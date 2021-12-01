Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stories

Read about what's happening in our VA Tennessee Valley health care community.

Murfreesboro Veteran finds hope through VA program

It’s 7 a.m. on a workday. Marine Veteran Toby Toon sluggishly rolls himself out of bed and walks to the shower to rinse the late night off. He hopes his day will bring him joy instead of anger, but deep down he knows the answer.

Marine Veteran Toby Toon (second from left) recently graduated from the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP) at TVHS. Because of RRTP, Toon says he has rediscovered himself and life.

TVHS Geriatrics celebrates WWII centenarians

This year has proven to be a challenge for many Americans, but for two Veterans at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), 2020 has a silver lining.

WWII Army Veteran Bennie Woolam sits next to his geriatrics health care team at the Nashville VA Medical Center.

Going the distance for Veterans

Eight years ago, Caroline Ward wanted to bring awareness to Veteran-related issues in a creative way.

Photo of a woman running outside on an empty road in the desert.

TVHS physician receives prestigious national award

When Dr. Daniel Birchmore learned he was the recipient of the Veterans Health Administration’s most prestigious award he thought, ‘Why me?’

Dr. Daniel Birchmore checks a Veteran's vitals during an appointment.

TVHS social workers start new tradition

For some Veterans, the holidays represent a time of loneliness and stress.

Four TVHS locations participated in the Angel Tree tradition making this year a record-setting year of families receiving gifts.

TVHS police sergeant helps those in need

Despite being medically discharged from the Army, Tennessee Valley Healthcare (TVHS) Police Sergeant and Veteran Toy Williams still yearned to serve his country.

Police Sgt. Toy Williams was paired with a family of three at the Shop with a Cop event in Clarksville, TN. (Courtesy photo from Clarksville Now)

TVHS caregiver support program impacts Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) celebrated National Family Caregiver Month with an appreciation event on November 6 at the Cohen Clinic in Clarksville.

The TVHS caregiver support program hosted events for National Family Caregiver Month in November 2019 at the Cohen Clinic in Clarksville, TN.

TVHS offers new lung cancer screening program

Veterans ages 55 to 80 who are current or former cigarette smokers may be eligible to participate in a new lung cancer screening program at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Nashville campus.

The TVHS lung cancer screening program offers Veterans smoking cessation classes and low-dose CT scans to reduce the risk of lung cancer.

Veteran's faith in VA restored

The Department of Veterans Affairs was a place retired Army Veteran Robert Brady would never visit.

Mrs. Brady, retired Army Veteran Steve Kaskel and retired Army Veteran Robert Brady went to the Blue Ridge Parkway, which was on Kaskel's bucket list.

TVHS nurse raises awareness and joy with art

Sandra Hendricks, licensed practical nurse at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), is not only an advocate for women to get screened early and often for breast health, but a passionate artist.

Sandra Hendricks, LPN, crafts wreaths for the TVHS Women's Clinic and women Veterans.
