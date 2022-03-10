Pharmacy PGY2 Pain Management Program

Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Program Description and Objective

The purpose of the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System PGY-2 Pharmacy Pain Management Residency Program is to develop dedicated pharmacy pain specialists with clinical expertise in complex medication management related to a variety of chronic conditions with persistent pain. The resident will forge partnerships with healthcare teams and function independently to gain unparalleled treatment experience across clinically diverse practice environments and assure exceptional development of practice management skills while providing evidence-based individualized care. Residents successfully completing the program should possess competencies that qualify them for clinical pharmacy specialist positions in pain management within interdisciplinary pain clinics, primary care aligned teams (PACT), tertiary pain rehabilitation programs, academia, and managed care.

According to the Institute of Medicine’s 2011 Report on “Relieving Pain in America,” chronic pain is more prevalent than cancer, diabetes, and heart disease combined. Nearly 30-40 million people struggle with moderate to severe pain daily and chronic pain comprises nearly 40% of all primary care visits which is the most common reason people see their primary care provider. Despite the prevalence of chronic pain, there is an enormous disparity between the number of patients, providers requesting assistance, and availability of pain specialty providers. In alignment with the Health & Human Services (HHS) National Pain Strategy released in 2016, our program endeavors to train clinical pharmacy specialists to provide interdisciplinary care and specialty assistance to front-line providers and serve as trusted liaisons between substance abuse, specialty pain, and primary care services to bridge the gap and assure improved quality of care.

As medications tend to be the central focus for the majority of patients, utilizing pharmacy pain specialists can be critical to success. Even within dedicated residency training programs for pain, the majority have a program focus on either palliative care or acute pain management which are fundamentally different in their approach to pain. Chronic pain management by necessity is rehabilitation focused which requires a holistic approach and partnership with Mental Health.

The PGY2 Pharmacy Pain Residency is a second-year specialty residency designed to develop a clinical specialist with expertise in pain management across various risk and complexity levels common to clinical practice. The resident is an integral part of an interdisciplinary team providing chronic disease state management via individual face-to-face clinic appointments, telephone calls, and group clinic visits. The resident will be accountable for achieving optimal drug therapy outcomes as a member of the health care team. They will be able to monitor, evaluate, and refine patient drug therapy both independently and as part of an inter-professional team. They will exercise proficiency in communication and in educating other healthcare professionals, trainees and patients on drug related topics. Residents will demonstrate professional maturity by following the TVHS pharmacy mission, monitoring their own performance, and exhibiting commitment to the profession. By completing this comprehensive advanced training program, the resident is equipped with excellent leadership and practice skills and prepared to practice as a proficient, well-rounded clinical pharmacy specialist in a pain management setting.



Benefits

Competitive stipend of $44,500

12 federal holidays per year

Health/dental/vision insurance

13 vacation and 13 sick days (accrued)

Conference travel allowance

Rotations and Experiences