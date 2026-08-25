Clinical Psychology Programs

As a part of the Psychology Section at VA TVHS, the training program seeks to increase cultural sensitivity and awareness through education, training, and the promotion of an enhanced culture of inclusion and social justice. We value the multiple perspectives deriving from differences in culture, race/ethnicity, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion/spirituality, socioeconomic status, national origin, and aging. The training program seeks to build appreciation and respect among diverse populations through our policies, programs, and practices. We are committed to fostering an academically enriching and supportive climate for all levels of training. We hold the mission of promoting diversity and inclusion as a core value around which training decisions are made and believe this mission to be fundamental to who we are as a training facility.

Doctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology

The Nashville VA Medical Center and the Alvin C. York (Murfreesboro) Medical Center trained psychology interns as part of a Consortium since 1980 and 1994, respectively. The two medical centers merged administratively, into the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), in the late 1990s. When the medical center merger was first contemplated, the psychology sections at both medical centers began working to integrate their training programs, eventually merging into one and funding six intern positions, with a single training committee coordinating the training program. In 2018, the Internship Consortium dissolved, and TVHS has operated as a separate program since that time, continuing to offer rotations at both the Nashville and Murfreesboro campuses as well as nearby annex clinics.

The aim of the doctoral internship program is to provide generalist training that will prepare interns to work as entry level or early career psychologists or fellows within a variety of clinical settings within VA health care system as well as the private sector.

We are recruiting to fill six general track internship positions for the upcoming training year.

This doctoral internship requires a 52-week full-time commitment.

Program eligibility and requirements