Read about what's happening in our VA Tennessee Valley health care community.

In the spotlight at VA Tennessee Valley

After struggles with addiction, Veteran finds peace through TVHS program

Army Veteran Terry Tisdale is not the man he once used to be.

Army Veteran Terry Tisdale stands next to the fireplace in his in military uniform.

TVHS offers new lung cancer screening program

Veterans ages 55 to 80 who are current or former cigarette smokers may be eligible to participate in a new lung cancer screening program at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Nashville campus.

The TVHS lung cancer screening program offers Veterans smoking cessation classes and low-dose CT scans to reduce the risk of lung cancer.

TVHS nurse raises awareness and joy with art

Sandra Hendricks, licensed practical nurse at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), is not only an advocate for women to get screened early and often for breast health, but a passionate artist.

Sandra Hendricks, LPN, crafts wreaths for the TVHS Women's Clinic and women Veterans.
