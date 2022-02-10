Tennessee Valley's commitment

Our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program is committed to helping Veterans, their partners and also VA staff who are impacted by intimate partner violence. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using intimate partner violence, we can help!

Contact our Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinators at 615-327-4751 ext. 63006 or 615-225-3628. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or the Tennessee State Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-356-6767.