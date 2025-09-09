Dr. Young received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy. She completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and her PGY2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residency at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Before returning to TVHS, Dr. Young worked as a Cardiology Clinical Pharmacy Specialist at the Durham VA Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina where she worked in both the cardiac intensive care unit and the outpatient cardiology clinic. She returned to TVHS in 2017 as a cardiology CPS, focused on heart failure transitions of care and serving as the Cardiology PGY2 Associate Program Director. In 2019, her role shifted to provide coverage to the Nashville acute care cardiology consult service and to initiate a general cardiology pharmacotherapy clinic upon assuming the role of Cardiology PGY2 Residency Program Director. Dr. Young is dual board certified in pharmacotherapy and cardiology pharmacy, and is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Clinical Pharmacy, and the Heart Failure Society of America. She has served as a subject matter expert in heart failure for the VA National Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office and the VA National Academic Detailing Office. Her areas of interest include general cardiology, heart failure, quality management, teaching and informatics. She also serves as a preceptor for the PGY1 and Ambulatory Care PGY2 Residency programs at TVHS and was awarded TVHS PGY1 Residency Program Preceptor of the Year by the 2018-2019 class.