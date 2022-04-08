Tennessee Valley Healthcare System to host virtual Veteran town hall

PRESS RELEASE

April 8, 2022

Print

Nashville , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a virtual town hall meeting at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, April 13 on Microsoft Teams.

TVHS officials will introduce its new executive director, discuss updates to its women’s health program, Caregiver Support Program and provide an overview of its latest COVID-19 policies.

The event is free and open to all Veterans and their families. Veterans can join the meeting from a computer or smart phone by clicking here or dialing 1-872-701-0185 and entering access code 448 542 110#.

Town hall meetings give TVHS leaders an opportunity to engage Veterans, ask for direct feedback, and provide relevant information on new and upcoming services and projects.

Veterans interested in attending can send questions to TVHPublicAffaris@va.gov.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

###