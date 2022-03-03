VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and Blood Assurance join forces for upcoming blood drives

PRESS RELEASE

March 3, 2022

NASHVILLE , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) and Blood Assurance have announced plans for two upcoming blood drives in Nashville and Murfreesboro.

The blood drives are part of the Roll Up Your Sleeve 2022 campaign, an initiative between the Department of Veterans Affairs and its VA medical centers. The goals of the campaign are to help replenish the nation’s low blood supply and to better support and care for Veterans who may need blood or blood products in the near future.

“Tennessee Valley Healthcare System employees take pride in being able to serve Veterans and our local communities,” said TVHS Deputy Executive Director Michael Renfrow “This is a great chance for us to make an impact with the ongoing blood shortage. We’re hoping to see all the donation appointments filled from the community, Veterans and our team members at TVHS.”

The blood drives take place:

Friday, March 4

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Nashville VA Medical Center

ACRE Building 2nd floor, F-206

Schedule an appointment: bloodassurance.org/vamc34

Thursday, March 24

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

Auditorium, Building 107

Schedule an appointment: bloodassurance.org/vamc234

To encourage people to donate blood, Blood Assurance is giving away complimentary military-themed tumbler cups to all donors.

“Blood Assurance is extremely proud to partner with TVHS on this mission,” said Blood Assurance CEO J.B. Gaskins. “The blood collected from these events will give local hospital patients, many of whom are Veterans, a fighting chance, thanks to the generosity of donors in Middle Tennessee. We salute every individual who rolls up a sleeve.”

Donors can schedule an appointment online at the links provided above, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

More information on Roll Up Your Sleeve 2022 can be found here.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.

About VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.

