Clinical Psychology Programs
TVHS offers a doctoral internship in clinical psychology. This cutting edge program is accredited and highly sought out by those looking to further their practice and skill within the field.
As a part of the Psychology Section at VA TVHS, the training program seeks to increase cultural sensitivity and awareness through education, training, and the promotion of an enhanced culture of inclusion and social justice. We value the multiple perspectives deriving from differences in culture, race/ethnicity, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, physical ability, religion/spirituality, socioeconomic status, national origin, and aging. The training program seeks to build appreciation and respect among diverse populations through our policies, programs, and practices. We are committed to fostering an academically enriching and supportive climate for all levels of training. We hold the mission of promoting diversity and inclusion as a core value around which training decisions are made and believe this mission to be fundamental to who we are as a training facility.
Doctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology
The Nashville VA Medical Center and the Alvin C. York (Murfreesboro) Medical Center trained psychology interns as part of a Consortium since 1980 and 1994, respectively. The two medical centers merged administratively, into the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), in the late 1990s. When the medical center merger was first contemplated, the psychology sections at both medical centers began working to integrate their training programs, eventually merging into one and funding six intern positions, with a single training committee coordinating the training program. In 2018, the Internship Consortium dissolved, and TVHS has operated as a separate program since that time, continuing to offer rotations at both the Nashville and Murfreesboro campuses as well as nearby annex clinics.
The aim of the doctoral internship program is to provide generalist training that will prepare interns to work as entry level or early career psychologists or fellows within a variety of clinical settings within VA health care system as well as the private sector.
We are recruiting to fill six general track internship positions for the upcoming training year.
This doctoral internship requires a 52-week full-time commitment.
Program eligibility and requirements
Program eligibility information
According to VA policy, internship funding can only be provided to those who are U.S. citizens and are enrolled in an accredited doctoral program (APA, CPA, or PCSAS) in clinical or counseling psychology.
Interns are subject to fingerprinting, background checks, and drug screening at the time of hire. Selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens. VA also conducts random drug screening on employees. Additionally, as a condition of appointment, interns must:
- furnish evidence or a self-certification that they are physically and mentally fit to perform the essential functions of the training program
- have undergone baseline tuberculosis (TB) testing per CDC health care personnel guidelines
More information regarding eligibility requirements can be found here.
Accreditation Status:
The VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Doctoral Internship in Clinical Psychology is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association. The next site visit will be in 2029.
Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
American Psychological Association
750 1st Street NE
Washington, D.C. 20002
Phone:
Website: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation
Locations
The internship is co-located between two main campuses and surrounding annex clinics. The two campuses are approximately 30 miles apart. Interns may complete a portion of their training at each campuses and the nearby annex clinics throughout the training year.
Nashville VA Medical Center
1310 24th Ave South
Nashville, TN 37212
Alvin C. York VA Medical Center
3400 Lebanon Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Program Leadership
Eun Ha Kim, Ph.D., ABPP, Director of Training
Phone:
Jennifer Moore, PH.D., Assistant Director of Training
Phone:
Porsha Pope, Program Support Assistant
Phone:
Eligibility and Benefits
Resources for Health Professions Trainees Coming to VA | Eligibility and Forms - Office of Academic Affiliations
VA Drug-Free Workplace Program Guide for Veterans Health Administration Health Professions Trainees