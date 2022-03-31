Chiropractic Preceptorship
The TVHS Chiropractic Student Preceptorship provides students with extensive clinical experience in hospital-based chiropractic care, including the full scope of diagnosis and treatment of patients.
The mission of the VA Tennessee Healthcare System Chiropractic Student Preceptorship is to prepare chiropractic students for clinical practice in hospitals or other medical settings through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and scholarly activities, while working in a VA Whole Health Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) environment. Within the CIH clinic, we strive to create an environment that enhances strength, balance, and hope to all Veterans with a special emphasis on complex/persistent pain.
We provide clinicians a setting in which they can practice at the full extent of their license in both diagnostics and treatment. While also enjoying an academic framework to train students in both integrative healthcare and research.
TVHS is comprised two hospitals, one in Nashville and one in Murfreesboro, and 19 outpatient clinics.
Program Objectives
Students will acquire clinical experience in hospital-based chiropractic care:
- provide supervised patient care at satisfactory levels of competence, to a broad population of musculoskeletal cases, most commonly spinal, in the context of collaborative team-based care
- gain experience in managing a range of complex/multi-morbidity cases
Students will engage in interprofessional educational experiences with relevant medical, surgical and associated health specialties:
- have the opportunity to complete clinical rotations in primary care, physical medicine and rehabilitation, neurology, pain management, medicine, surgery, behavioral medicine and other associated health disciplines
Students will have the opportunity to participate in scholarly activities to gain experience relevant to integrated practice and/or academia:
- complete scholarly assignments, online didactic courses, and collaborate with other chiropractic students to complete group assignments
- attend scholarly presentations among available hospital and/or academic affiliate offerings
- engage in research activities, and/or present scholarly material, and/or clinical workshops to staff and/or trainees at VA and/or academic affiliate venues
How to apply
Contact Jason Cook, Director of TVHS Chiropractic Student Preceptorship, at Jason.Cook2@va.gov for more information and details.