Edward Payton joined TVHS in January 2022 as the associate director for the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

A Jackson, Mississippi native, Edward Payton earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration with a management concentration from Morehouse College in 2009 and a Master of Health Science from the University of Mississippi in 2013. He then completed an administrative fellowship with the VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS) in Baltimore, MD in 2014.

Prior to joining Tennessee Valley Healthcare System as associate director, Mr. Payton was the chief of medical administration service (MAS) at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System (SLVHCS). During his tenure at SLVHCS, Mr. Payton has been appointed as acting associate medical center director and also served as deputy chief of MAS. Mr. Payton began his career at the VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS) in Baltimore, Maryland as an administrative fellow. After completing his fellowship, Mr. Payton served in various leadership roles to include: senior department administrator, ambulatory and emergency care clinical center, acting group practice manager, and administrative officer of mental health clinical center.

Mr. Payton is the immediate past chair of the National VHA MAS/HAS/Business Office Chiefs group, a 2017 graduate of the VISN 1 Leadership Development Institute and a 2018 graduate of the VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program. Mr. Payton is also an active member in the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Health Service Executives.