 25 at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center in Clarksville. The event will be held at 8 Champion’s Way from 2 – 6 p.m. CT.
May 31, 2024
On May 7, Department of Veteran Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) announced its “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality High Performer” designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC). The designation was awarded in the 16th iteration of HRC’s Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).
May 29, 2024
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a Women Veterans Day celebration dedicated to honoring the courageous women who have served in the armed forces and recognizing their invaluable contributions and sacrifices.
May 21, 2024
From these PACT Act-related claims, VA has delivered more than $146,576,074.99 in earned benefits to Tennessee Veterans and survivors