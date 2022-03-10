Pharmacy PGY2 Psychiatry Program

Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Program Description and Objectives

The resident will be prepared to become a board certified psychiatric pharmacist and to function as a clinical pharmacy specialist in inpatient and outpatient mental health services and/or academia by completion of the residency program.

Structure

The program is a twelve-month, postgraduate training experience that typically begins during the third week in June (this can be adjusted based on PGY-1 completion date). Nine of the twelve months are comprised of required rotations in core subject areas that are considered to be essential for the psychiatric pharmacy practitioner. A broad range of elective rotations are available for the remaining months to permit the resident flexibility in attaining individual goals. Residents will have teaching opportunities through an inter-professional training program, including both precepting and didactic opportunities.. They are also an integral team member in the outpatient mental health inter-professional trainee clinic.

Benefits

A competitive stipend of $45,973

12 federal holidays per year

Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave

Health insurance

Dental/Vision insurance

Residents are encouraged to attend the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual meeting and the MidSouth residency conference in the spring.

Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings

Rotations and Experiences

Core and longitudinal rotations are designed to maximize the resident’s learning experience. Core rotations include working in the inpatient, outpatient and long-term care environments. The PYG-2 also works with an inter-professional treatment team in outpatient mental health as a longitudinal experience for half the year. The other half of the year, the PGY2 works in various treatment settings focused on the treatment on mental health in unique patient populations (including substance use, women health, and geriatrics). Other required longitudinal rotations include administration, academia, and research. Additionally, each resident will have opportunities for elective experiences.