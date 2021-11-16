The Great American Smokeout, November 18, is a national observance encouraging Veterans and other Americans to enjoy a life free from smoking.

The tobacco cessation program at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is encouraging Veterans and their loved ones to participate in the Great American Smokeout on November 18.

The Great American Smokeout is a national observance that encourages Americans to enjoy a life free from smoking.

"The Veteran population enrolled in Tennessee Valley Healthcare System has one of the highest rates of smokers in the VA health care system," Dr. Jennifer Devan, TVHS tobacco cessation coordinator said. "We want Veterans to know our program can help them quit smoking for good, no matter how many times they've tried. Our program uses evidence-based practices, group counseling and tobacco cessation medications."

In the Tennessee and Kentucky regions, roughly 16.8 percent of Veterans are smokers compared to VA's national average of 13.3 percent. Veterans interested in the TVHS Tobacco Cessation Program should talk with their health care provider to be referred or call 615-225-4733.

Download or view our tobacco cessation resources flyer for additional information on how to live smoke-free.