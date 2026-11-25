Nursing Programs

TVHS NPR Mission

The mission of the TVHS NPR Program is to facilitate the transition of the new graduate nurse practitioners from student to professional through ongoing comprehensive development of personal and professional skills to support the TVHS mission of enhancing the health and wellbeing of Veterans who entrust us with their care.

Goals and Expected Program Outcomes

The overarching goal of the NPR program is to provide newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified NPs a foundation for practice that is embedded in scientific knowledge, clinical expertise, and professionalism. The NPR program hopes to recruit, educate, and retain NPs that will improve the quality and accessibility of health care services and accessibility for Veterans.

Goals

1. Prepare newly graduated nurse practitioners in the development of safe and competent veteran-centric advance practice nursing practice.

2. Promote awareness and recognition of Veteran-centric care needs.

3. Embrace a culture of life-long learning and develop strategies to incorporate evidence into daily practice.

4. Enhance the recruitment and retention of VA nurse practitioners.

Expected Outcomes

1. Fifty percent of residents will complete the one-year nurse practitioner residency (NPR) program.

2. Sixty percent of residents demonstrate practice and professional role development from entry-level Novice to an Advanced Beginner or Competent Nurse Practitioner. This is seen as achieved by average score of “5” or higher in all 13 competency areas within Section I: General Core Competency Domains from the preceptor rated Residency Competency Assessment (RCA) tool developed by OAA.

3. Sixty percent of residents transition from an entry-level Novice to an Advanced Beginner or Competent Veteran-centric Nurse Practitioner by completion of the NPR program. This is achieved by average score of “5” or higher in all 11 competency areas within Section II: Specialty-Specific Core Competency Domains from the preceptor rated Residency Competency Assessment (RCA) tool developed by OAA.

4. Sixty percent of residents report increased self-confidence in performing professional clinical care activities as indicated on the Nurse Practitioner Confidence in Practice (NPCIP) Instrument, as achieved by self-rating of “moderate confidence” or higher for all twenty-two questions.

5. One hundred percent of residents participate in an evidence-based practice project by end of the NPR program.

6. Eighty percent of residents report satisfaction with the NPR program.

7. Fifty percent of residents are hired into permanent APN positions within TVHS or the greater VA healthcare system.

8. Of those residents hired into permanent APN positions, at least fifty percent will remain working for VHA at one-, three- and five-years post-residency completion date

9. Eighty percent of stakeholders report satisfaction with program effectiveness.