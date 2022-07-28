Lung Cancer Program

Veterans who qualify

Eligible Veterans are between 55 and 80 years old, current or former cigarette smokers who quit within the past 15 years and have a smoking history of at least 30 pack-years. If a Veteran thinks they qualify, he or she should discuss it with their primary care provider or other health care provider. Once a provider places a referral, the program coordinator will call to verify eligibility.

How it works

The 'DREAMM' in Lung Nodule DREAMM team stands for detection, rapid assessment and multidisciplinary management. Below is a detailed process of how the program detects lung cancer.