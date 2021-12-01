Stories
How robots are fighting COVID-19
Robots are taking over the fight against COVID-19.
Murfreesboro Veteran finds hope through VA program
It’s 7 a.m. on a workday. Marine Veteran Toby Toon sluggishly rolls himself out of bed and walks to the shower to rinse the late night off. He hopes his day will bring him joy instead of anger, but deep down he knows the answer.
TVHS Geriatrics celebrates WWII centenarians
This year has proven to be a challenge for many Americans, but for two Veterans at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), 2020 has a silver lining.
Going the distance for Veterans
Eight years ago, Caroline Ward wanted to bring awareness to Veteran-related issues in a creative way.
TVHS physician receives prestigious national award
When Dr. Daniel Birchmore learned he was the recipient of the Veterans Health Administration’s most prestigious award he thought, ‘Why me?’
TVHS social workers start new tradition
For some Veterans, the holidays represent a time of loneliness and stress.
TVHS police sergeant helps those in need
Despite being medically discharged from the Army, Tennessee Valley Healthcare (TVHS) Police Sergeant and Veteran Toy Williams still yearned to serve his country.
TVHS caregiver support program impacts Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) celebrated National Family Caregiver Month with an appreciation event on November 6 at the Cohen Clinic in Clarksville.
TVHS offers new lung cancer screening program
Veterans ages 55 to 80 who are current or former cigarette smokers may be eligible to participate in a new lung cancer screening program at the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) Nashville campus.
Veteran's faith in VA restored
The Department of Veterans Affairs was a place retired Army Veteran Robert Brady would never visit.