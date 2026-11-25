Nursing Programs
Our nursing team is the backbone of providing world-class health care. One of the many perks to working at TVHS are our tailored nursing residency and training programs.
For clinical placements, please see: Nursing Academic Affiliations
Explore live sessions offered by the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's Nurse Practitioner (NP) Residency Program. Check out the flyer below for details on upcoming Residency Info Sessions!
VA-STEP Program
The Veterans Affairs Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) serves as a first step to employment with VA after graduation and licensure. VA-STEP offers outstanding BSN students a paid, 10-week training experience where they build clinical skills through hands-on learning and supervised practice alongside an RN preceptor while caring for our nation’s Veterans. The initial program runs through the summer, end of May to early August. Applicants should be available to work 40 hours per week during this time. The summer program includes:
· Nurse Core Orientation
· VA-STEP Boot Camp
· Telemetry Class
· Experiential learning through clinical rotations in a medical/surgical unit
· Structured didactic education meetings in a classroom setting
Eligibility
Eligible students will:
- Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale
- Current nursing student who has completed or are within one semester of completing the junior year of a bachelor’s degree program from a nationally accredited school for nursing sciences with a CCNE or ACEN accreditation
- Not have a service obligation to any Federal, state, or private institution, or be a recipient of any Federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Able to pass all pre-employment background and immunization clearances
Apply
VA-STEP Application Process
Click here to access the VA-STEP Application
For priority review, apply by Jan. 31. To learn more and apply, visit the AMS portal or reach out to TVHSNurseResidency@va.gov.
TVHS VA-STEP Program FAQs
- Are VA-STEP students paid? VA-STEP students are paid hourly but are not eligible for overtime pay, holiday pay, or shift differential. They do not qualify for benefits.
- Can VA-STEP students choose the unit where they work? VA-STEP students are assigned to a Medical/Surgical unit at either the Nashville or Alvin C. York Campus.
- I'm in an accelerated BSN program. Can I apply for VASTEP? Yes, if you meet the requirements and can work full-time from May to August of the program start year.
- How will applicants be evaluated? After receiving online application packages, they are reviewed to ensure all required documents are submitted. Applicants will be contacted by email or phone to schedule an interview. All applicants will be interviewed for available positions.
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System's (TVHS) Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PB-RNR) Program is a premier education and training RN residency program in Nashville, Tennessee. The residency offers comprehensive training and support to new graduates of Bachelor's in Nursing (BSN) or entry-level Master's in Nursing (MSN) programs. The federally funded traineeship entry-to-practice nurse residency program at Tennessee Valley Healthcare is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).
Eligibility
- U.S. Citizen.
- BSN or entry-level MSN graduate from CCNE or ACEN accredited programs by the designated dates.
- Minimum GPA of 3.0 preferred.
- Pass all pre-employment clearances, including medical exam and drug testing.
- New RN (less than 1-year post-graduation); PB-RNR must be your first RN role.
- Current, unrestricted RN license obtained before the program starts.
- Commitment to complete the entire program.
Mission and Goals
The mission of the TVHS PB-RNR program is to develop competent, confident, practice ready registered nurses (RN) while increasing recruitment and retention of VA nurses. It is designed to bridge the gap between academia and practice through ongoing comprehensive competency development with a focus on Veteran-centric care and leadership skills. The overarching goal for the TVHS PB-RNR Program is to provide a training program that meets the learning needs of residents while providing safe, high-quality Veteran-centered care. Specific goals include:
- Increase resident confidence and competence.
- Develop awareness and recognition of Veteran-centric care needs.
- Embrace a culture of life-long learning and develop strategies to incorporate evidence into daily practice.
- Promote healthy mental, physical, emotional, spiritual, and social habits for professional and personal well-being.
- Support organization recruitment and retention.
Expected Outcomes
- Seventy-five percent of PB-RNR residents will complete the 2080-hour program.
- Eighty percent of residents hired into permanent RN staff positions will remain employed at VA at one, two, and five years post-residency completion.
- Sixty percent of residents transition from entry-level novice to an Advanced Beginner or Competent registered nurse on the faculty-rated Resident Competency Assessment (RCA) standardized tool developed by OAA (achieved by an average score of "5" or higher in all 22 competency domains).
- One hundred percent of residents will complete an Evidence-Based Practice initiative by the end of the program.
- Sixty percent of residents report increased self-confidence in providing nursing care on the Casey-Fink Graduate Nurse Survey tool, as achieved by average score of "3" or higher on all questions (except the 5 questions where a score of "2" or lower are related to improvement).
- Eighty percent of program stakeholders will demonstrate program satisfaction as achieved by averaged score of “3” or higher in all 6 satisfaction assessment areas.
- Seventy-five percent of residents identify professional development goals and formulate an individual career plan that promotes life-long commitment to professional nursing.
- Eighty percent of residents completing the program will demonstrate program satisfaction as achieved by averaged score of “3” or higher in all 6 satisfaction assessment areas.
- Eighty percent of PB-RNR resident graduates will be hired into permanent RN staff positions within the VA system.
- Eighty percent of residents completing the program will rate level of knowledge, confidence, communication, and professional development in nursing practice as achieved by averaged score of “3” or higher in all 9 evaluation assessment areas.
Program Highlights
- The federally funded traineeship entry-to-practice nurse residency program at Tennessee Valley Healthcare is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
- Experience diverse clinical settings including inpatient, outpatient, critical care, acute care, long-term care, and mental health.
- Focus on continuity of care for Veterans, involving teamwork in interdisciplinary settings to enhance clinical and leadership skills.
- Opportunities for leadership and role development, evidence-based practice, and project development.
- The PB-RNR program residents have 100% protected training time and are not counted in staffing for the duration of the residency. Didactic hours are built into work schedules to support experiential learning.
Eligibility
- U.S. Citizen.
- BSN or entry-level MSN graduate from CCNE or ACEN accredited programs by the designated dates.
- Minimum GPA of 3.0 preferred.
- Pass all pre-employment clearances, including medical exam and drug testing.
- New RN (less than 1-year post-graduation); PB-RNR must be your first RN role.
- Current, unrestricted RN license obtained before the program starts.
- Commitment to complete the entire program.
Benefits
- Competitive Stipend paid according to VA guidelines.
- Earns 4 hours of annual (vacation) and 4 hours of sick leave per pay period. 11 paid federal holidays. No holidays, weekends, or night shifts.
- Eligibility for health, vision, and dental insurance.
- 100% protected training time, not included in staffing for the duration of the program.
Application Information
Application Submission
For priority review, applicants are strongly encouraged to submit all required materials within the indicated Spring or Fall priority application period. Rolling admissions may continue beyond the priority window, contingent upon available program capacity.
All application materials must be submitted through our secure online portal. Please use the following link to access the submission platform:
This program offers a unique chance to explore various nursing areas without long-term commitment to a single specialty. Join us to enhance your clinical and leadership skills while serving our nation’s Veterans!
To learn more, email TVHSNurseResidency@va.gov.
Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice Program
The Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP) Program is a 12-month employee-based transition program for new registered nurses to support their first year of professional practice through protected learning time and mentorship to build clinical judgment and confidence. RNTTP provides a supported transition to competent autonomous clinical practice through a comprehensive curriculum built on clinical, leadership, and professional standards.
Enhance your knowledge by collaborating with the health care team to ensure the best care is delivered to Veterans. You will discover an environment marked by commitment, excellence, mutual respect, and professionalism. Program highlights include:
- Protected education time for bi-weekly structured didactic meetings
- Dedicated six months of precepted time on unit to support transition to competent independent practice
- Variety of simulation and experiential learning opportunities
- Evidence-based practice exploration and research project development
- Advanced leadership and role development
To learn more, email TVHSNurseResidency@va.gov and apply to Registered Nurse positions at www.usajobs.gov!
Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) offers a one-year, post-graduate Nurse Practitioner Residency (NPR) designed to launch newly-graduated nurse practitioners into confident, independent practice caring for Veterans in Geriatric & Extended Care (GEC), Mental Health (MH), and Primary Care (PC). Residents train full time in a supportive, interprofessional environment that blends rich clinical experience with protected didactic learning focused on Veteran-centric, evidence-based care.
NPR Program Description
The TVHS NPR program has three tracks, which include Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC), Mental Health (MH), and Primary Care (PC). There are overlapping objectives and specialty specific objectives for each track. The Nurse Practitioner Residency program at VA TVHS is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (www.ccneaccreditation.org).
Mission and Goals
TVHS NPR Mission
The mission of the TVHS NPR Program is to facilitate the transition of the new graduate nurse practitioners from student to professional through ongoing comprehensive development of personal and professional skills to support the TVHS mission of enhancing the health and wellbeing of Veterans who entrust us with their care.
Goals and Expected Program Outcomes
The overarching goal of the NPR program is to provide newly graduated, licensed, and board-certified NPs a foundation for practice that is embedded in scientific knowledge, clinical expertise, and professionalism. The NPR program hopes to recruit, educate, and retain NPs that will improve the quality and accessibility of health care services and accessibility for Veterans.
Goals
1. Prepare newly graduated nurse practitioners in the development of safe and competent veteran-centric advance practice nursing practice.
2. Promote awareness and recognition of Veteran-centric care needs.
3. Embrace a culture of life-long learning and develop strategies to incorporate evidence into daily practice.
4. Enhance the recruitment and retention of VA nurse practitioners.
Expected Outcomes
1. Fifty percent of residents will complete the one-year nurse practitioner residency (NPR) program.
2. Sixty percent of residents demonstrate practice and professional role development from entry-level Novice to an Advanced Beginner or Competent Nurse Practitioner. This is seen as achieved by average score of “5” or higher in all 13 competency areas within Section I: General Core Competency Domains from the preceptor rated Residency Competency Assessment (RCA) tool developed by OAA.
3. Sixty percent of residents transition from an entry-level Novice to an Advanced Beginner or Competent Veteran-centric Nurse Practitioner by completion of the NPR program. This is achieved by average score of “5” or higher in all 11 competency areas within Section II: Specialty-Specific Core Competency Domains from the preceptor rated Residency Competency Assessment (RCA) tool developed by OAA.
4. Sixty percent of residents report increased self-confidence in performing professional clinical care activities as indicated on the Nurse Practitioner Confidence in Practice (NPCIP) Instrument, as achieved by self-rating of “moderate confidence” or higher for all twenty-two questions.
5. One hundred percent of residents participate in an evidence-based practice project by end of the NPR program.
6. Eighty percent of residents report satisfaction with the NPR program.
7. Fifty percent of residents are hired into permanent APN positions within TVHS or the greater VA healthcare system.
8. Of those residents hired into permanent APN positions, at least fifty percent will remain working for VHA at one-, three- and five-years post-residency completion date
9. Eighty percent of stakeholders report satisfaction with program effectiveness.
Program Overview
The TVHS Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is a 12‑month, full-time training experience for newly graduated, board-certified, licensed NPs who are passionate about serving Veterans. Residents spend approximately 80% of their time in a mentored clinical practice environment and 20% in structured didactics, seminars, case conferences, and leadership development. The academic affiliate for all NP residency tracks is Vanderbilt University School of Nursing.
TVHS offers three distinct NP residency tracks so residents can build depth in their area of interest while maintaining broad exposure to the Veteran population:
- Geriatric & Extended Care NP Residency (GEC-NPR)
- Mental Health NP Residency (MH-NPR)
- Primary Care NP Residency (PC-NPR)
All tracks follow the same 12‑month structure, full-time trainee status, and shared core competencies in Veteran-centric care, with population-specific clinical rotations and didactic content. Across all three tracks—GEC, MH, and PC—residents refine advanced assessment, diagnostic reasoning, pharmacologic and non‑pharmacologic management, and interdisciplinary collaboration skills. Residents also complete a quality improvement project and develop professional leadership and advocacy capabilities aligned with the needs of the VA healthcare system.
Geriatric & Extended Care NP Residency
The GEC-NPR prepares nurse practitioners to care for aging Veterans living with multimorbidity, frailty, and complex medical and psychosocial needs. The program emphasizes comprehensive geriatric evaluation, person-centered care planning, management of polypharmacy, palliative and end-of-life care, and seamless transitions of care across settings.
Residents rotate through multiple geriatric care environments, including the Community Living Center, Geri-PACT, Home Based Primary Care (in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and surrounding areas), Hospice and Palliative Care, COACH (Caring for Older Adults and Caregivers at Home), and other geriatric models of care. Training blends face-to-face and virtual learning experiences, integrates didactics with clinical practice, and includes a geriatric-focused quality improvement project. Throughout the year-long program, mentorship is provided to support resident growth in confidence and clinical practice, using evidence-based treatment approaches.
For more information about the GEC-NPR, contact:
Kanah Lewallen, DNP, AGPCNP-BC, GNP-BC,
Geriatric & Extended Care NP Residency Program Director
Mental Health NP Residency
The MH-NPR develops psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners who can deliver comprehensive, recovery-oriented mental health care for Veterans with acute and chronic psychiatric needs. The residency program focuses on gaining further skills in comprehensive psychiatric evaluation, medication management, interdisciplinary treatment planning, and Veteran-centric shared decision-making practices.
Clinical rotations span both Nashville and Murfreesboro campuses. Core rotations include outpatient behavioral health interdisciplinary program (BHIP) clinics, inpatient mental health consultation-liaison services, Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP), and inpatient geriatric psychiatry. Additional experiential learning may occur within primary care mental health integration (PCMHI), and mental health urgent care areas. Residents utilize both face-to-face and virtual modalities to deliver care in specified clinical areas. Throughout the year-long program, mentorship is provided to support resident growth in confidence and clinical practice, using evidence-based treatment approaches.
For more information about the MH-NPR contact:
Karin Glenn, DNP, RN, PMHNP-BC
Mental Health NP Residency Program Director
Primary Care NP Residency
The PC-NPR advances family and adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioners from novice to competent primary care providers for Veterans across the continuum of health and illness. Residents gain expertise in comprehensive primary care evaluations, differential diagnosis, management of common and complex chronic conditions, and safe, evidence-based pharmacologic care.
Primary care residents rotate across diverse settings within TVHS, including primary care clinics, home-based primary care, geriatric primary care (Geri-PACT), telehealth primary care, and primary care subspecialty clinics. The curriculum emphasizes Veteran-centric, team-based care, clinical reasoning, quality improvement, and leadership in ambulatory care settings. Throughout the year-long program, mentorship is provided to support resident growth in confidence and clinical practice, using evidence-based treatment approaches.
For more information about the PC-NPR contact:
Leslie Hopkins, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, ANP-C
Primary Care NP Residency Program Director
Eligibility and Benefits
Eligible applicants must be U.S. citizens who have graduated from an accredited nurse practitioner program within 12 months of the program start date and hold national certification by the start of the residency. GEC and Primary Care applicants must be certified as FNP or AGPCNP, mental health applicants must be certified as PMHNP, and all residents must hold an unrestricted registered nurse and nurse practitioner license in any U.S. state, be proficient in written and spoken English, and pass VA pre-employment requirements.
Residents are appointed as full-time federal trainees for one year, with salary and benefits defined by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations. Benefits include a government-sponsored health care plan (medical, dental, vision, FSA, HSA, life insurance), 11 paid federal holidays, accrued paid time off and sick leave, no call or weekend shifts, and 100% protected learning time; employment after graduation is not guaranteed and trainee time does not count toward federal service.
How to Apply
Applications are accepted annually beginning on Jan. 1. For priority review, applicants are strongly encouraged to submit all required materials by March 15. Rolling admissions may continue through May 31, contingent upon available program capacity.
All application materials must be submitted to the following secure portal: TVHS NP Residency Application Portal
I. Resume or curriculum vitae
- include details of academic preparation, professional experience, professional activities, scholarly activities, leadership involvement, awards, and volunteering.
- include contact information for two references:
- one NP faculty member from your NP program who can speak to your academic and clinical performance
one NP preceptor who supervised you during your APRN clinical rotations as an NP student.
II. A personal statement (up to 750 words)
- You must address why are you interested in the NP Residency program you are applying for. Be sure to speak to the population specific program, for example, geriatrics, primary care or mental health.
- How will you contribute to the cohort of this residency program?
What are your career goals after completion of this program?
III. A transcript from the APRN program
IV. Application for Health Professions Trainees - VA Form 10-2850D
V. Declaration for Federal Employment - OPM Form 306