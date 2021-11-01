Skip to Content

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Tennessee Valley health care community.

At the age of 72, Michael Miller continues to climb roofs, crawl under houses, and inspect dozens of homes.

USAF Veteran Michael Miller with his wife inside a restaurant

Jon Maggard, police chief at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, recently earned the Patriot Award from the Department of Defense for his role in supporting active duty employees.

Lt. Brian Grajek (left), TVHS police supervisor, and Mary Moore (right), Department of Defense volunteer, presented TVHS Police Chief Jon Maggard (center) with the Patriot Award on Dec. 28, 2021.

The Whole Health clinic at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is a holistic approach to health care that focuses on overall health and well-being through different modalities of care like yoga, mindfulness, chiropractic, complementary and integrative care and much more.

A woman does slow Tai Chi movements with others outside.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – La’Wanda Bowers, a licensed practical nurse at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, earned The DAISY Award Friday, Dec. 3 for providing exceptional health care to a Veteran in Cookeville.

Image of The DAISY Award sculpture, bouquet of flowers, and The DAISY Award certificate.

“I feel 18 again.” That’s how Navy Veteran Charles Booker described his experience at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) social distancing disco party that took place on April 24, 2020.

Veteran at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center CLC dances to disco music.

During cold and flu season, Veterans may be tempted to use previous antibiotics they were prescribed, but will antibiotics really help you feel better?

Photo of blue and white pills in a clear plastic bottle against a white-gray backdrop.

The Great American Smokeout, November 18, is a national observance encouraging Veterans and other Americans to enjoy a life free from smoking.

Don't stop trying. VA can help you quit smoking.

Army Veteran Terry Tisdale is not the man he once used to be.

Army Veteran Terry Tisdale stands next to the fireplace in his in military uniform.

After a week of trying to cope and self-medicate his post-traumatic stress disorder with substances, Army Veteran Michael “Todd” Sims returned to his Chattanooga home.

Army Veteran Michael

Robots are taking over the fight against COVID-19.

TVHS began using four Xenex disinfecting robots in 2017 and was the second hospital in Tennessee to use them. Now, the health care system has a team of 10 germ-zapping robots.