Mareco Thomas

Thomas joined the VA Mid-South Healthcare Network (VISN 3) staff in December 2021 as the health system specialist / executive assistant to the VISN 3 Deputy Network Director.



Thomas began his VA career as a Pathways Intern at the Fayetteville VA Coastal Health Care System in North Carolina. Following successful completion of the Pathways Internship, he served as chief of veterans transportation services (VTS) for two years before progressing into the health system specialist / executive assistant to Chief of Staff role for an additional two years. Thomas also covered down as healthcare administrator for the Fayetteville Health Care Center.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army as a Medical Service Corps (MSC) officer. He is a Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF). His duty stations included Republic of Korea (Camp Casey) and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and history from the University of Tennessee (Knoxville), and a Master of Business Administration and Healthcare Management from Fayetteville State University. Thomas is also a graduate of VISN 2 Leadership Development Institute, class of 2021, Leadership VA, cohort 2023 and the Health Care Leadership Development Program, cohort 2024.