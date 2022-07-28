Former Prisoner of War Program

Former POWs receive special priority for health care in VA hospitals and clinics. They are exempt from making means test copayments for inpatient and outpatient medical care and medications. They also are eligible for dental care, eyeglasses and hearing aids. Extended care services such as in-home care and nursing home care are also available. The wives and widows of former POWs may be eligible for some benefits.

We host an annual POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony the third Friday in September where a special ceremonial presentation is performed by a local Veterans Service Organization. VA actively reaches out to all former POWs who are not receiving their deserved VA benefits. We will gladly assist any POW with their questions and in initiating or reopening a claim.

Any questions should be directed to:

Shawn Richardson

615- 867-6000 extension 68638

Former Prisoners of War Advocate