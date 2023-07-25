Skip to Content
Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)

The mission of the Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS) is to provide comprehensive support to optimize health and independence of the Veteran. Our vision is to be the premier source of Prosthetic and Orthotic services, sensory aids, medical equipment, and support services for Veterans. We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of the-art adaptive home equipment and the other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.

Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and Service Regulation

This rule making adopts as final, with changes, proposed amendments to VA’s regulations governing the provision of prosthetic and rehabilitative items and services as medical services to Veterans.

This rule making establishes a new section for the provision of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services, clarifies eligibility for such items and services, and defines the types of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services available to eligible veterans.

Read the final rule on the Federal Register Publication Date – December 28, 2020; rule effective date, February 26, 2021. Federal Register :: Prosthetic and Rehabilitative Items and Services

Hours

Mon.                     8:00 AM - 4:30PM

Tue.                       8:00 AM - 4:30PM

Wed.                     8:00 AM - 4:30PM

Thur.                     8:00 AM - 4:30PM

Fri.                          8:00 AM - 4:30PM

Sat.                                        CLOSED

Sun.                                       CLOSED

Federal Holidays              CLOSED

Appointments

Please contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. A current consult is required to schedule with us.

Contact Information

Nashville: 615-873-7770

Murfreesboro: 615-225-5430    

Referral required? Yes

Walk-ins accepted? Yes

Services Provided

Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and durable medical equipment, including but not limited to:

  • Durable medical equipment
  • Mobility aids, such as walkers and wheelchairs
  • Communication and assistive devices
  • Home oxygen services
  • Surgical Implants
  • Recreational / rehabilitative equipment
  • Clinical orthotic and prosthetic custom-fabricated and fitted devices (e.g., shoe inserts, braces, artificial limbs)
  • Prosthetic item repairs
  • Aids for blindness and visual impairment
  • Prosthetic Benefit Programs, including, Clothing Allowance; Home Improvement & Structural Alterations; Automobile Adaptive Equipment; Service Dog Veterinary Health Insurance Benefits
  • Sensory Aids including hearing aids and eyeglasses provided to Veterans who qualify

(i.e., former prisoners of war or Purple Heart recipients, Veterans with service-connected disabilities, non-compensable service-connected disability for hearing loss,

permanently housebound or receive increased pension based on need for aid and attendance, or Veterans enrolled in the vocational rehabilitation program

Links to Programs and Fact Sheets

