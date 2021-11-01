Stories
Read about what's happening in our VA Tennessee Valley health care community.
After struggles with addiction, Veteran finds peace through TVHS program
Army Veteran Terry Tisdale is not the man he once used to be.
TVHS offers new lung cancer screening program
Veterans ages 55 to 80 who are current or former cigarette smokers may be eligible to participate in a new lung cancer screening program at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Nashville campus.
TVHS nurse raises awareness and joy with art
Sandra Hendricks, licensed practical nurse at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), is not only an advocate for women to get screened early and often for breast health, but a passionate artist.