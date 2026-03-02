Mr. Aaron Grobengieser MS, RD, LDN is the Associate Director for the Nashville campus.

Prior to his selection, Grobengieser served as the interim Associate Director for Nashville since April 2022. Before his detail as the Nashville Associate Director, he served as the chief of nutrition and food services for Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. In this role, he championed multiple facility-level programs, including a leading role in establishing whole health services and the VA Voices program.

Before this, he served as the site manager for the Nashville nutrition and food services and as the chief of nutrition and food services at the VA Northern Indiana Healthcare System.

Mr. Grobengieser is a registered dietitian and has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Eastern Illinois University. He is a graduate of the Healthcare Leadership Development Program and the VISN 9 Leadership Institute. He sits on the national contracting group responsible for subsistence procurement nationwide, as well as the national nutrition standards board.