Pharmacy PGY2 Ambulatory Care Program

Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists

Program Description

his Ambulatory Care PGY2 pharmacy residency program includes training on providing comprehensive medication management for patients in a variety of pharmacist-managed and interdisciplinary clinic settings within VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Core clinic experiences include month-long rotations in Primary Care Pharmacotherapy Clinic (PACT), Outpatient Anticoagulation, Outpatient Chronic Pain Management, Outpatient Mental Health, Women's Health and Home-Based Primary Care. Elective experiences include, but are not limited to Outpatient Cardiology, Outpatient Geriatrics, Family Medicine, Residential Rehab Treatment Program (RRTP), Emergency Medicine, Pain Management, Substance Use Disorder, Stem Cell Transplant, Preventive Medicine, and Clinical Resource Hub (CRH) Ambulatory Care. Residents can also choose to repeat a core rotation for an advanced clinical experience as an elective experience. The resident’s training schedule will be customized as needed to meet evolving resident goals and interests as well as training needs determined by preceptor evaluations, resident self-evaluations, and quarterly evaluations with the Residency Program Director and/or Residency Program Coordinator. Residents will gain longitudinal experience in managing a primary care pharmacotherapy clinic (PACT) and will also be required to create, develop, and manage a second longitudinal clinic based on an identified need of our facility/pharmacy service and area of resident’s professional interest. The residency also promotes development and refinement of skills necessary for teaching and training through completion of national/regional CE presentation, precepting pharmacy students and PGY1 residents throughout the PGY2 training year, and presenting monthly journal club to VA TVHS pharmacy service. Management and administration skills are developed through completion of a resident research project, contributing to development of new clinics or programs, and completion of longitudinal ambulatory care pharmacy administration tasks assigned throughout the PGY2 year. By completing this comprehensive advanced training program, the resident is equipped with excellent leadership and practice skills and prepared to practice as a proficient, well-rounded clinical pharmacy specialist in an ambulatory care setting.

Benefits

A competitive stipend of $53,128.

11 federal holidays per year.

Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks (assuming the resident as < 3 years of federal service)

Health insurance.

Dental/Vision insurance.

Residents will be permitted to attend at least one clinical meeting during the academic year. This may include ASHP Midyear or the ACCP fall/spring meetings. Attendance to the ACCP annual meeting is highly encouraged. Residents are required to present PGY2 research to regional or national group as approved by PGY2 Residency Advisory Committee. Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings.

No night/holiday staffing.

Dual appointment opportunity: Residents may be offered, but not required, to participate in dual appointment which allows for the pharmacy resident to work 4-hour shifts as a clinical pharmacist in the central pharmacy for GS-12 pharmacist pay. Typical duty hours include evening shifts during the week and weekends but are subject to change based on the needs of the service. During this time, the resident works as a clinical pharmacist and income earned is outside of the salaried residency stipend. As this work is compensated outside of the residency stipend, the resident is expected to complete the duties of a clinical pharmacist working in the central pharmacy and not utilize this time for work related to other residency responsibilities. Residents are typically approved for dual appointment and begin having the ability to acquire shifts in September, but actual date may vary. As a reminder, residents must remain within the requirements of ASHP duty hours.

Rotations and Experiences

Residents will complete six month-long core rotations and five month-long elective rotations during the PGY2 residency year. The final one to three weeks of the residency year may consist of an abbreviated sixth elective or extension of the preceding rotation. Elective rotations can include repeating a core rotation for an advanced experience or choosing one of the additional elective experiences listed below.