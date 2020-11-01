Operating status
VA Tennessee Valley health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.
On this page
Facility operating statuses
- Nashville VA Medical Center
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Alvin C. York Veterans' Administration Medical Center
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Albion Street VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Athens VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Bowling Green VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Charlotte Avenue VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Chattanooga VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Clarksville VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Cookeville VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Dalton Drive VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Dover VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Gallatin VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Glenis Drive 2 VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Glenis Drive VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Hopkinsville VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- International Plaza VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Maury County VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- McMinnville VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments, but virtual care options are available. To access TVHS care virtually, visit www.myhealth.va.gov and www.mobile.va.gov.
- Pointe Centre VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
- Roane County VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
- Tullahoma VA Clinic
Limited services and hoursTo reduce the spread of COVID-19, TVHS is limiting in-person appointments. Most appointments are being held virtually.
Emergency information
Patient resources
Emergency: 911
Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1
24-hour nurse: 877-291-5311
Change your appointment: 866-786-9367
National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571
Patient locator: Not available
Pharmacy refill: 866-786-9367
Staff locator: Not available
Telephone care: 800-228-4973