Advanced Low Vision Clinic
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's Advanced Low Vision Clinic aims to assist eligible Veterans and active-duty service members with a visual impairment in developing the skills needed for personal independence and successful reintegration into the community and family environment.
Eligibility
- Veteran is eligible for VA health benefits (or is an active-duty Service member) and
- Has a visual impairment that cannot be corrected with regular eyeglasses and is having difficulty with one or more tasks
Common Referral Pathways
- TVHS Primary Care Provider
- TVHS Eye Care Provider
- TVHS Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Coordinator
Services Provided
When basic low vision care provided in Optometry and Ophthalmology is no longer sufficient for functional independence or personal safety, Veterans may receive outpatient care at the TVHS Advanced Low Vision Clinic. Services may include, but are not limited to:
- Low vision optometry examination and functional vision evaluation
- Assessment and therapeutic instruction on how to maximize remaining vision to complete tasks, such as accessing printed material, financial management and food preparation/kitchen safety
- Issuance and training on how to use assistive technology and devices to address functional deficits as a result of visual impairment
- Assessment and instruction to increase awareness of the environment and safety
For More Information
For more information, or for assistance with referral to the TVHS Advanced Low Vision Clinic, particularly for Veterans not established with TVHS Primary or Eye Care, please contact the TVHS VIST Coordinator at 800-228-4973 or 615-327-4751, ext. 66770. The VIST Coordinator can assist with:
- Assessment, treatment planning, referrals to appropriate therapies and resources, and follow-up
- Education, counseling, and outreach
- Review of VA and non-VA benefits