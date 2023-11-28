Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program

The VA Tennessee Valley Health Care currently offers year-long CPE residencies for 1st and 2nd year trainees, accredited through the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE) . The year-long residency curriculum includes units that specifically address VA healthcare priorities. Students learn skills of clinical chaplaincy to include conducting spiritual assessment, intervention, and consultation. Students also learn the role of the chaplain on interdisciplinary treatment teams in specific clinical areas. The clinical context for learning furthermore requires students to develop the self-awareness and relational skills essential to respond to diverse, pluralistic ministry needs. At the conclusion of the residency, students will have completed materials required to apply for board certification.

How to apply

CPE Residency application is available at the ACPE website:

https://acpe.edu/education/cpe-students/cpe-application

Send applications and all supporting documents via email to: James.Ehrman@va.gov