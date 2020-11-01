Operating status

 Skip to Content

Facility operating statuses

Nashville VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Albion Street VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Athens VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Bowling Green VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Chattanooga VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Clarksville VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Cookeville VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Dalton Drive VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Dover VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Gallatin VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Glenis Drive VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Hopkinsville VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
International Plaza VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Maury County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
McMinnville VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments, but virtual care options are available. To access TVHS care virtually, visit www.myhealth.va.gov and www.mobile.va.gov.
Pointe Centre VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Roane County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Tullahoma VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
To reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse: 877-291-5311

Change your appointment: 866-786-9367

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill: 866-786-9367

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: 800-228-4973