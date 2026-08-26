What is MOVE!?

VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans can help you adopt a healthy lifestyle, meet your health goals, and manage your weight. MOVE! is about much more than weight. It is about increasing your ability and confidence to achieve your health goals. MOVE!’s basic ideas—helping you learn tools and approaches for healthy eating and physical activity—are easy to follow and based on the latest research.

If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:

improve your quality of life, and even live longer

reduce health risks

prevent or reverse certain diseases

VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with lifestyle changes that are part of MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these choices and how they can help you meet your goals.

How do I get started with MOVE!?

If you are interested in weight management and healthy living, contact your VA health care team or local VA health facility. Ask for the MOVE! Program. If you're not enrolled in VA health care, you can apply now. Learn how to apply for VA health care.

How can I participate?

We work to provide you with the right care at the right time and location for you. We provide your care at the VA facility closest to your home that has the expertise to manage all of your needs. Virtual care may also be an option.

All MOVE! participation options use the MOVE! Veteran Workbook and companion materials. The workbook was designed to empower and equip Veterans to manage their health. The materials are interactive with goal-setting tools, reflection questions, and activities.

MOVE! Orientation is a one-time group session that allows Veterans to reflect on their current and desired future state, identify what matters to them, and hear about key strategies for weight management, the MOVE! Program and its benefits.

is a one-time group session that allows Veterans to reflect on their current and desired future state, identify what matters to them, and hear about key strategies for weight management, the MOVE! Program and its benefits. MOVE! Group Sessions are the most common way Veterans participate. Veterans find it helps to hear from each other about what works. Clinician-led groups meet regularly and follow a structured discussion format. Groups are offered both in person and virtually through Veteran Video Connect (VVC).

are the most common way Veterans participate. Veterans find it helps to hear from each other about what works. Clinician-led groups meet regularly and follow a structured discussion format. Groups are offered both in person and virtually through Veteran Video Connect (VVC). MOVE! Secure Messaging. In this program, you will work through the MOVE! Veteran Workbook and communicate with your MOVE! Team using MyHealtheVet secure messages. Each module has several activities to complete. You can review the material when it is convenient to you. A MOVE! team member will check in with you by sending a secure message every week.

In this program, you will work through the MOVE! Veteran Workbook and communicate with your MOVE! Team using MyHealtheVet secure messages. Each module has several activities to complete. You can review the material when it is convenient to you. A MOVE! team member will check in with you by sending a secure message every week. TeleMOVE! Home Telehealth is a 90-session in-home messaging and monitoring option for those who prefer to review materials independently with periodic phone calls to evaluate goals. Each day Veterans spend about 10 minutes reading health-related information, completing an activity, and answering questions on the phone or computer along with regular weight monitoring.

Additional Program Options

MOVE! Maintenance sessions provide longer-term support at less frequent intervals to help Veterans sustain healthy behaviors.

sessions provide longer-term support at less frequent intervals to help Veterans sustain healthy behaviors. MOVE! Coach is a mobile app for Veterans who want to set their own pace.

is a mobile app for Veterans who want to set their own pace. Annie text messaging is a self-care tool that can be added to a MOVE! participation option to enhance the experience or be used independently. Daily texts provide motivation and prompts for tracking goals, weight, food, and/or activity.

text messaging is a self-care tool that can be added to a MOVE! participation option to enhance the experience or be used independently. Daily texts provide motivation and prompts for tracking goals, weight, food, and/or activity. Weight Management Medications and Metabolic Bariatric Surgery are treatment options that may be helpful for some Veterans. To learn more about these options, please contact your healthcare provider or VA medical facility MOVE! team.

MOVE! Point of Contact

Vivian Bossong, MS, RDN, CSOWM, LDN, CDCES

TVHS MOVE! Program Point of Contact