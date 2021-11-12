Pharmacy Residency Program

Postgraduate Year 1

Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists since 1991.

We, at TVHS, understand the changing face of pharmacy health care and strive to prepare our residents for entrance into a competitive job market. Be it clinical skills, research, publication, teaching, or leadership, we care about our residents’ future and will prepare each of them for a meaningful career as a pharmacy practitioner. For this reason, our PGY1 resident training schedules are customized on a quarterly basis with the resident, considering the resident’s goals, interests, and previous experiences. We understand that completing a PGY1 residency is a sacrifice of money and time, and we want our residents to gain the experience needed to prepare them for the next step in their pharmacy career.



To get an exclusive look at our award-winning residency program, watch our video.

Objectives

The objectives of the residency program are to prepare pharmacy residents for any of the following:

direct patient care positions

faculty positions

PGY2 training in area of choice

Benefits

A competitive stipend of $41,533

12 federal holidays per year

Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave

Health insurance

Dental/Vision insurance

Residents attend ASHP’s Midyear Clinical Meeting and a spring residency conference to present research.

Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings

No night/holiday staffing

Dual appointment opportunity: Dual appointment allows for the pharmacy resident to work 4-hour shifts as a clinical pharmacist in the central pharmacy. Typical duty hours are 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday but are subject to change based on the needs of the service. During this time, the resident works as a clinical pharmacist and income earned is outside of the salaried residency stipend. As this work is compensated outside of the residency stipend, the resident is expected to complete the duties of a clinical pharmacist working in the central pharmacy and not utilize this time for work related to other residency responsibilities. Residents are typically approved for dual appointment and begin having the ability to acquire shifts in September, but actual date may vary. As a reminder, residents must remain within the requirements of ASHP duty hours.

