Our research programs

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has a large, well-funded research and development program.

Our current research studies enhance the medical center's ability to provide state-of-the-art medical techniques and treatments to veterans.



Over 150 active research projects are currently being conducted at TVHS in areas such as —

Autoimmune Disorders

Cardiology

Diabetes

Dermatology

Genetic Medicine

Hematology

Hypertension

Infectious Disease

Nephrology

Neurology

Oncology

Pathology

Pharmacology

Surgery

VA Institutional Biosafety Committee

VA Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) is responsible for reviewing all research that involves non-exempt recombinant and synthetic nucleic acid molecules following Section 1-C General Applicability and Section 1-D Compliance with the NIH Guidelines. Responsible for research safety/biosafety, security, chemical hygiene, safeguarding the safety of personnel regarding hazards associated with the conduct of research, establishes organizational controls for the security of VA research facilities to protect public health, the environment, and national security. The IBC meets all requirements for membership and review of research as outlined by the NIH Guideline.

Meeting Schedule/Institutional Biosafety Committee Minutes

VA Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) meets the second Tuesday of each month except for holidays. The meeting is rescheduled and must meet quorum requirements for the IBC. The meeting is open to public attendance access. The VA Research & Development Institutional Biosafety Committee meeting minutes are public access upon request according to Section IV-B-2-a-(7) of the NIH Guidelines. Please contact Kimberley Matheny, Safety Coordinator (kimberley.matheny@va.gov) or Patrick Lynch, Administrative Officer (patrick.lynch2@va.gov) for additional information.