In this role, Dr. Brozyna oversees complex health care operations for two level 1A VA medical centers and 22 outpatient clinics serving more than 146,000 enrolled Veterans living in middle Tennessee, southern Kentucky, and northern Georgia. As part of the executive leadership team, she is responsible for complex leadership and administrative components associated with critical health care issues and activities that influence the organizational mission, health care, and policy.

Prior to her appointment, she served as the TVHS Associate Director for Patient Care Services where she oversaw nursing care of more than 2,000 nurses.

Dr. Brozyna has more than 35 years of nursing experience, beginning her career on active duty in the Air Force as a labor and delivery nurse. Prior to joining VA, Brozyna worked in a myriad of nursing roles, to include obstetrics, newborn nursery, lactation consultant, home health, pediatrics, and primary care. She started her career with VA in 2003, working in primary care as a nurse, nurse manager, and became a nurse practitioner in 2007. Brozyna continued to advance into leadership roles within VA for the Maine VA Healthcare System, Northampton VA, and Battle Creek VA prior to joining TVHS. In 2017, Brozyna worked with Air Force nurse researchers and clinical nurse consultants to help standardize the rollout of evidence-based practice for the Air Force Medical Service as a project manager for the Henry Jackson Foundation. Most recently, she worked as a practice administrator and the director of operations for a large plastic surgery office, ambulatory surgical center, and medical spa.

In her 30-year career in the USAF/USAFR, she held numerous clinical and leadership positions as a clinical nursing leader, nursing consultant to the Surgeon General, senior individual mobility augmentee (IMA) to the Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson, Air Force Base Commander, IMA to the 711th Human Performance Wing Commander, and IMA to the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine Dean. She served one tour in Afghanistan as the Contingency Aeromedical Staging Facility Flight Commander, where she oversaw the safe movement of over 6,500 patients in and out of the area of operation. Brozyna served as voting member on the Board of Directors for the Air Force Reserve Nurse Corps, and on the Nursing Corps Development Team. Brozyna received numerous awards during her military service including the Legion of Merit for leadership and meritorious service as a Flight Commander in Afghanistan. In addition, she received IMA of the Year at Hanscom Air Force Base, and the Medical Service Nurse Corps Mobilization of the Year Award. She retired in 2019.

Dr. Brozyna received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Maine and was named the distinguished graduate from Reserve Officer Training Program. She earned her Master of Science as a family nurse practitioner from the University of Maine, and her Doctor of Nursing Practice - Executive Leadership (DNP) from The Ohio State University. Brozyna holds a national certification as Nurse Executive, Advanced (NEA-BC). She is a member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing, American College of Healthcare Executives, American Organization for Nursing Leadership, and the Association of Military Surgeons of the United States.