Clinical Psychology Programs

The VA-TVHS Psychology Training program is committed to meeting the challenges of COVID-19 in as transparent a manner as possible. Though we cannot say with absolute certainty what the 2021-2022 training year will hold, we can say with confidence that we will likely continue to utilize telehealth and technology-based delivery platforms. We value the health and safety of our trainees and have been able to utilize telework agreements for all trainees throughout the pandemic, where clinical duties allow. We do not anticipate any other significant changes to the base clinical services or populations served described in our brochures. We remain dedicated to providing a stellar training experience and have no doubt that our graduates will be well prepared for fruitful careers in psychology.

Doctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Internship Program in Health Service Psychology implemented an independent internship training site beginning with the 2018-19 internship training year. VA TVHS had been part of the VA-Vanderbilt University Internship Consortium since the 1970s; however, the consortium decided to separate into individual training sites which have been operating separately since that time. The overall structure of the internship program remains similar, and the two institutions remain connected through shared didactics programming for the interns. The internship underwent a site visit by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association in 2019 and is fully accredited.

We are recruiting to fill six internship positions for the upcoming training year; five of these positions are Generalist positions and one position is for a Neuropsychology specialty focus.

According to VA policy, internship funding can only be provided to those who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled from an APA-accredited doctoral programs in clinical or counseling psychology.

This doctoral internship requires a 52-week full-time commitment.

The aim of this pre-doctoral internship program is to provide generalist training that will prepare interns to work as entry level or early career psychologists or fellows within a variety of clinical settings in the VA healthcare system.

Accreditation Status:

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Doctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2029.

Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street NE

Washington, D.C. 20002

Phone: 202-336-5979 or Email: apaaccred@apa.org

Website: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

Locations

The Internship is co-located between two campuses approximately 30 miles apart. Interns are required to complete a portion of their training at each campus.

Nashville VA Medical Center

1310 24th Ave South

Nashville, TN 37212

Alvin C. York VA Medical Center

3400 Lebanon Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology

The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Postdoctoral Fellowship in Clinical Psychology is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2023. We are recruiting to fill three fellowship positions for the upcoming training year.



According to VA policy, postdoctoral fellowship funding can only be provided to those who are U.S. citizens, have graduated from an APA-accredited doctoral program in clinical or counseling psychology, and have completed an APA-accredited pre-doctoral internship.

This postdoctoral residency requires a 52-week full-time commitment.

We are seeking applicants who have a strong interest in working in inter-professional teams. Fellows will work in a variety of settings, including the outpatient psychiatry clinics, acute psychiatric units, community living centers, and the pain clinic. Throughout these training experiences, fellows will focus on inter-professional care provision. Fellows will work closely with residents from Pharmacy and Psychiatry throughout the year. Strong candidates will have solid clinical skills in assessment, intervention, and consultation. Candidates should also possess good interpersonal skills which will allow for success in working on inter-professional teams. Finally, we are seeking candidates who have training, experiences, and professional goals which are consistent with the VA mission.

