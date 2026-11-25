Operating status
Facility operating statuses
Facility notice
Sections of the International Plaza VA Clinic parking lot will be resurfaced and restriped Nov. 19 - Nov. 25. Please allow for additional time to find parking and follow detour signs.
Facility notice
The Taylor VA Clinic will be temporarily closed Nov. 23-27 for scheduled maintenance and reopen Nov. 30. VA staff will be available to answer phone calls during this time. Please contact the Dalton Drive VA Clinic with urgent or emergent dental care needs during this time.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1
24-hour nurse: 877-291-5311
Change your appointment: 866-786-9367
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not available
Pharmacy refill: 866-786-9367
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 800-228-4973