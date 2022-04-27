Small fire at Chattanooga VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

CHATTANOOGA , TN — The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Chattanooga VA Clinic experienced a small fire Wednesday afternoon in its radiology department.

The clinic was evacuated and reopened as of 2 p.m. ET after local fire department officials inspected the building.

All appointments will proceed as scheduled with the exception of radiology appointments. Veterans with radiology appointments at Chattanooga will be contacted for rescheduling. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

