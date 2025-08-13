As the Chief of Staff, Dr. Nadeau is responsible for leading several clinical departments including: Dental Service, Geriatric Extended Care, Geriatric Research, Medical Service, Medical Imaging, Mental Health Care Line, Neurology, Pathology & Laboratory Service, Pharmacy, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Research & Development, Social Work Service, Surgical Service, Transplant Service, Anesthesiology and Audiology. Prior to this assignment, Dr. Nadeau served as the Deputy Chief of Medicine.

Dr. Nadeau joined TVHS in 1982 where he has worked in our outpatient Cardiology Clinic and supervises house staff for our in-patient Medical Service. He is a board certified internist and has practiced internal medicine, preventative cardiology and conducted hypertension research at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr. Nadeau is also a Captain in the U.S. Naval Reserve and has deployed twice during Operation Iraqi Freedom as the Battalion Force Surgeon for a Reserve Marine Battalion. He received his medical degree from University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine and has practiced medicine for more than 35 years.