Tennessee Valley Healthcare System named one of the best hospitals in state

May 2, 2022

NASHVILLE , TN — Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is one of three hospitals in Tennessee and the only U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Tennessee to score a 90 or higher in the 2022 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

The HEI annually evaluates more than 2,200 hospitals on LGBTQ+ policies, practices, and environments and is considered among the nation’s foremost benchmarking surveys.

“This report shows we’re dedicated to our values and stive to build trust with a population that often does not feel comfortable disclosing important parts of who they are,” said Dr. Fowler Denton, TVHS LGBTQ+ Veteran care coordinator. “We want all Veterans and staff to be treated with dignity and respect, and we’re proud to serve Veterans and staff from all backgrounds.”

TVHS earned 90 out of 100 for its patient and community engagement, patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and non-discrimination training. CHOICES Medical Center in Memphis received 95 points and Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville earned 100, respectively.

Veterans interested in LGBTQ+ services and health care can contact the TVHS LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator at 615-225-6660 or visit www.patientcare.va.gov.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

