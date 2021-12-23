Nursing Programs
Our nursing team is the backbone of providing world-class health care. One of the many perks to working at TVHS are our tailored nursing residency and training programs.
VALOR Program
The purpose of the VA Learning Opportunities Residency (VALOR) Program is to provide an opportunity for outstanding college students to develop clinical competencies at an approved VA medical facility.
For more than 20 years the VA has offered this exciting, year-long clinical residency for BSN students between their junior and senior years. VALOR is a paid nursing internship designed to increase participants’ clinical skills, clinical judgement, and critical thinking while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning including didactic or classroom experiences and clinical practice with a qualified RN preceptor.
Students recruited for the program must have completed the final semester or quarter of their junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program prior to the program start date. Students are appointed during the summer months for 400 hours. This experience may continue during their senior academic year on a part-time/intermittent basis for no more than 800 hours in total.
The VALOR Program begins with 10 weeks of paid, full-time work during the summer months (June-August). Applicants should be available to work 40 hours per week during this time. The summer program includes:
- New Nurse Orientation
- Clinical practice with a preceptor on an assigned unit
- Opportunities to rotate to other units/specialties for observation experiences
- Other planned educational experiences (nursing boot camp, code blue management, telemetry class, interview essentials, and more).
After completing the initial 10 weeks of full-time work, VALOR students may continue to work through the academic year until graduation (within the program guidelines for total hours and earnings).
Eligible students will:
- Be currently enrolled in an accredited BSN program
- Have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 on a 4.0 scale
- Have completed the final semester/quarter of junior year prior to the program start date
- Be eligible to graduate from their BSN program by the following June
- Have had a least one clinical experience in a medical center/hospital
- Be a U.S. Citizen
- Provide documentation of immunization status and current Health Care Provider BLS training
- Submit all application documents to the VALOR Program Coordinator by the deadline of 3/19/2022
- Not have a service obligation to any Federal, state, or private institution, or be a recipient of any Federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation
To learn more and apply, contact:
Tina Huggins
Acting Program Director
bettina.huggins@va.gov
Melissa Littman
Nurse Recruiter
615-225-3608
melissa.littman@va.gov
Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice Residency Program
The Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP) Residency Program consists of a comprehensive 12-month curriculum built upon standards related to clinical, leadership, and professional dimensions. Residency programs ensure a supervised transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice.
Clinical settings provide a range of experiences in the application of nursing science and practice, provide exposure to Veterans of varying backgrounds and cultures, and foster graduated responsibility in carrying out professional functions. Your support network includes a dedicated group of nurse leaders comprised of peer participants, RNTTP faculty, clinical educators, skilled preceptors, and supportive mentors.
Enhance your knowledge by collaborating with the health care team to ensure the best care is delivered to Veterans. You will discover an environment marked by commitment, excellence, mutual respect, and professionalism. Program highlights include:
- Monthly structured didactic educational sessions
- Group meetings with cohort and coordinators
- State-of-the-art simulation lab to enhance clinical learning with “real-life” patient-centered case scenarios and skills practice
- Evidence-based practice exploration and research project development
- Variety of experiential learning opportunities including clinical rotations
- Advanced leadership and role development
- Preceptor guided transition to competent independent practice
- Mentoring for ongoing professional growth
- Must be a U.S. citizen
- Graduate of an NLN or CCNE accredited Nursing program
- Less than 1 year RN experience
- Active / unrestricted RN Licensure in the U.S.
- Competitive salary individually determined by participant education, experience, and local unit openings.
- Retirement savings plan / 401K
- 5 weeks vacation per year (accrual begins immediately)
- 13 paid sick days per year
- 11 paid holidays per year
- Insurance: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Long-term care
- Evening/night shift and weekend differentials.
- Opportunities for career growth and advancement
- Education scholarships (for qualified employees after first year)
To learn more and apply, send your cover letter and resume to TVH_RNTTPResidency@va.gov or contact:
Bettina Huggins, MSN, RN
RNTTP Residency Program Director
615-327-4751 Ext. 66648
bettina.huggins@va.gov
Application Deadlines:
2022 Winter Cohort
Deadline: 10/16/2021
Program Start: 2/13/2022
2022 Summer Cohort
Deadline: 2/12/2022
Program Start: 6/19/2022
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) is a premier education and training RN residency program. PB-RNR is designed to improve the quality of care by providing additional training and support to new Bachelor of Science in Nursing or entry-level Masters of Science in Nursing graduates.
Residency programs ensure a supervised transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice. Clinical settings provide a range of experiences in the application of nursing science and practice, provide exposure to Veterans of varying backgrounds and cultures, and foster graduated responsibility in carrying out professional functions. Veteran-centric continuity of care is stressed in the of care from inpatient to outpatient settings, acute and long-term care, spinal cord injury/illness, and mental health programs. You will be an integral part of interdisciplinary teams that will enhance clinical and leadership skills in a variety of clinical settings.
Your support network includes a dedicated group of nurse leaders comprised of peer participants, PB-RNR Faculty, clinical educators, skilled preceptors, and supportive mentors. Enhance your knowledge by collaborating with the healthcare team to ensure the best care is delivered to our Veterans. You will discover an environment marked by commitment, excellence, mutual respect, and professionalism.
- State-of-the-art simulation lab to enhance clinical learning with “real-life” patient-centered case scenarios and skills practice.
- Advanced leadership and role development.
- Preceptor-guided practice to prepare for your transition to competent nurse.
- Mentoring for ongoing professional growth.
- Evidence-based practice exploration and research project development.
- United States Citizen.
- Be a graduate of a BSN program or entry level MSN program accredited by CCNE or ACEN (NLNAC) by May 2022.
- Cumulative GPA minimum 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.
- Must pass all pre-employment clearances, including medical exam and drug testing.
- Must be new RN – defined as less than 1-year post graduation and PB-RNR must be your first RN Role.
- Current, unrestricted RN license (obtained by July 30, 2022).
- Be committed to complete the entire Residency Program, August 2022 thru August 2023.
Due to its unique set-up, PB-RNR provides a hospital-wide experience with learning opportunities in a variety of nursing settings. If you want to explore the different areas of nursing without having to make a commitment to one area—this is the opportunity for you!
- Paid with a competitive stipend set by VA.
- Earns leave at a rate of 4 hours of annual (vacation) and 4 hours of sick per pay period.
- Qualifies for benefits such as health insurance.
- No holidays worked and limited night/weekend shifts for the duration of the program.
- The PB-RNR is not counted in staffing and has 100% protected training time for 366 days.
Apply
The application requires a portfolio consisting of resume, personal statements, exemplars of scholarly work, unofficial transcript, and letters of support. Detailed instructions can be found at the forms below.
Application portfolios are due by Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Interviews will occur end of February/early March 2022, and selections made by end of March 2022.
To learn more, contact:
Amanda Docktor, MSN, RN
PB-RNR Program Director
615-873-8749
amanda.docktor@va.gov