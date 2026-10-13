Pharmacy PGY2 Psychiatry Program
The TVHS PGY2 Psychiatric Pharmacy will prepare residents to enter a clinical practice setting in psychiatric pharmacy as an integral member of the inter-professional health care team focused on achieving optimal outcomes associated with medication use.
Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.
Program Description and Objectives
The resident will be prepared to become a board-certified psychiatric pharmacist and to function as a clinical pharmacy specialist in inpatient and outpatient mental health services and/or academia by completion of the residency program.
Structure
The program is a twelve-month, postgraduate training experience that typically begins during the third week in June (this can be adjusted based on PGY-1 completion date). Eight of the twelve months are comprised of required rotations in core subject areas that are considered to be essential for the psychiatric pharmacy practitioner. A broad range of elective rotations are available for the remaining months to permit the resident flexibility in attaining individual goals. Residents will have teaching opportunities through an inter-professional training program, including both precepting and didactic opportunities.
Benefits
- A competitive stipend of $53,128
- 11 federal holidays per year
- Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Health insurance
- Dental/Vision insurance
- Residents attend the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists (AAPP) Annual meeting.
- Travel funds are available to support attendance for AAPP annual meeting .
Rotations and Experiences
Core and longitudinal rotations are designed to maximize the resident’s learning experience. Core rotations include working in inpatient psychiatry, outpatient mental health, outpatient substance use disorders, and residential care environments. The PYG-2 also works with an inter-professional team to complete overdose risk reviews as a longitudinal experience for half the year. The other half of the year, the PGY2 runs a substance use disorder transitions of care clinic. Other required longitudinal rotations include administration, academia, and research. Additionally, each resident will have opportunities for elective experiences. PGY2 residents may also elect to complete an optional teaching certificate.
Required Rotations
Core experiences are scheduled along with electives throughout the residency year.
- Orientation
- Inpatient Psychiatry Service (2 months)
- Medical Psychiatry Service
- Chronic Pain Management
- Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
- Outpatient Mental Health I
- Outpatient Mental Health II
- Outpatient Substance Use Disorders
Longitudinal Experience
- Academia (1 year)
- Administration (1 year)
- Research (1 year)
- Substance Use Disorders Transitions of Care (SUD TOC) (6 months)
Elective Rotations
- Consult and Liaison Psychiatry
- Mental Health Administration
- Long-term Care Psychiatry
- Palliative Care / Hospice
- Mental Health Intensive Core Management (MHICM)
How to Apply
Application Requirements
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy and has completed, or in the process of completing, a PGY1 ASHP accredited or pending accreditation residency program.
All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process and submit application materials through PhORCAS.
Application Materials Required
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS (no longer requiring formal letters of recommendation)
Application Deadline
All application materials are per deadline in PhORCAS. Program Number: 683666
Please use Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service, PhORCAS, to apply at http://www.ashp.org/phorcas .
Contact
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Traci Dutton, PharmD, BCPP, BCPS at Traci.Dutton@va.gov