Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host annual VA2K to support homeless Veterans

May 11, 2022

NASHVILLE , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is excited to host its 12th annual VA2K Walk Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at its Nashville, Alvin C. York, Clarksville, and Chattanooga campuses.

VA2K promotes healthy living while raising awareness and donations for Tennessee’s homeless Veterans.

The event is free and open to the public. Media interested in attending must contact TVHPublicAffairs@va.gov. Participants can expect to stroll 2 kilometers outside TVHS facilities and should arrive 15 minutes early for registration. There will be live music at the Nashville and Alvin C. York campuses.

Participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as new clothing, toiletries, packaged food, or bottled water. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required to participate.

The VA2K Walk is a rain-or-shine event, and registration is held on the day of the walk.

For additional registration and donation information, visit the TVHS website.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

