She completed a PGY-1 residency and PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center and then stayed on at the Tuscaloosa VAMC as the Clinical Pharmacy Specialist for the Acute Psychiatry Units. She then transferred to the VA National Center for PTSD as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and Academic Detailer. Dr. Dutton moved to the Tennessee Valley VA Healthcare System in August 2015 to return to direct patient care on the inpatient Acute Psychiatry Units and to have opportunities to precept students and residents. She currently works on the inpatient Acute Psychiatry Units and with the Mental Health Intensive Case Management program on a consult basis. Traci is an active member of the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists and serves on the BCPP Recertification Editorial Board and the VA PBM Education Advisory Committee (PBM EdAC).