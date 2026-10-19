Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE) Program
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's CPE curriculum prepares students to become Board-Certified Chaplains for VA medical centers.
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System offers year-long CPE residencies for first and second year trainees, accredited through the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education (ACPE). The year-long residency curriculum includes units that specifically address VA health care priorities.
Students learn skills of clinical chaplaincy to include conducting spiritual assessment, intervention, and consultation. Students also learn the role of the chaplain on interdisciplinary treatment teams in specific clinical areas. The clinical context for learning furthermore requires students to develop the self-awareness and relational skills essential to respond to diverse, pluralistic ministry needs.
At the conclusion of the residency, students will have completed materials required to apply for board certification.
Why choose VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System?
- Education First: Students are there to learn the art of spiritual care while staff chaplains are responsible for coverage of assigned units and all on-call rotations.
- Integrated Curriculum: The curriculum addresses VA health care priorities and prepares students to become Board-Certified Chaplains in VA medical centers.
- Clinical Experience: Placements highlight spiritual needs related to grief, trauma, moral injury, addiction, and mental health issues connected to military service.
- Supportive Staff: Students provide care with the guidance of formal clinical mentors to assume greater responsibility and independence as they are ready.
Stipend and benefits
For this fiscal year, the stipend and benefits include:
- First year residents: $37,629.00.
- Second year residents: $40,264.00.
- Vacation and holidays: All students receive 13 days of paid annual leave, 13 days of paid sick leave, and 11 paid federal holidays.
- Fees: No application or tuition fees
Curriculum
Below is what you can expect to learn and apply during your residency.
Summer Intensive and Extended Units
This learning experience introduces students to the basics of Clinical Pastoral Education in a VA setting. The focus of learning is on gaining new skills for ministry while identifying one's own strength and growing edges. Students learn through reflection, dialogue, and feedback from peers and the Certified Educator.
Summer Intensive: This unit is designed primarily for seminarians with an emphasis on reflective learning. Students learn to write a spiritual autobiography that shows awareness of formative relationships and experiences. They also learn to identify social and cultural biases to promote cultural humility and agility in their care. Students learn to articulate the functions of pastoral care, make a pastoral visit, assess spiritual needs and resources, and use the verbatim format to explore a patient encounter. They complete the unit with a capstone essay that articulates their practical and theological approach to human suffering. Additionally, students explore their call to ministry through the Story Day retreat.
- Extended Units: These are units offered to community clergy with interest in a specialized clinical focus such as loss and grief, trauma and resilience, moral injury, addiction, and suicidality. The emphasis is on gaining specialized ministry skills with attention to reflective and relational skills developed through Level 2 – 4 CPE.
First Year Residency (PGY1): ACPE Levels 1 – 4
The year-long residency curriculum includes units that specifically address VA health care priorities.
Trainees learn skills of clinical chaplaincy to include conducting spiritual assessment, intervention, and consultation. Trainees also learn the role of the chaplain on interdisciplinary treatment teams in specific clinical areas. The clinical context for learning furthermore requires trainees to develop the self-awareness and relational skills essential to respond to diverse, pluralistic ministry needs. They learn to identify the implicit, as well as explicit, personal, family, and cultural narratives that inform their pastoral identity, authority, and functioning.
Each unit has a specific clinical focus: Unit #1: Foundations; Unit #2: Trauma and Resilience; Unit #3: Loss and Lament; Unit #4: Post-Traumatic Growth and Mental Health Integration.
This curriculum also integrates principles of trauma-informed care into chaplain ministry in all clinical placements. Residents learn to recognize the ways trauma can show up in the clinical setting from intake to discharge. They also learn to mobilize spiritual resources to strengthen their own resilience as well as the resilience of persons in their care. Additionally, residents learn to work within a multi-theoretical framework that integrates perspectives from Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) for spiritual assessment and intervention.
Second Year Residency (PGY2): ACPE Level 2F
The second year residency is designed to serve as a formative bridge between the foundational learning of Level 1 – 4 CPE and the demonstration of competent, accountable practice expected of professional health care chaplains.
The curriculum consists of four units corresponding to one section of professional competencies required by the Board of Chaplaincy Certification, Inc (BCCi):
- Integration of Theory and Practice
- Professional Identity and Conduct
- Professional Practice Skills
- Organizational Leadership
PGY2 trainees present written essays and case studies to demonstrate professional competence as integrated with the insights of prior work in pastoral reflection, self-awareness, and supervised clinical ministry. They also work closely with interdisciplinary teams in their assigned clinical areas to develop advanced skills in assessment, treatment planning, and intervention.
PGY 2 placements include:
- Palliative / Hospice
- Medical-Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit
- Acute Psychiatry
- Substance Abuse / Outpatient Mental Health
- Geriatric Psychiatry
- Women’s Health Clinic
Through supervised ministry, case presentation, interdisciplinary engagement, and competency-based evaluation, PGY2 trainees learn to articulate their practice through a model of care that is clinically competent, spiritually reflective, culturally responsive, and aligned with the standards of professional certification.
Application criteria
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's CPE Center does not discriminate against any individual for reasons of race, sex, age, faith group, national origin, sexual orientation, or disability. Equal access to educational opportunities is extended to all qualified persons. An applicant’s suitability for admission is a matter of judgement by the ACPE Certified Educator in consultation with the Admissions Sub-Committee of the Professional Advisory Group.
Applicants must meet educational readiness criteria as defined below:
- Evidence of personal motivation and an ability to articulate how CPE aligns with vocational goals – specifically why does CPE at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System interest you?
- Ability and willingness to share one’s personal history, thoughts and feelings, and theological perspectives with sufficient openness to learn in the CPE educational environment – not just data points but reflection on the significance of key relationships, events, and experiences on your formation as a person and spiritual caregiver.
- Openness to the learning that comes from others; ability to give constructive feedback as well as to receive it; willingness to reflect critically upon one’s own functioning in ministry and in relationships with others.
- Ability to communicate clearly, orally and in writing, with patients, families, and staff members to include sufficient English language proficiency.
- Capacity to relate to others in an empathic and sensitive manner.
- Sufficient emotional maturity, stability and physical stamina to minister in a variety of stressful situations; ability to identify personal stress and care for self in a responsible manner.
- Willingness and ability to minister within the values and mission of the Veterans Health Administration, within the policies and procedures of the chaplain service, and within the policies and procedures of VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System.
Application requirements
Your application must include a complete signed and dated two-page ACPE application. Applicants use the standard ACPE application form available at the ACPE website. Applicants must complete and send the application form with supporting documentation as described below to the Certified Educator:
Applicants prepare their written narratives using Times New Roman font, size 12 point, and single spaced. Applicants are expected to use correct grammar, punctuation, and spelling.
- A reasonably full account of your life. See ACPE Application and Instructions for guidance in preparing this statement. A minimum length of 3 pages is credible.
- A description of your spiritual growth and development. Include significant events and persons that impacted your spiritual growth and development. A minimum length of 3 pages is credible.
- A description of your current work/ministry and work/ministry history.
- An account of a helping incident. Applicants with prior CPE should follow guidance provided on ACPE Application and Instructions. Applicants for Residency should submit a verbatim.
- Your impressions of Clinical Pastoral Education. Applicants with prior CPE must include ALL previous all final written evaluations including the self-evaluation.
This center will NOT request this information; you must provide it. You MUST organize all parts of each unit into a single PDF for that unit:
- Cover sheet
- CE evaluation
- Self-evaluation
- A current resume dated within six (6) months
- U.S. citizenship is required
Provide the following documentation along with the completed application items cited above:
- If ordained/commissioned/licensed/appointed, include a recent letter from the authorizing body/official verifying your current standing within the faith community.
- Certification of educational attainments including:
- Undergraduate degree transcripts or diploma from institution
- Graduate degree transcripts or diploma from institution
- Also return the signed FERPA form with your application
Following receipt of a complete application, the program director will schedule an interview.
Applicants are responsible for ensuring their applications are complete. No incomplete applications will be accepted.
Applicants accepted to VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's CPE program must show proof of all immunizations required by VA including no later than 90 days prior to the program:
- Hepatitis B
- Chicken pox (varicella)
- MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella)
- Influenza
- COVID-19
- Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough) or Td (tetanus and diphtheria)
Application submission and contact
Mail or email the Admission Materials packet to:
Chaplain J. Fred Ehrman, Ph. D., M. Div., BCC ACPE
Certified Educator and Director of Clinical Pastoral Education
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Email: James.Ehrman@va.gov
About the certified educator
Chaplain James Fred Ehrman is ordained in the Presbyterian Church (USA) with an MDiv from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and a PhD in German Literature from the University of Texas in Austin.
As a scholar, he specialized in discourses of magic, mysticism, and alchemy expressed by pietist communities in the 17th and 18th centuries. Fred is unapologetic about his love for Herman Hesse’s Narziss und Goldmund and Robert Pirsig’s Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, which still top his list of favorite books.
He is a Board-Certified Chaplain (NAVAC) and began at the Louisville VA Medical Center as a hospice/palliative care chaplain in 2008. He completed the certification process to become an ACPE Certified Educator in 2019. He enjoys the works of Thomas Merton and engaging students to discover their “hidden wholeness” to strengthen their ministry of care. He started at VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System as the ACPE Certified Educator in January of 2022 after he retired as the Air National Guard Assistant to the Command Chaplain, United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa with more than 17 years of active duty experience to include deployments for Operations Southern Watch and Enduring Freedom.
Fred is the very proud father of his son, Micah, who graduated from the University of Kentucky in the College of Engineering. Fred loves traveling to soulful places, meeting people from diverse and interesting backgrounds, bicycling, and martial arts.