Prosthetic & Sensory Aids Service (PSAS)

This rule making adopts as final, with changes, proposed amendments to VA’s regulations governing the provision of prosthetic and rehabilitative items and services as medical services to Veterans.

This rule making establishes a new section for the provision of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services, clarifies eligibility for such items and services, and defines the types of Prosthetic and Rehabilitative items and services available to eligible veterans.

Read the final rule on the Federal Register Publication Date – December 28, 2020; rule effective date, February 26, 2021. Federal Register :: Prosthetic and Rehabilitative Items and Services