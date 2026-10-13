Pharmacy PGY2 Psychiatry Program

Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Program Description and Objectives

The resident will be prepared to become a board-certified psychiatric pharmacist and to function as a clinical pharmacy specialist in inpatient and outpatient mental health services and/or academia by completion of the residency program.

Structure

The program is a twelve-month, postgraduate training experience that typically begins during the third week in June (this can be adjusted based on PGY-1 completion date). Eight of the twelve months are comprised of required rotations in core subject areas that are considered to be essential for the psychiatric pharmacy practitioner. A broad range of elective rotations are available for the remaining months to permit the resident flexibility in attaining individual goals. Residents will have teaching opportunities through an inter-professional training program, including both precepting and didactic opportunities.

Benefits

A competitive stipend of $53,128

11 federal holidays per year

Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave

Health insurance

Dental/Vision insurance

Residents attend the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP) Annual meeting.

Travel funds are available to support attendance for AAPP annual meeting .

Rotations and Experiences

Core and longitudinal rotations are designed to maximize the resident’s learning experience. Core rotations include working in inpatient psychiatry, outpatient mental health, outpatient substance use disorders, and residential care environments. The PYG-2 also works with an inter-professional team to complete overdose risk reviews as a longitudinal experience for half the year. The other half of the year, the PGY2 runs a substance use disorder transitions of care clinic. Other required longitudinal rotations include administration, academia, and research. Additionally, each resident will have opportunities for elective experiences. PGY2 residents may also elect to complete an optional teaching certificate.