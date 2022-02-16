TVHS hosting virtual career fair for nurses

PRESS RELEASE

February 16, 2022

NASHVILLE , TN — Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a virtual job fair for nurses on Facebook Live Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:15 a.m. CT.

TVHS is hiring registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and nursing assistants at its Nashville and Murfreesboro locations. Qualified registered nurses who are interested in working at the medical-surgical units at the Nashville campus can receive a sign-on bonus up to $10,000 and later receive a 10 percent retention bonus of their salary.

During the virtual career fair for nurses, attendees will hear from current TVHS nurses on the advantages and perks of working at TVHS, how to apply, and what skills and traits hiring managers want in potential applicants.

To join the virtual career fair, visit www.facebook.com/VATVHS. A Facebook account is not required to watch the live broadcast. Applicants should submit their resumes to TVHS-Careers@va.gov.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

###