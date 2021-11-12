Pharmacy Residency Program
The postgraduate year one (PGY1) and postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residencies at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System, located in Murfreesboro and Nashville, provide residents with the skills and knowledge required to enter a contemporary practice environment where they can effectively provide clinical services.
Postgraduate Year 1
Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists since 1991.
We, at TVHS, understand the changing face of pharmacy health care and strive to prepare our residents for entrance into a competitive job market. Be it clinical skills, research, publication, teaching, or leadership, we care about our residents’ future and will prepare each of them for a meaningful career as a pharmacy practitioner. For this reason, our PGY1 resident training schedules are customized on a quarterly basis with the resident, considering the resident’s goals, interests, and previous experiences. We understand that completing a PGY1 residency is a sacrifice of money and time, and we want our residents to gain the experience needed to prepare them for the next step in their pharmacy career.
To get an exclusive look at our award-winning residency program, watch our video.
Objectives
The objectives of the residency program are to prepare pharmacy residents for any of the following:
- direct patient care positions
- faculty positions
- PGY2 training in area of choice
Benefits
- A competitive stipend of $41,533
- 12 federal holidays per year
- Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Health insurance
- Dental/Vision insurance
- Residents attend ASHP’s Midyear Clinical Meeting and a spring residency conference to present research.
- Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings
- No night/holiday staffing
- Dual appointment opportunity: Dual appointment allows for the pharmacy resident to work 4-hour shifts as a clinical pharmacist in the central pharmacy. Typical duty hours are 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday but are subject to change based on the needs of the service. During this time, the resident works as a clinical pharmacist and income earned is outside of the salaried residency stipend. As this work is compensated outside of the residency stipend, the resident is expected to complete the duties of a clinical pharmacist working in the central pharmacy and not utilize this time for work related to other residency responsibilities. Residents are typically approved for dual appointment and begin having the ability to acquire shifts in September, but actual date may vary. As a reminder, residents must remain within the requirements of ASHP duty hours.
Postgraduate Year 2: Residency Programs
The Ambulatory Care PGY2 residency schedule provides ample opportunities in ambulatory care to work with more than 30 clinical pharmacy specialists who run clinics specializing in management of diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, COPD, cardiology / heart failure, women's health, mental health, anticoagulation, emergency medicine, substance use disorder, pain management, etc. The specific program schedules for each resident are customized initially based on the resident’s goals, interests, and previous experience. We then continually customize the plan throughout the training year at regular intervals based on evolving resident goals and interests as well as training needs determined by preceptor evaluations, resident self-evaluations, and quarterly evaluations by the Residency Leadership Board. Longitudinally, residents will be expected to manage their own primary care pharmacotherapy clinic throughout the PGY2 year. Residents will also be charged with to development, implementation, and management of a new outpatient clinic based on the interests of the resident and needs of pharmacy service. Previous residents have chosen to implement and develop outpatient clinics in women’s health, HIV, substance use disorder, COPD, pain management, emergency medicine, etc. Other longitudinal opportunities include completion of the teaching certificate program, precepting numerous PGY1 residents and APPE students, leadership opportunities, and completion of a formal research project. Our goal is for residents to be able to excel in a variety of clinical practice settings, to be a leader in their future practice site and in the profession, and to be well prepared to achieve board certification in ambulatory care pharmacy. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
The Cardiology PGY2 residency offers clinical experiences across the spectrum of acuity for cardiovascular care ranging from ambulatory care to critical care, with core experiences including cardiology pharmacotherapy clinic, acute medicine with cardiovascular emphasis, acute cardiology consult service, medical intensive care unit, which includes our cardiac care unit. Elective opportunities allow the resident to focus in on specific areas of interest including advanced heart failure and transplant, geriatrics, and emergency medicine. The focus of the residency is advanced understanding of cardiology pharmacotherapy, development of complex decision-making skills in a variety of practice environments, literature evaluation abilities, and a knowledge base that is transferable across practice areas. The specific program schedules and activities are customized continuously based on the resident’s goals, interests and experience. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
The Pain PGY2 residency program is a twelve-month, post-graduate training experience with a focus on longitudinal experiences including Comprehensive Pain Clinic, PACT Pain, Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP), and Palliative Care. There are a host of elective opportunities from which to choose including, Pain Psychology, Pain Procedures, Dialysis, Rheumatology, Neurology, Infectious Disease/HIV, Nephrology, and Hepatology/GI. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
The Psychiatry PGY2 residency schedule provides ample opportunities in mental health including a 60-bed acute psychiatry unit, inter-professional mental health outpatient clinics, long-term care and pain management. The specific program schedules are customized initially based on the resident’s goals, interests and previous experience. We then continually customize the plan throughout the training year at regular intervals based on evolving resident goals, interest and feedback as well as training needs determined by preceptor evaluations, resident self-evaluations and quarterly evaluations. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
For the PGY1, please contact:
PGY1 Residency Program Director: David Eplin, Pharm. D., BCOP at Dwight.Eplin@va.gov
PGY1 Residency Recruitment Coordinator: Rebecca J. Cripps, Pharm.D., BCPS at Rebecca.Cripps@va.gov
Current Residents: Courtney Baldridge at Courtney.Baldridge@va.gov; Kyrsten (Kacy) Chaplin at Kyrsten.Chaplin@va.gov; Laura Cherry at Laura.Cherry@va.gov; Courtney Clarke at Courtney.Clarke4@va.gov; Megan Jackson at Megan.Jackson@va.gov; Justin Petway at Justin.Petway@va.gov; Dillon Thompson at Dillon.Thompson@va.gov; Elizabeth (Betsy) Trainham at Elizabeth.Trainham@va.gov
For the Ambulatory Care PGY2, please contact:
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Bishoy Ragheb, Pharm.D., BCACP, CACP at Bishoy.Ragheb@va.gov
PGY2 Residency Recruitment Coordinator: Rebecca J. Cripps, Pharm.D., BCPS at Rebecca.Cripps@va.gov
Current PGY2 Residents: Bianca Creith at Bianca.Creith@va.gov; Azur Eckley at Azur.Eckley@va.gov; Jeewar Kokoy at Jeewar.Kokoy@va.gov
For the Cardiology PGY2, please contact:
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Emily Young, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCCP at Emily.Young@va.gov
Current PGY2 Resident: Amanda Searls at Amanda.Searls@va.gov
For the Pain PGY2, please contact:
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Tim Atkinson, Pharm.D. BCPS at Timothy.Atkinson@va.gov
Current PGY2 Resident: Lauren Bell at Lauren.Bell1@va.gov; Claire Brandt at Claire.Brandt@va.gov
For the Psychiatry PGY2, please contact:
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Jennifer Bean, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP at Jennifer.Bean@va.gov
Current PGY2 Resident: Kyle Owens at Kyle.Owens@va.gov; Sarah Kemerer at sarah.kemerer@va.gov
Find out more about us at these locations:
VA Pharmacy Residency Program
http://www.pbm.va.gov/education/vapharmacyresidencyprogram.asp
American Society of Health System Pharmacists
http://accred.ashp.org/aps/pages/directory/residencyProgramInformation.aspx?ID=31220