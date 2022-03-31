Chiropractic Preceptorship

The mission of the VA Tennessee Healthcare System Chiropractic Student Preceptorship is to prepare chiropractic students for clinical practice in hospitals or other medical settings through hospital-based clinical training, interprofessional education, and scholarly activities, while working in a VA Whole Health Complementary and Integrative Health (CIH) environment. Within the CIH clinic, we strive to create an environment that enhances strength, balance, and hope to all Veterans with a special emphasis on complex/persistent pain.

We provide clinicians a setting in which they can practice at the full extent of their license in both diagnostics and treatment. While also enjoying an academic framework to train students in both integrative healthcare and research.

TVHS is comprised two hospitals, one in Nashville and one in Murfreesboro, and 19 outpatient clinics.

Program Objectives