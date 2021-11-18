Tennessee Valley Healthcare System encourages Veterans to participate in Great American Smokeout

PRESS RELEASE

November 18, 2021

NASHVILLE , TN — The tobacco cessation program at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is encouraging Veterans and their loved ones to participate in the Great American Smokeout on November 18.

The Great American Smokeout is a national observance that encourages Americans to enjoy a life free from smoking.

"The Veteran population enrolled in Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has one of the highest rates of smokers in the VA health care system," Dr. Jennifer Devan, TVHS tobacco cessation coordinator said. " We work together with Veterans to discover what works for them and tailor treatment options based on their needs and preferences. Our program uses evidence-based practices, including combining behavioral counseling and cessation medications."

In the Tennessee and Kentucky regions, roughly 16.8 percent of Veterans are smokers compared to VA's national average of 13.3 percent. Veterans interested in the TVHS Tobacco Cessation Program should talk with their health care provider to be referred or call 615-225-4733.

