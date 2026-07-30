Pharmacy Residency Program
The postgraduate year one (PGY1) and postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy residencies at Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS), located in Murfreesboro and Nashville, provide residents with the skills and knowledge required to enter a contemporary practice environment where they can effectively provide clinical services.
TVHS pharmacy residency programs will be represented at the 2025 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting in Las Vegas, NV on Monday, Dec. 7 from 1-4 p.m. We will also be participating in the VA Virtual Recruitment Showcase Event on Wednesday Nov. 5, 2025, from 1-2 p.m. CT. Registration is free.
TVHS will be hosting PGY1 residency interviews in-person for the 2025-2026 Recruitment Season
Postgraduate Year 1
Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists since 1991.
We, at TVHS, understand the changing face of pharmacy health care and strive to prepare our residents for entrance into a competitive job market. Be it clinical skills, research, publication, teaching, or leadership, we care about our residents’ future and will prepare each of them for a meaningful career as a pharmacy practitioner. For this reason, our PGY1 resident training schedules are customized on a quarterly basis with the resident, considering the resident’s goals, interests, and previous experiences. We understand that completing a PGY1 residency is a sacrifice of money and time, and we want our residents to gain the experience needed to prepare them for the next step in their pharmacy career.
Objectives
The objectives of the residency program are to prepare pharmacy residents for any of the following:
- direct patient care positions
- faculty positions
- PGY2 training in area of choice
Benefits
- A competitive stipend of $49,194
- 11 federal holidays per year
- Vacation days and sick leave are both accrued at a rate of 4 hours every two weeks totaling 13 days of paid vacation time and 13 days of paid sick leave
- Health insurance
- Dental/Vision insurance
- Residents attend ASHP’s Midyear Clinical Meeting and a spring residency conference to present research.
- Travel funds are available to offset some of the expenses for these educational meetings
- No holiday staffing
- Dual appointment opportunity: Residents are offered, but not required, to participate in dual appointment which allows for the pharmacy resident to work 4-hour shifts as a clinical pharmacist in the central pharmacy for GS-12 pharmacist pay. Typical duty hours include evening shifts during the week and weekends but are subject to change based on the needs of the service. During this time, the resident works as a clinical pharmacist and income earned is outside of the salaried residency stipend. As this work is compensated outside of the residency stipend, the resident is expected to complete the duties of a clinical pharmacist working in the central pharmacy and not utilize this time for work related to other residency responsibilities. Residents are typically approved for dual appointment and begin having the ability to acquire shifts in September, but actual date may vary. As a reminder, residents must remain within the requirements of ASHP duty hours.
Postgraduate Year 1 Rotations
Structure
The specific program for each resident is developed initially based upon the resident’s goals, interests, and previous experience. The program is continually developed throughout the training year at regular intervals based on evolving resident goals and interests, resident training needs determined by review of summative preceptor evaluations, resident self-evaluations, quarterly evaluations by the residency leadership board, and the pharmacy service infrastructure.
All residents are required to complete rotations in core subject areas considered to be essential to the general pharmacy practitioner. These include drug distribution and operations, acute medicine, critical care, acute psychiatry, primary care, and clinical pharmacy administration. Extended 4-month block longitudinal learning experiences aimed at producing a well-rounded pharmacy practitioner include: drug information (DI) with newsletter (The Valley Times), medication safety, and practice management. Yearlong longitudinal learning experiences aimed at producing a well-rounded pharmacy practitioner include: (1) resident-initiated research project related to pharmacy practice, (2) Community Living Center (CLC) chart review (3) prior authorization drug review, and (4) drug distribution and operations. A broad range of elective rotations are available to permit the resident flexibility in attaining individual goals. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
The program is a twelve-month, post-graduate training experience composed of month-long discrete core components:
- Drug Distribution and Operations (with longitudinal weekend assignments)
- Critical Care
- Primary Care
- Acute Medicine
- Acute Psychiatry
- Clinical Pharmacy Administration
Yearlong extended longitudinal experiences are comprised of:
- Research Project
- Community Living Center Chart Review
- Prior Authorization Drug Review
- Drug Distribution and Operations (weekend and weeknight assignments – see below on details)
Extended 4-month block longitudinal experiences are comprised of:
- Drug Information with newsletter (shared months of service)
- Medication Safety (shared months of service)
- Practice Management
Required Core Rotations
Acute Medicine
Residents will gain experience managing all aspects of pharmacotherapy for acutely ill patients through active participation on a medicine team, ensuring medications are properly reconciled on admission to and discharge from the ward, and attending morning reports/grand rounds. The resident will document in computerized progress notes pertinent clinical activities.
Primary Care
Residents will see scheduled patients in a clinic setting and have the opportunity to develop, implement, and redesign pharmacotherapeutic plans. The resident will document in computerized progress notes all clinical activities. Residents will also develop the physical examination skills that are necessary to be an effective clinician in the primary care setting.
Critical Care
Residents will monitor patients in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) or Surgical Intensive Care Unit (SICU), which includes cardiology and pulmonary critical care patients, on a daily basis for pharmacotherapeutic needs through rounding and medication reconciliation/discharge planning. Residents will have active participation on a critical care team. The resident will document in computerized progress notes pertinent clinical activities.
Drug Distribution and Operations
Residents will gain experience reviewing and processing patient-specific orders, correctly preparing medications and successfully communicating medication-related issues with providers.
Acute Psychiatry
Residents will review patient specific data, prepare and update pharmaceutical care plans, meet with the inpatient psychiatric treatment care team along with the patient, and serve as a drug information resource. The resident will document in computerized progress notes pertinent clinical activities.
Clinical Pharmacy Administration
Residents will work closely with the Associate Chief of Pharmacy Clinical and Educational Programs and supervisors of Clinical Pharmacy Services. This experience will allow residents to participate in, but not limited to, pharmacy administrative decision-making processes, labor mapping, clinic utilization and set-up, and projects assigned from the Clinical Pharmacy Practice Office (CPPO) in coordination with national guidance.
Extended Block Core Experiences
Drug Information Service
Residents will each have experience carrying the Drug Information pager, replying to inquiries in a timely fashion, and documenting each response.
Medication Safety
Residents will each have experience preparing an adverse drug reaction (ADR) monthly report, documenting and submitting relevant ADRs to the Food and Drug Administration’s MedWatch program and communicating findings.
Clinical Pharmacy Administration
Residents will work alongside clinical pharmacy leadership and participate in pharmacy administrative decision-making process, recruitment activities (of the PGY1 & PGY2 residency programs), TJC continuous readiness process, the ASHP residency accreditation readiness process, and experience an overview of the relationships between pharmacy service and other services in our healthcare system. The resident will also work with the pharmacoeconomics team to complete and present a criteria for use (CFU) and drug monograph.
Practice Management
Residents will work alongside clinical pharmacy leadership, work on relevant assignments/projects, attend committee meetings with pharmacy representatives, lead pharmacy events (pharmacy week, medication reconciliation week, and residency recruitment), and complete a Medication Use Evaluation (MUE). Additionally, the resident will complete P&T minutes and Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner Council meeting minutes.
Longitudinal Rotations
Research Project
Residents will gain experience in completing a practice-related project of publishable quality. Residents will be involved in literature review, project design, data gathering, statistical evaluation, writing, and reporting of their project. Residents will work closely with the Residency Research Advisory Board and a team of co-investigators that will assist them at every step of the process.
Prior Authorization Drug Review
Residents will gain hands-on experience reviewing and then either approving or denying requests for non-formulary/restricted medications entered by healthcare providers.
Community Living Center (previously known as Long Term Care)
Residents will gain experience completing monthly CLC chart reviews for 5 patients throughout the year and communicate their recommendations to the patient’s primary provider.
Drug Distribution and Operations
Residents will gain experience reviewing and processing inpatient and outpatient prescriptions for patients or working on the acute medicine floor participating in pharmacokinetic dosing, anticoagulation management, and discharge medication reconciliation/counseling. Weekend Staffing: Weekend coverage will be provided by 2 residents every Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Nashville campus. Resident 1 will be assigned to work on the floor with a decentralized clinical pharmacist where responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: assistance with pharmacokinetics (vancomycin, aminoglycosides, warfarin, etc.), providing discharge medication reconciliation and discharge counseling to patients being discharged by the medical teams, and being an available clinical resource to the medical teams. Resident 2 will be assigned to work in the central pharmacy where responsibilities will include, but are not limited to: processing of orders, dispensing of discharge medications, compounding of IVs, and preparation of inpatient medication orders. Weekday staffing can occur at either campus (Nashville or Murfreesboro) from 4 - 8 p.m. and require coordination with chief resident to schedule. Please note that these responsibilities and duties may vary based on the needs of the service.
Cased-Based Presentation
Each PGY1 pharmacy resident will present a one-hour case-based CE presentation to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians at TVHS.
Journal Club
Each PGY1 pharmacy resident will present a one-hour journal club to pharmacists at TVHS.
Elective Rotations
Residents may repeat core rotations for one of their elective months, or they may choose one of the rotations listed below:
- Academic Detailing/Pharmacogenomics
- Advanced Medicine
- Anticoagulation
- Antimicrobial Stewardship/Infectious Disease
- Cardiology
- Community Living Center
- Emergency Medicine
- Geri-PACT
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC)
- Integrated Pharmacy Operations
- Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
- Neurology
- Oncology
- Outpatient Mental Health
- Outpatient Substance Use Disorder (SUD)
- Pain Management
- Pain Management, Opioid Safety and PDMP (PMOP)
- Palliative Care/Hospice
- Preventive Medicine (MOVE!)
- Stem Cell Transplant (SCT)
- Women’s Health
Postgraduate Year 2 Residency Programs
Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists
Ambulatory Care PGY2
The Ambulatory Care PGY2 residency schedule provides ample opportunities in ambulatory care to work with more than 75clinical pharmacy practitioners (CPPs)who manage clinics within primary care and specialty clinic service lines. CPP specialty clinics include outpatient cardiology women's health, mental health, anticoagulation, emergency medicine, substance use disorder, chronic pain management, oncology, stem cell transplant, headache/Neurology, etc. The specific program schedules for each resident are customized initially based on the resident’s goals, interests, and previous experience. We then continually customize the plan throughout the training year at regular intervals based on evolving resident goals and interests as well as training needs determined by preceptor evaluations, resident self-evaluations, and quarterly evaluations with the Residency Program Director and/or Residency Program Coordinator. Longitudinally, residents will gain experience in managing a weekly outpatient clinic with 8 months of the year spent in a weekly primary care clinic and 4 months of the year rotating through weekly specialty clinics (Preventive Medicine/Weight Loss, Substance Use Disorder, Headache/Neurology, and Outpatient Cardiology. Residents will also be charged with development, implementation, and management of a new outpatient clinic based on the interests of the resident and needs of the pharmacy service. Previous residents have chosen to implement and develop outpatient clinics in women’s health, HIV, substance use disorder, COPD, pain management, gout, osteoporosis, emergency medicine, etc. Other longitudinal opportunities include completion of teaching and training assignments, precepting numerous PGY1 residents and APPE students, leadership and administration, and completion of a formal research project. Our goal is for residents to be able to excel in a variety of outpatient clinical practice settings, to be a leader in their future practice site and in the profession, and to be well prepared to achieve board certification in ambulatory care pharmacy. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
Pain PGY2
The Pain PGY2 residency program is a twelve-month, post-graduate training experience with a focus on longitudinal experiences including Comprehensive Pain Clinic, PACT Pain, Substance Abuse Treatment Program (SATP), and Palliative Care. There are a host of elective opportunities from which to choose including, Pain Psychology, Pain Procedures, Dialysis, Rheumatology, Neurology, Infectious Disease/HIV, Nephrology, and Hepatology/GI. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
Psychiatry PGY2
The Psychiatry PGY2 residency schedule provides ample opportunities in mental health including a 60-bed acute psychiatry unit, inter-professional mental health outpatient clinics, long-term care and pain management. The specific program schedules are customized initially based on the resident’s goals, interests and previous experience. We then continually customize the plan throughout the training year at regular intervals based on evolving resident goals, interest and feedback as well as training needs determined by preceptor evaluations, resident self-evaluations and quarterly evaluations. Upon satisfactory completion of the program, trainees are awarded a residency certificate.
Residency Program Directors
M. Kyle Phillips Pharm.D., BCPS
Acting Associate Director for Operations
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: Matthew.Phillips1@va.gov
Kristina Gill Pharm. D.
Associate Chief, Clinical Pharmacy and Education Services, PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: Kristina.Gill@va.gov
Rebecca Cripps Pharm. D., BCPS, BCACP
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (Home-Based Primary Care), PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: Rebecca.Cripps@va.gov
Christina Creech Pharm.D., BCGP
Clinical Pharmacy Specialist
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: Christina.Creech2@va.gov
Traci Dutton Pharm.D., BCPS, BCPP
Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner (Acute Psychiatry), Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency Program Director
VA Tennessee Valley health care
Email: Traci.Dutton@va.gov
Current Pharmacy Residents
PGY1 Residents
Sophia Brown, PharmD
Dr. Brown was born in Sarasota, FL and raised in Durango, CO. She attended undergraduate school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO where she received her B.S. in Biochemistry, and then moved to Denver, CO, to attend pharmacy school at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (SSPPS). During pharmacy school, Dr. Brown served as president of the SSPPS chapter of the American Society of Consult Pharmacists, treasurer of the Rho Chi Pharmacy Honors Society – Alpha Theta Chapter, and co-fundraising chair of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. Her other active memberships include Phi Lambda Sigma and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. In addition to her leadership involvement, Dr. Brown worked as an inpatient intern at UCHealth, Colorado's number one ranked hospital, throughout her P2-P4 years. There she gained valuable clinical experience under the guidance of faculty and mentors. Her time at an academic medical center inspired her to pursue a residency at TVHS, recognizing the breadth of opportunities available due to the program's size and dual locations. Following her PGY1, Dr. Brown hopes to complete a PGY2 in either psychiatric pharmacy or ambulatory care and pursue a career as a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist within the VA System. In her free time, she enjoys visiting local dance halls, spending time outdoors, and being with friends, family and her two dogs.
Amanda Covaleski, PharmD
Dr. Covaleski was born and raised in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania. She attended The Pennsylvania State University for undergraduate studies and completed her B.S. in Biology. Amanda then moved to Glendale, Arizona to earn her Doctorate of Pharmacy from Midwestern University. During her time at Midwestern, she held several leadership positions including Community Outreach Vice President for APhA and Vice President for Pharmacists Offering Women’s Education and Resources (POWER), all while tutoring courses and working as an intern at a local trauma center. She was also involved in multiple professional development and community service driven efforts and was sponsored for the Kappa Psi PacWest Province. Her proudest accomplishment was working in a research laboratory and co-authoring a published research article with another under review. In her free time, Amanda enjoys anything crafty (especially painting), hiking, cooking/baking (matcha cookies are a specialty), fishing, traveling the world, and experiencing new adventures. Upon completion of her PGY-1 residency, Amanda hopes to pursue a PGY-2 in Psych or Ambulatory Care.
Matthew Davis, PharmD
Dr. Davis was raised in Pleasant Shade, Tennessee. He attended Tennessee Technological University for his undergraduate studies. He then went on to receive his Doctor of Pharmacy and Rural Health Certificate from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) College of Pharmacy on the Nashville campus. His time at UTHSC was marked by active involvement in organizations such as Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, Rho Chi Honor Society, and Phi Lambda Sigma. At UTHSC, he served in many leadership positions, including Phi Lambda Sigma Chapter President and Kappa Psi Chapter Associate Regent. He served on an international Phi Lambda Sigma committee for two years, and he currently serves at the regional and international levels within Kappa Psi. He was also heavily involved with the material collection and training module coordination for the Rural Health Association of Tennessee Prescription Drug Take-Back Toolkit. He was named one of the Valedictorians of the Class of 2025 at UTHSC. Additionally, he worked as a pharmacy intern during pharmacy school at Smith County Drug Center, an independent pharmacy in his hometown. Outside of his professional life, he enjoys watching anything Star Wars, the Nashville Predators (preferably watching them win!), spending time with his fiancée or family and friends, and golfing/disc golfing. Upon completing his PGY-1 residency, Dr. Davis plans to either pursue a PGY-2 in ambulatory care, critical care/emergency medicine, or cardiology, or apply for a Clinical Pharmacist position within the VA System.
Kiley Gazzo, PharmD
Dr. Gazzo was raised in Summit, Mississippi where she attended the University of Mississippi for her undergraduate and graduate studies. During pharmacy school she was actively involved in Phi Lambda Sigma, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, National Community Pharmacy Association, and APhA-ASP. She served in multiple leadership positions including the National Community Pharmacy Association, APhA-ASP, and was also Community Service Chair and Graduate Student Council Representative of her pharmacy class. Additionally, she worked as an intern at Walgreens her first and second year of pharmacy school as well as Uptown Pharmacy, a compounding pharmacy, her third and fourth year. In addition to her participation in student organizations and work experiences, she was involved in two research projects focusing on Naloxone availability and dietary related health disparities in underserved communities during her time at the University of Mississippi. In her free time, Dr. Gazzo enjoys spending time with her friends and family, reading, exploring Nashville, and playing with her cat Frank! Her current areas of interest are ambulatory care, cardiology, and psychiatry. Dr. Gazzo plans to pursue a PGY-2 in one of her areas of interest in hopes of becoming a clinical pharmacy specialist at TVHS.
Brenna Levison, PharmD
Dr. Levison was born in raised in Blacksburg, Virginia. She attended undergraduate school at Virginia Tech where she received her B.S. in Biochemistry. She then went on to receive her Doctor of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, VA. During her time in pharmacy school Dr. Levison was VCU’s chapter President for the National Community Pharmacist Association, Secretary for Phi Lambda Sigma, and Community Service Co-Chair for the Student American Society of Health Systems Pharmacists. Her other active memberships included Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society and Kappa Epsilon – Tau Chapter. Dr. Levison’s interests include internal medicine, geriatrics, and ambulatory care. She plans to obtain a clinical pharmacist position within the Veterans Affairs system after completion of her PGY1 residency. In her free time, Dr. Levison enjoys playing tennis, going for walks outside, and spending time with friends and family.
Ashley Rector, PharmD
Dr. Rector was born and raised in Cookeville, Tennessee. She attended Tennessee Technological University for her undergraduate studies, where she majored in Chemistry. She then went on to receive her Doctor of Pharmacy from Lipscomb University College of Pharmacy. Her time at Lipscomb was marked by active involvement in organizations such as Phi Lambda Sigma, Rho Chi, APhA, TPA, ASHP, and NCPA. She served in multiple leadership positions including President of NCPA, OTC Medicine Safety Chair of APhA, Treasurer of Rho Chi, and Treasurer of AMCP. Dr. Rector also participated in the Vanderbilt Specialty Pharmacy Research Program, where she contributed to one research poster and two manuscripts in progress. Additionally, during her time at Lipscomb, she pursued dual degrees, earning both a Master’s in Health Care Informatics and a Master’s in Pharmaceutical Sciences while completing her PharmD. Her commitment to research and education was further evidenced by several accolades, such as the Dean's Award for Academic and Professional Excellence, NCPA Chapter Member of the Year, and the Research Scholar Award. Moreover, she placed in the top 10 nationally at the ASHP Midyear Clinical Skills Competition. Recently, Dr. Rector was selected to be on the VA Federal Resident Coalition (FedReC) for 2025-2026. In her free time, Dr. Rector enjoys playing pickleball and spending time with her husband and their bichon poodle mix, Xena. Upon completing her PGY-1 residency, she plans to pursue a PGY-2 in Ambulatory Care, with the goal of becoming a clinical pharmacy specialist within the VA health care system.
PGY2 Residents
Raelyn Bitor, PharmD
Dr. Bitor was born in Virginia Beach, VA. She was raised in both Virginia Beach and at the US Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan as her father is a Navy Veteran. She attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, VA for undergraduate studies, completing a B.S. in Biochemistry. She received her PharmD from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy in Richmond, VA. Throughout pharmacy school, Dr. Bitor was active in various student organizations, including ASHP, SNPhA, Kappa Epsilon fraternity, and Phi Lambda Sigma leadership society. She served in multiple leadership positions, including President of American Society of Consultant Pharmacists and the Vice President of Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International. She also received the Phi Lambda Sigma Leadership Recognition Award and Geriatric Pharmacy Award. Following pharmacy school, Dr. Bitor completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at the VA Connecticut Healthcare System in West Haven, CT. Outside of pharmacy, she loves traveling, going to concerts, trying new restaurants, and reading whenever she has time. Dr. Bitor moved to Nashville to complete her PGY2 in Pain and Palliative Care and is grateful for the opportunity to continue caring for Veterans at TVHS. Upon completion of her PGY2 residency, Dr. Bitor plans to pursue a pain management Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner position within the VA.
Hunter Clark, PharmD
Dr. Clark was born and raised in Pinckneyville, Illinois. He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for two years of undergraduate studies before receiving his Doctor of Pharmacy from Belmont University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Nashville, TN. At Belmont, he was an active member of many organizations, including ASHP, APhA-ASP, AAPP, IPSF, TPA, and Rho Chi Honors Society. He served in multiple leadership positions, including President of AAPP, Vice President of AAPP, APhA Operation Heart and Diabetes Chair, APhA Operation Immunization Chair, and APhA Antimicrobial Stewardship Chair. He was also a recipient of the Mr. George Gold Coin award during his time as an intern at Publix Pharmacy. He completed his PGY-1 at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System and is currently completing his PGY-2 Psychiatric Pharmacy Residency. Upon completion of his PGY-2, Dr. Clark plans to pursue a position in outpatient mental health in hopes of becoming a clinical pharmacy specialist within the VA health care system.
Lauren Frierdich, PharmD
Dr. Frierdich was born and raised in Springfield, IL. She attended the University of Kentucky for two years of undergraduate studies and then stayed to earn her Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Business Administration from UK College of Pharmacy. During pharmacy school, Lauren was actively involved in many organizations including ACCP, Rho Chi Honor Society, Phi Lambda Sigma (PLS), Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, APhA-ASP, ASHP-SSHP, and Kentucky Pharmacy Association. During her time at the UK, she served in multiple leadership positions including, ACCP President, PLS Secretary, Salvation Army Clinic Chair, and others. In addition to her participation in student organizations, Lauren also worked as an intern at UK’s Good Samaritan Hospital Inpatient Pharmacy throughout pharmacy school. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, traveling, and playing volleyball. Lauren completed her PGY-1 residency at TVHS and is now completing her PGY-2 residency in Ambulatory Care. She plans to pursue a career as a VA Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner.
Hannah Holloway, PharmD
Dr. Holloway was born and raised in Franklin, Tennessee. She attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville for her undergraduate studies. She then went on to receive her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) College of Pharmacy on the Nashville campus. Her time at UTHSC was marked by active involvement in organizations such as Rho Chi Honor Society, Phi Lambda Sigma, APhA-ASP, and Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity. She served in multiple leadership positions including Phi Lambda Sigma Vice President, Kappa Psi Associate Regent, and being an orientation leader. Dr. Holloway also participated in the Vanderbilt Specialty Pharmacy Student Research Program, contributing to the development of two research posters. Additionally, she was a work-study student at the Nashville VA campus during her P2-P4 years, gaining experience in the IV room, inpatient, and outpatient pharmacy settings. This exposure inspired her to pursue a residency at TVHS, recognizing the institution's excellence in serving Veterans. Outside of her professional life, Hannah enjoys traveling, attending UT sporting events, and spending time with friends and family. Dr. Holloway completed her PGY-1 residency at VA TVHS and is now a current PGY-2 ambulatory care resident. Upon completing her PGY-2 residency, Dr. Holloway hopes to become a Clinical Pharmacy Specialist in primary care within the VA System.
Madison Noble, PharmD
Dr. Noble was born in Memphis, TN and raised just outside of Richmond, VA in Mechanicsville. She attended undergraduate school at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, VA where she received her B.S. in Neuroscience, and then moved back home to attend pharmacy school at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, VA. During her time in pharmacy school, Dr. Noble was VCU’s chapter president for both APhA-ASP and the American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists. She also served as chaplain of Kappa Epsilon - Tau Chapter, ambassador/representative for VCU School of Pharmacy (SoP), and member of VCU SoP’s Educational Outcomes and Assessment Committee. Her other currently active memberships include Phi Lambda Sigma, Rho Chi Pharmacy Honor Society, and American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. In 2023, she received the Gloria Niemyer Francke Scholarship, a national scholarship from the APhA Foundation, recognizing her for her leadership qualities and skills. Given her background in neuroscience and passion for caring for veterans with mental illness, Dr. Noble is currently completing a PGY2 in psychiatric pharmacy after completing her PGY1 at TVHS. In her free time, Dr. Noble enjoys completing art projects, being outside, and trying new foods in the city.
Past Pharmacy Residents
Past PGY1 Residents
2023-2024
Sara Stone - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT
Elizabeth Gallagher- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Women’s Health
Hillary Little- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, PACT
Zoe Ricketts- Clinical Pharmacist, Enclara Pharmacia
Sam Smith - Clinical Pharmacist at Pinewood Springs Mental Health and Wellness
Melina Wingerter- Clinical Pharmacy Manager at Medical University of South Carolina
2022-2023
Ryan Archer- Academic Detailing Pharmacist - Rational Drug Therapy Program, WVU School of Pharmacy
Sean Blaeser- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Palo Alto, Psychiatry
Lauren Blumenfeld- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ascension, Ambulatory Care
Rebekah Wooten- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Yale New Haven Health, Metabolic and Primary Care
Gina Winslett- Clinical Pharmacist, Cooper Green Mercy Health Services
Max Lamb- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Dublin, Psychiatry
Katherine Rogers- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Oncology Critical Care
Madeline Salsman- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Richmond, Psychiatry
2021-2022
Courtney Ellis- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT
Laura Cherry- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT
Courtney Clarke- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT-Pain
Kacy Chaplin- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Cincinnati, Psychiatry
Megan Jackson- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Loma Linda, Psychiatry
Dillon Thompson- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT
Elizabeth (Betsy) Trainham- Clinical Pharmacist, VA TVHS
Justin Petway- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT-Pain
2020-2021
Lauren Bell – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Kansas City, Pain Management
Kyle Owens– Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Manchester, Outpatient Mental Health
Bianca Creith – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Mountain Home, PACT
Gabi Givens –Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Critical Care
Azur Eckley – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Charleston, Specialty Care
Claire Brandt – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Pain Management
Kate Rogers – Clinical Pharmacist, VA TVHS
Amanda Searls – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner , VA TVHS, PACT
Jeewar Kokoy – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT
2019-2020
Kelci Dalton – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Harris Health System, Houston, TX Acute Care
Kim Ehrhard – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Univ of Kansas Health System, Psychiatry
Bryan Figler – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Supervisor, Mental Health/Pain Clinical Pharmacy Services
Olivia Howard – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
Lauren McCarthy – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Clarksburg, WV, Ambulatory Care
Nikki Sherwood – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Kansas City, MO, Cardiology
Victoria Viverette – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Durham, NC, Ambulatory Care/Anticoagulation
2018-2019
Carli Smith – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
Haley Henry – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care - Supervisor
Matthew Olean – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cambridge Health Alliance, Boston, MA Am Care
Anna Drew Touloupas – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA VISN 9 Clinical Resource Hub, Cardiology
Bekki Burch – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Manchester, NH, Pain Management
Carla Figura – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Reno, NV, Pain Management
Monica Barrett – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Psychiatry
Austin Smith – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA VISN 22 Clinical Resource Hub, Psychiatry
2017-2018
Georgina Farrow - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Novant Health - Charlotte, NC
Brittany Jesek – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner- HBPC and Geriatric & Anticoagulation Clinical Pharmacy Programs Supervisor, VA Mountain Home
Jamie Henson – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist- Psychiatry at Marshall I. Pickens Hospital
Allison Karst – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Psychiatry
Michelle Pike – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA VISN 21 Clinical Resource Hub
Sebastian Skordallos – Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Central AL VA - Montgomery, AL
Wade Tugman – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Novant Health - Winston-Salem, NC
2016-2017
Candace Bryant – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Reno, NV, Ambulatory Care
Candace Beam – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Psychiatry
Aimee (Patterson) Jensen – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA VISN 9 Clinical Resource Hub, Psychiatry
Meredith Crumb – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA VISN 5 Clinical Resource Hub, Pain
Jakob Fann – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Anticoagulation
Bliss McMichael – Clinical Pharmacist, VA TVHS
Mena Raouf – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Seattle, WA Kaiser Permanente
Torrey Smith – Associate Chief, Pharmacy Service , VA TVHS
Uyen Smyth – Clinical Pharmacist, Sumner Regional, Gallatin, TN
2015-2016
Rachel (Childers) Henderson – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, NC
Caitlin Dirvonas – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry, VA, Phoenix
Emily Doss – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Internal Medicine, University of Louisville Hospital, Louisville, KY
Kelsie Flynn – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, St. Charles Family Care, Bend, OR
Jonathan Hughes – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, VA TVHS, St. Thomas Rutherford, Murfreesboro, TN
Stephanie (Parker) Coveart – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry, VA Memphis
Nilam (Patel) Naik – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Anticoagulation
Ashley Waddell Thomas – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
Jeremy Walley – Clinical Pharmacist, Cookeville Regional Medical Center, Cookeville, TN
2014-2015
Alev Gulum - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, Durham VAMC, Durham, NC
Amanda (Warstler) Smith – Clinical Pharmacist, VA Charleston, Psychiatry
Jaclyn (Yaeger) Gavin – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA VISN 7, Ambulatory Care
Jason McNeal - Clinical Pharmacist, VA TVHS, Pharmacy Program Manager Informatics
Lisa (Straughn) Johnson - Clinical Pharmacist (Acute Medicine), VA TVHS
Stephanie Walters – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Alive Hospice, Nashville, TN
Suzy Ponnapula - Emergency Medicine Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, The Med: Regional Medical Center at Memphis
Will Forkum – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA TVHS
2013-2014
Abbey Loy - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pharmacogenomics, VA VISN 5 Clinical Resource Hub
Jon Hale - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Durham VAMC, Durham, NC
Molly Hurst - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Charleston VAMC, Charleston, SC
Amanda Torbett - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cardiology, Erlanger Hospital, Chattanooga, TN
Ryan Schell - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, TN
Amber Phillips - Clinical Pharmacist (Acute Medicine), VA TVHS
Tanmayi Gupta – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Chicago, IL
Autumn Bagwell - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, TN
Emily (Anastasia) Young - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cardiology, VA VISN 21 Clinical Resource Hub
2012-2013
Anna Aaron - Clinical Pharmacist (Acute Medicine), VA TVHS
Jenny Brabson - Clinical Pharmacy Practioner, Psychiatry, VA TVHS
Mallory Jones - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, Phoenix VAMC
Terry Hoffmann - Associate Chief of Pharmacy, VA TVHS, Murfreesboro, TN
Stephen Neu - Clinical Pharmacist (Acute Medicine), VA TVHS
Jessica (Parra) Unzaga - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Oncology, Memorial Regional Hospital, Miami, FL
Julie Wallace - Clinical Pharmacist, Healthspring, Nashville, TN
Michelle (Valentine) Moseley - Pharmacy Section Chief, VA VISN 9 Clinical Resource Hub
2011-2012
Christie Burger - Clinical Pharmacist (Acute Medicine), VA TVHS
McKenzie Calhoun - Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, ETSU College of Pharmacy, Johnson City, TN
Michelle (Jackson) Colvard - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry, VA TVHS
Nicole (Kitts) Early - Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Midwestern University, Phoenix, AZ
Lauralee Gordon Maxwell - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Emergency Medicine, VA TVHS
Shivani Patel - Clinical Pharmacist, HealthSpring, Nashville, TN
Melaina Perry - Clinical Pharmacist, St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, Murfreesboro, TN
Alex Stephens - Clinical Pharmacist, Summit Medical Center, Nashville, TN
2010-2011
Berook Addisu Assistant Chief of Pharmacy, VAMC, Washington, DC
Kristen (Davis) Lamb - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, VA VISN 9 Clinical Resource Hub
Stephanie Hasty Hoeprich - Clinical Staff Pharmacist, Firelands Regional Medical Center, Cleveland, OH
Lana Huddleston Jared - Pharmacist, Baxter Pharmacy, Baxter, TN
Jon Maxwell - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, PICU/NICU Centennial Hospital, Nashville, TN
P. Blair Miller - Cardiology Clinical Staff Pharmacist, Maury Regional Medical Center, Columbia, TN
M. Kyle Phillips - Chief of Pharmacy, VA TVHS, Nashville, TN
Jessica Wallace - Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Lipscomb University, Nashville, TN
Past PGY2 Residents (Ambulatory Care)
2024-2025
Hillary Little- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Eastern Colorado Healthcare System, Ambulatory Care
Sara Corum- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT
Elizabeth Gallagher- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, PACT
2023-2024
Lauren Blumenfeld- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ascension, Ambulatory Care
Rebekah Wooten- Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Yale New Haven Health, Metabolic and Primary Care
2022-2023
Courtney Ellis- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
Laura Cherry- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
Courtney Clarke- Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care-Pain
2021-2022
Jeewar Kokoy – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
Bianca Creith - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Mountain Home TN, Ambulatory Care
Azur Eckley - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Charleston, SC, Ambulatory Care
2020-2021
Olivia Howard – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
Kayla Haverkamp - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA Phoenix, AZ Ambulatory Care
Victoria Viverette – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cardiology, VA VISN 7 Clinical Resource Hub
2019-2020
Carli Smith – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS Ambulatory Care
Matt Olean – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Cambridge Hospital, Boston, MA
Haley Henry – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care - Supervisor
2018-2019
Brittany Hayes – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner , VA Mountain Home, Ambulatory Care
Sebastian Skordallos – Associate Chief of Pharmacy, Central Alabama, VA
2017-2018
Candace Bryant – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, VA Reno, NV
Joy Hoffman – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, Saginaw, MI
2016–2017
Jonathan Hughes – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, St Thomas Rutherford, Murfreesboro, TN
Ashley Thomas – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Ambulatory Care
2015-2016
Will Forkhum – Clinical Pharmacist, VA TVHS
Alev Gulum – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Ambulatory Care, Durham VA, Durham, NC
2014-2015
Abbey Loy – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Pharmacogenomics, VA VISN 5 Clinical Resource Hub
Autumn Bagwell – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN
2013-2014
Julie Wallace - Clinical Pharmacist, Healthspring, Nashville, TN
Mallory Jones - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Phoenix VAMC, Ambulatory Care
2012-2013
Lauralee (Gordon) Maxwell - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Emergency Med
2011-2012
Kristen (Davis) Lamb - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Ambulatory Care, VA VISN 9 Clinical Resource Hub
Past PGY2 Residents (Psychiatry)
2024-2025
Melina Wingerter – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Charleston VAMC
Samantha Smith – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Pinewood Springs Behavioral Health, Columbia, TN
Zoe Ricketts – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Enclara Healthcare
2023-2024
Sean Blaeser – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Palo Alto VAMC
Max Lamb – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Dublin VAMC
Madeline Salsman – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – TVHS
2022-2023
Kyrsten (Kacy) Chaplin – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Cincinnati VAMC
Megan Jackson – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Loma Linda VAMC
2021-2022
Sarah Kemerer – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Pittsburgh VAMC
Kyle Owens – Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner – Manchester VAMC
2020-2021
Kim Ehrhard – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Univ of Kansas Health System, Psychiatry
Bryan Figler – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Supervisor, Mental Health/Pain Clinical Pharmacy Services
2019-2020
Monica Barrett – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Psychiatry
Austin Smith – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Wichita VAMC, Psychiatry
2018-2019
Allison Karst – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Psychiatry
Jamie Hansen - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist- Psychiatry at Marshall I. Pickens
2017-2018
Candace Beam – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, VA TVHS, Psychiatry
Aimee Patterson Jensen – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist and PGY1 RPD, RRTP, Bay Pines, FL VAMC
2016–2017
Caitlin Dirvonas – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry, VA Phoenix
Stephanie (Parker) Coveart – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry, VA Memphis
2015-2016
Amanda (Warstler) Smith – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Psychiatry, VA Charleston, SC
2014-2015
Jonathan Lister – Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Psychiatry, VA TVHS
2013-2014
Jenny Brabson - Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner, Psychiatry, VA TVHS
Past PGY2 Resident (Pain)
2023-2024
Ryan Archer- Academic Detailing Pharmacist - Rational Drug Therapy Program, WVU
2022-2023
Justin Petway- Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Pain Management , VA TVHS
Grace Jenkins- Clinical Pharmacist Practitioner, Hospice and Palliative Care, VA TVHS
2020-2021
Hannah Thorfinnson – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain, VAMC Tampa, FL
2019-2020
Bekki Burch – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA New Hampshire
Carla Figura – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, VA Reno, NV
2018-2019
Holly Cowley - Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain, Lexington VAMC
Tatjana Ramos – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Pain, Houston Methodist Hospital
2017-2018
Meredith Crumb – Clinical Pharmacy Specialist, Academic Detailing, VA TVHS
Pharmacy Publications
Research and publication, at an initial glance, can be intimidating for an entering resident. At TVHS, we have implemented a research training program that will help walk a resident from inception of a research question, development of the research protocol, data collection, and analysis to poster presentation and publication in a year. The resident will be paired with a preceptor who is affluent in research, and they will complete the project together side-by-side. Our goal is to have our residents trained to perform research responsibilities in order to make them more competitive for any clinical job in which they may apply. It is important to us that preceptors and residents alike contribute to the medical literature and the profession. Listed below are recent publications achieved by our past residents and current preceptors.
Publications
2025
Sara Corum, Timothy Morgan, Ashley Thomas,Impact of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist/glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonists After bariatric surgery in the veteran population,JAPhA Pharmacotherapy,Volume 2, Issue 4,2025,100020,ISSN 2949-9623,https://doi.org/10.1016/j.japhar.2025.100020.
Blumenfeld L, Morgan J, Morgan T, Thomas A. Use of glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist to sustain patients off basal-bolus insulin regimens. Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, Volume 65, Issue 1, 102288.
Forbes WL, Petway J, Gressler LE, Thorfinnson H, Costantino RC, Atkinson TJ. Identifying Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Events Among Active-Duty Service Members and Veterans Prescribed Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs). J Pain Res. 2024;17:1133-1144 https://doi.org/10.2147/JPR.S440802 , Atkinson TJ, Petway J, Forbes WL, Thorfinnson H, Costantino RC, Gressler LE. Generation of Risk Score for Serious Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) Induced Cardiovascular Events (NAÏVE) Among Active-Duty Service Members and Veterans. J Pain Res. 2025;18:1081-1094 https://doi.org/10.2147/JPR.S503743
Lamb M, Colvard M, Lister J, Johnson E. Impact of psychiatric pharmacist-led ambulatory alcohol withdrawal management. Ment Health Clin. 2025;15(3):170-175. doi: 10.9740/mhc.2025.06.170. PMID: 40496007; PMCID: PMC12148008;
Baylis JD, Jorgenson TL, Pals HE, Hwang CS, Colvard MD, Alliu V, Moore T, Lin LA, Wyse J, Hawkins EJ, Hagedorn HJ, Gordon AJ. Clinical pharmacist practitioners prescribing of buprenorphine for opioid use disorder. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2025;271:112663. doi: 10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2025.112663. Epub 2025 Mar 26. PMID: 40228325.
2024
Parmentier BL, Lister JF, Moore TD, Reinstatler K, Santos RT, Payne GH. Standardized reporting on studies of psychiatric pharmacist interventions. Mental Health Clin. 2024; 14: 271-6.
Reinstatler K, Payne G, Lister JF, Moore TD, Parmentier BL, Santos RT, Cobb CD. Development of the Core Outcome Set for Psychiatric Pharmacists. Journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2024; 7: 140-48.
Barrett M, Kemerer S, Colvard M. Implementation and evaluation of interprofessional overdose review team recommendations following intentional or accidental overdose events. Ment Health Clin [Internet]. 2024;14(3):224-8.
Sawyer J, Elliott T, Orton L, Sowell H, Gatwood K, Shultes K. Prevention and management of acute toxicities from conditioning regimens during hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Clin Hematol Int. 2024 Apr 3;6(2):1-10. doi: 10.46989/001c.94952. PMID: 38817311; PMCID: PMC11087001.
2023
Jenkins, G. (2023). Review of Dopamine Antagonists for Nausea and Vomiting in Palliative Care Patients. Journal
2023
Cozart, K. (August 2023) “Taming the Inner Critic.” In Things I Wish I Knew. Elite Impact Publishing.
Thomas A, Lamb K, Howard O. Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist Use for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in End-Stage Renal Disease. JAphA. June 2023
K Bakken B, Bozymski KM, Foster B, Blaeser SD, Mott DA, Doucette WR, Witry MJ, Arya V, Gaither CA, Kreling DH, Schommer JC. Ambulatory care pharmacy practice: Findings from the 2019 National Pharmacist Workforce Survey. Am J Health Syst Pharm. 2023 Feb 21;80(5):284-295. doi: 10.1093/ajhp/zxac352. PMID: 36445844.
Haight RB, Di Palito CN, Payne GH, Bostwick JR, Fulbright A, Lister JF, Williams AM. Psychotropic stewardship: Advancing patient care. Ment Health Clin. 2023; 13: 36-48.
Lister JF, Wong KR. Part I: Interactive case – Precision medicine in psychiatry. Journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2023; 6: 307-11.
Givens G, Neu D, Marler J. The Risk of Major Bleeding With Apixaban Administration in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury. Ann Pharmacother. 2023 Jul;57(7):795-802. doi: 10.1177/
2022
Howard O, Thomas A, Henry H, Wallace J. Impact of Virtual Transitions of Care Services on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Outcomes in a Veteran Population. JAphA. June 2022
Ohmoto A, Fuji S, Shultes KC Savani BN, Einsele H. Controversies about immunoglobulin replacement therapy in HSCT recipients with hypogammaglobulinemia. Bone Marrow Transplant 2022 Apr 19:1 7. doi:10.1038/s41
Apple A, Prescott LS, Robinson M, Shultes KC, Brown AJ. Provider Education Program on the Khorana Score to Promote Venous Thromboembolism Chemoprophylaxis in Patients with Gynecologic Cancer. International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. 2022;32(4):547 552.
Lister JF, Chiulli D, Ward SE, Frazier E. A Veterans Affairs’ perspective in response to Best Practice Model Subcommittee attribute statements for outpatient psychiatric pharmacists. Ment Health Clin [Internet]. 2022;12(5):327-8. DOI: 10.9740/mhc.2022.10.327.
Ehrhard K, Colvard M, Brabson J. Addiction of a clinical pharmacist practitioner to an inpatient addiction triage team and related medication outcomes. Ment Health Clin [Internet]. 2022;12(4):219-24. DOI: 10.9740/mhc.2022.08.219.
Gentry CA, Thind SK, Williams RJ, Hendrickson SC, Kurdgelashvili G, Humphrey MB. Development of SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with rheumatic conditions on hydroxychloroquine monotherapy vs. patients without rheumatic conditions: a retrospective, propensity-matched cohort study. The American Journal of the Medical Sciences (2022), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.amjms.2022.08.006
Newberry PA, Haverkamp K, Baker J. Impact of a pharmacist-run weight loss medication management service. J Am Pharm Assoc. 2022 May-Jun;62(3):883-88.
Brandt C, Atkinson TJ. A review of the safety of buprenorphine in special populations. Am J Medical Sci. 2022 (publication pending).
Perry C, Liberto J, Burden J et al...Atkinson TJ. The Management of Substance Use Disorders: Synopsis of the 2021 U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Department of Defense Clinical Practice Guideline. Ann Intern Med. 2022; 175(5):720-731.
Brandt C, Bell L, Atkinson TJ. Special Report: Return of the NSAIDs. Pract Pain Manag. 2022; 22(2).
Bell L, Brandt C, Atkinson TJ. Topical Analgesics. In Aronoff G, ed. Medication Management of Chronic Pain: What You Need to Know. Trafford Publishing. Publication pending 2022.
Ghafoor V, Kral L, Atkinson TJ. Chapter 55: Pain and Its Management. In Zeind C, Carvalho M ed, Applied Therapeutics. Wolters Kluwer Health Publishing. Publication Pending 2022.
Ohmoto A, Fuji S, Shultes KC, Savani BN, Einsele H. Controversies about immunoglobulin replacement therapy in HSCT recipients with hypogammaglobulinemia. Bone Marrow Transplant. 2022 Apr 19:1-7. doi: 10.1038/s41
Apple A, Prescott LS, Robinson M, Shultes KC, Brown AJ. Provider Education Program on the Khorana Score to Promote Venous Thromboembolism Chemoprophylaxis in Patients with Gynecologic Cancer. International Journal of Gynecological Cancer. 2022;32(4):547-552.
Howard O, Thomas A, Henry H, Wallace J. Impact of Virtual Transitions of Care Services on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Outcomes in a Veteran Population. JAphA. June 2022
2021
McGrane IR, Lister JF. (2021). Sleep-Wake Disorders. In E. Alderman (Ed.). Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program (PSAP): Neurology and Psychiatry. Lenexa, Kansas. American College of Clinical Pharmacy.
Thomas A., Baker J., Hoffman T., Lamb K. Clinical Pharmacy Specialists Providing Consistent Comprehensive Medication Management with increased Efficiency through Telemedicine during the COVID19 Pandemic. JACCP. July 2021.
Smith A, Hansen J, Colvard M. Impact of a pharmacist-led substance use disorder transitions of care clinic on post-discharge medication treatment retention. Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment. 2021; 130:10844.
Howard OP, Ehrhard KA, Douglass AR, Snow JA, Ashfaq S, Colvard MD. Letter to the editor: Impact of the Behavioral Activity Rating Scale (BARS) on antipsychotic use for acute agitation in an inpatient psychiatric setting. Gen Hosp Psychiatry. 2021 Nov-Dec; 73:131-132.
Ourth HL, McFarland MS, Yost AP. (2021). Comprehensive medication management research gap areas: A call to action for clinical pharmacy researchers. Journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy, 4(10), 1260-1262.
Atkinson TJ, Fudin J. Bup’ed or Duped? Is Buprenorphine for Everyone? PAINWeek Journal. 2021; 9(3):18:27.
Thorfinnson H, Dalton S, Atkinson TJ. Topical Anti-Inflammatories: Analgesic Options for Arthritis Beyond NSAIDs. Pract Pain Mgmt. 2021; 21(2).
Fudin J, Shrivastava A, Atkinson TJ, Fudin H. Opioids for Surgery or Acute Pain in Patients on Chronic Buprenorphine. In Aronoff G, ed., Medication Management of Chronic Pain: What you Need to Know. Trafford Publishing. Publication pending 2021.
Thomas A, Baker J, Hoffman T, Lamb K. Clinical Pharmacy Specialists Providing Consistent Comprehensive Medication Management with increased Efficiency through Telemedicine during the COVID19 Pandemic. JACCP. July 2021.
2020
Barrett M, Ward S, Colvard M. Pharmacist-led telemental health transitions of care clinic improves antidepressant medication continuity posthospitalization. Ment Health Clin [internet]. 2020;10(6):381-4.
Figura C, Barrett M, Atkinson TJ. A Kratom Primer: Miracle Medicine or Herb of Abuse? Pract Pain Mgmt. 2020; 20(5).
Karst A, Colvard M, Bean J, Patel E, Pate R, Lister J. Impact of a mental health trainee interdisciplinary program on a veteran population. Journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2020; 3: 757-63.
Wallace, J. L., & Hughes, J. Asthma Management: New Developments. The Rx Consultant. 2020.
Karst A, Colvard M, Bean J, Patel E, Pate R, Lister J. Impact of a mental health trainee interdisciplinary program on a veteran population. J Am Coll Clin Pharm. 2020:1-7.
McFarland M, Thomas A, Young E., Bryant C., Hughes J., Hoffman J., Baker J. Implementation and Effect of a Pharmacist-to-Pharmacist Transitions of Care Initiative on Ambulatory Care Sensitive Conditions. JMCP. April 2020.
2019
Henry HA, Smith CC, Ragheb B, Thomas AM, and Baker JW. Evaluation of a Direct Oral Anticoagulant Stewardship Program: Analysis of a Drug Consult Review Process and Population-Based Management Tool. J Cardiol Clin Pract. 2019;2(2): 1-6.
Eplin DD, Jackson AD, Smith A, Salvig B. Use of biosimilar granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for mobilization in autologous and allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation in a veteran population. Clinical Pharmacy International. 2019;1(4):229-33. DOI: https://doi.org/10.2991/chi.d.191008.001
Matthews J, Eplin D, Savani B, Carranza B, Matheny L. Managing endocrine disorders in adults after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Clinical Hematology International. 2019;1(4):180-88. DOI: https://doi.org/10.2991/chi.d.190917.001
Burka, A., Fann, J., Lamb, K., Salvig, B., & Wallace, J. L. Evaluation of a Novel Discharge Reminder Tool on Pneumococcal Vaccination in Hospitalized Elderly Veterans. Journal of American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2019; 1– 6.
Fief, C., Hoang, K., Phipps, S., Wallace, J. L., & Deweese, J. Examining the Impact of Antimicrobial Fluoroquinolones on Human DNA Topoisomerase IIα and IIβ. ACS Omega. 2019; 4 (2):4049-4055.
Karst, A., Hayes, B., & Bean, J. Wallace, J.L. Effect of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) pain management guidelines on post-surgical opioid prescribing among veterans. Journal of American College of Clinical Pharmacy. 2019; 2:155-160.
2018
Gee ME, Watkins AK, Brown JN, Young EJA. Ivabradine for the treatment of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome: a systematic review. Am J Cardiovasc Drugs 2018 https://doi.org/10.1007/s40256-017-0252-1.
Karst A. Weighing the Benefits and Risks of Medical Marijuana Use: A Brief Review. Pharmacy. 2018;6(128).
Karst A, Lister J. Utilization of G-CSF and GM-CSF as an alternative to discontinuation in clozapine-induced neutropenia or leukopenia: A case report and discussion. Mental Health Clin. 2018;8(5):250-5.
Lister JF, Torbett AL, Benge CD, Bean JR. A Case of Nonfatal Torsade de Pointes Associated With Psychiatric Polypharmacy. Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. 2018; 38 (2): 155-157.
2017
Koch J, Ward S, Thomas C. Implementation and results of a symptom-triggered opioid withdrawal protocol at a Veterans Affairs medical center. Ment Health Clin [Internet]. 2017;7(6):282-6. DOI: 10.9740/mhc.2017.11.282. PMCID: PMC6007729.
Khazan E, Anastasia E, Hough A, Parra D. Pharmacist-managed ambulatory blood pressure monitoring service Am J Health Sys Pharm 2017:74;190-195.
Hughes JC, Wallace JL, Bryant CL, Salvig BE, Fourakre TN, Stone WJ. Monitoring of Urate-Lowering Therapy Among US Veterans Following the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Guidelines for Management of Gout. Ann Pharmacother. 2017 Apr;51(4):301-306
Mahatme S, Atkinson TJ, Spallone A, Fudin J. The Preliminary Impact of Pain Management Integration into an HIV Specialty Clinic. Scientific Pages Anesth Pain Mgmt. 2017; 1(1):7-12.
Atkinson TJ, Crumb M, Raouf M. From Rare to Reality: The Challenge of Controlling Pain in Patients on Buprenorphine in the Acute Care Setting. J Trauma & Treatment. 2017; 6:1.
Raouf M, Atkinson TJ, Crumb M. Rational dosing of gabapentin and pregabalin in chronid kidney disease. J Pain Res. 2017; 10:275-278.
Michelle Colvard, Marie-Thérèse Jackson, Rosana Oliveira, Karin Scholtes, Steve Burghart, Cynthia A. Gutíerrez, Troy A. Moore, Shannon N. Saldaña, and Amy VandenBerg (2017) Consumer satisfaction with National Alliance on Mental Illness written medicine information. Mental Health Clinician: March 2017, Vol. 7, No. 2, pp. 74-80.
2016
Self, T. H., Owens, R., Sakaan, S., Wallace, J. L., & Howard-Thompson, A. Effect of diseases on response to vitamin K antagonists. Current Medical Research & Opinion. 2016; 32: 613-620.
Atkinson TJ, Gulum AH, Forkum WG. The Future of Pain Pharmacy: Driven by Need. Pharmacy Practice Research. 2016; 5:33-42.
Bagwell A, Loy A, Mcfarland MS, Tessmer-neubauer A. Oral Acyclovir in the Treatment of Verruca. J Drugs Dermatol. 2016;15(2):237-8.
Lister JF. Pharmacogenomics: A Focus on Antidepressants and Atypical Antipsychotics.” Mental Health Clin. 2016; 6 (1): 48-53.
Maxwell LG, McFarland MS, Baker JW, Cassidy RF. Evaluation of a Pharmacist Led Telehealth Clinic on Diabetes-Related Goals of Therapy in a Veteran Population. Pharmacotherapy. 2016;36(3):348–356
Salvig BE, Gulum AH, Walters SA, Edwards LB, Fourakre TN, Marvin SC, McKenzie MS, Moseley MV, Ansari IJ. Pharmacist Screening for Risk of Osteoporosis in Elderly Veterans. Consult Pharm. 2016; 31:440-449.
Ward S, Roberts JP, Resch, WJ, Thomas C. Psychotropic Use in Renal Impairment. Current Psychiatry. 2016;15(8):60-66.
Koch J, Modesitt T, Palmer M, Ward S, Martin B, Wyatt R, Thomas C. Review of pharmacologic treatment in cluster A personality disorders. Ment Health Clin [Internet]. 2016;6(2):75-81. DOI: 10.9740/mhc.2016.03.75.
Warstler A, Bean J. Antimicrobial-induced cognitive side effects. Mental health Clinician. July 2016; 6(4): 207-214.
Riesselman A. Raising Mental Health Awareness in a College of Pharmacy By Utilizing Community Resources, Artistic Reflection and Social Media. J Pharm Pract 2016; 29(3): 284.
Atkinson TJ, Cleary J, Fudin J. 10 Pain Medication Myths: Challenges in Selecting the Appropriate Analgesic. Pract Pain Mgmt. Publication Pending September 2016.
2015
Salvig BE, Easterling JL, Moseley MV, Patel EL, Joppich HM, Bean JR. Improving antipsychotic use in a Veteran Affairs Community Living Center. Annals of Long-Term Care: Clinical Care and Aging. 2015; 23(3): 35-39.
Lister JF, Voinov B, Thimothy L, Bean JF. Drug-Induced System Hypersensitivity Reaction Associated With Ziprasidone: An Atypical Occurrence. Journal of Clinical Psychopharmacology. 2015; 35 (4): 478-480.
Riesselman A, El-Mallakh RS. Akathisia with azithromycin. Ann Pharmacother. May 2015; 49(5):609.
Riesselman A, Johnson E, Palmer E. Lithium and clozapine in suicidality: shedding some light to get out of the dark. Mental Health Clinician. September 2015; 5(5):237-43.
Abstracts or Presentations Presented at Local and National Conferences
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP .December 2025: Federal Burnout: Why it Happens & What We Can Do, for ASHP Midyear Federal Forum. December 2025
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP : Compassion: Cultivating the Worldwide Wonder Drug, for PLS Leadership Summit. September 2025
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP: Confidence in Care: Supporting Gen Z Learners to Overcome Impostor Syndrome in the Patient Care Setting, for VA National Preceptors and RPD Virtual Conference. September 2025
Colvard, M. PCSS-MOUD Clinical Roundtable Webinar: MOUD and the Role of Pharmacists in Treating and Engaging Patients [co-presenter]: Aug 2025
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP:Compassion: The Wonder Drug, for Tennessee Pharmacists Association Winter Meeting. February 2025.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP: I think I am, therefore I am? Shaping Professional Identity Formation to Reduce Burnout and Grow Resilience Among Pharmacists and Technicians, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2024.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP.A Dose of Reality: Strategies for Managing Challenging Preceptor Situations, for AACP Experiential Education webinar. November 2024.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. GLP-1 Agonists in Older Adults: Panacea or Peril for ASCP Annual Meeting. November 2024.
Claire Brandt, PharmD, BCPS. What's New? Buprenorphine for Chronic Pain. VISN 9 VIP-POST Conference (virtual). Aug. 22, 2024.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Prescription for Success: Amplifying Mental Health Wellness in the Elderly, for Tennessee Pharmacists Association Summer Meeting. July 2024.
Jonathan F. Lister, PharmD, BCPP. A Health Equity Approach to Rural Veterans / Practical Applications of Health Equity Dashboards Veterans Affairs – CPPO MH REACHES: Health Equity Clinical Pharmacy Training. May/June 2024
Claire Brandt, PharmD, BCPS & Erica Wegrzyn, PharmD. Buprenorphine Across the Continuum: Consideration for Special Populations. Pain Management VA-ECHO (virtual). May 16, 2024.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP The Struggle is Real: Guiding Students Through Hard Times, for AACP Experiential Education webinar. May 2024
Lamb M, Colvard M, Lister J, Johnson E. Impact of Pharmacist-led Ambulatory Alcohol Detoxification. AAPP Annual Meeting; Orlando, Florida. April 7-10, 2024.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP Navigating the Storms of Self-Doubt, Keynote presentation for Phi Lambda Sigma 2024 Leadership Summit. April 2024.
Jonathan F. Lister, PharmD, BCPP. Treating SUD Outside of SUD Specialty Care for Veterans Affairs – Promoting the Highest Quality SUD Care in VA. February 2024
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP The Art and Science of Compassion, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, Certified Pharmacy Executive Leader recertification track. December 2023.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP We DID Start the Fire: Igniting Motivation in Pharmacy Learners, for ACCP Annual Meeting EDTR PRN Focus Session. November 2023.
Claire Brandt, PharmD, BCPS, & Lauren Gonser, PharmD, BCPS. The Scoop on Bup: Special Populations and Considerations with Buprenorphine Use. PAINWeek National Conference, Las Vegas, NV. Sep. 2023.
Lister JF, Reinstatler KM, Haight RJ, et al. Shaping Psychiatric Pharmacy Through Stewardship and Standardized Outcomes. Psych Congress; Nashville, Tennessee. September 8-9, 2023.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Old School Teaching Styles v. New Learners, for ACCP Education & Training PRN. August 2023.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Impostors, Pretenders, and Perfectionists – Oh My!, for Zada Cooper Leadership Symposium. April 2023.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Burned Out and Fired Up: A Map to Bring Back Our Well-Being, for Tennessee Pharmacists Association Winter Meeting. February 2023.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Impostors Among Us: Impostors, Students, or Both?, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2022.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Fighting for Resiliency, for ASCP Annual Meeting. November 2022
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Making It Safe: Promoting Psychological Safety in the Learning Environment, for ASHP National Pharmacy Preceptors Conference October 2022
Heilman G, Lamb M, Henry H, Thomas A. Suicide-Related Events Among the Use of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists in a Veteran Population. Poster presented at: ASHP Midyear Annual Meeting. Las Vegas, NV. Dec 2022.
Kendall Shultes PharmD, BCOP. Let's Take a Ride - CAR-T Cell Therapy at the VA. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, Chicago, IL
Shultes KC, Eplin DW, Vaught S, Hammers R, Cernawsky S, Dunn D, Fife H, Byrne N, Hollis A, Hicks R, Young S, Morrison GS, Fristrom V, Stokes K, Dholaria B, Oluwole O, Kassim A, Kim TK, Savani BN, Sengsayadeth S, Chinratanalab W. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy in the Veterans Affairs network: the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Experience. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System presented at Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, Chicago, IL
Kendall Shultes PharmD, BCOP. Acute Management on CAR-T Therapy - Jump on In and Buckle Up. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; AVAHO March Regional Event, Nashville TN
Archer R, Rogers K, Shultes K, Eplin D. Comparing Outcomes and Toxicities with Standard and Reduced Dose Melphalan in Autologous Stem Cell Rescue Patients with Multiple Myeloma. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; American Society Health Systems Pharmacists Midyear Meeting, Las Vegas, NV
Shultes KC, Eplin DD, Hammers R, Cernawsky S, Dunn D, Fife H, Byrne N, Hollis A, Hicks R, Young S, Morrison G, Fristrom V, Kim TK, Engelhardt BG, Savani BN, Sengsayadeth S, Chinratanalab W. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy in the Veterans Affairs network: the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Experience VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA
Eckley A, Shultes KC, Hammers R, Savani BN. Impact of Pharmacist Driven Telemedicine Services in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Long-term Care Clinic in a Veteran Population; VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA
Michelle Colvard, PharmD, BCPP. A Case-Based Approach to Managing the Complexities of Co-Occurring OUD and AUD. American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists Substance Use Disorder Summit [virtual conference]. October 2022
Dr. Christina Creech and Dr. Hannah Thorfinnson – Pain Scan Echo national presentation 9/15/22 on treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
David Eplin, PharmD, BCOP. Navigating the Current CAR-T Landscape for DLBCL: Best Practice Panel Perspectives. Presented at the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) annual conference in Salt Lake City, UT. April 24, 2022.
Justin Petway, PharmD. Evaluation of Ketamine Infusions in Chronic Pain Patients at TVHS. Poster presented at 2022 PAINWeek national conference. Abstract published in Postgraduate Medicine abstract book, 134:sup2, 1-93, doi: 10.1080/00325481.2022.2116839
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Life After Loss, delivered as part of the ASCP Women’s Leadership Series Spotlight on Mentoring Female Pharmacists. January 2021.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Making It Safe: Promoting Psychological Safety in the Learning Environment, for ASHP National Pharmacy Preceptors Conference. October 2022.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Fighting for Resiliency, for ASCP Annual Meeting. November 2022.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Falling Victim to Geriatric Syndromes, for ASCP Showcase. October 2021.
Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Impostors Among Us: Impostors, Students, or Both?, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2022.
Wong KR, Lister JF. (2022). Interactive Case: Precision Medicine in Psychiatry. In E. Alderman (Ed.). Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program (PSAP): Neurology and Psychiatry. Lenexa, Kansas. American College of Clinical Pharmacy.
Eckley A, Eplin DD, Shultes KC, Hammers R, Savani BN. Impact of Pharmacist Driven Telemedicine Services in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Long-term Care Clinic in a Veteran Population. Poster presented at the Association of VA Hematology Oncology (AVAHO) Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA. September 2022.
Shultes KC, Eplin DD, Hammers R, Cernawsky S, Dunn D, Fife H, Byrne N, Hollis A, Hicks R, Young S, Morrison G, Fristrom V, Kim TK, Engelhardt BG, Savani BN, Sengsayadeth S, Chinratanalab W. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy in the Veterans Affairs network: the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Experience VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Poster presented at the Association of VA Hematology Oncology (AVAHO) Annual Meeting, Denver, CO September 2021, and again with updated results in San Diego, CA September 2022.
Shultes KC. Multiple Advancements in Multiple Myeloma - Are We Making Steps to a Cure? Presentation at the Tennessee Oncology Pharmacy Association (TOPA) 6th Annual Conference. University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN campus. November 2021.
Hufnagel DH, Shultes KC, Morton C, Osmundson S, Beeghly-Fadiel A, Brown AJ, Prescott LS. Improving compliance with NCCN Guidelines for anemia evaluation among gynecologic oncology patients. Vanderbilt University Medical Center Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. March 2021.
B. Creith, PharmD, BCPS, G. Givens, PharmD, BCPS, B. Ragheb, PharmD, BCACP, CDE, CACP, CTTS, N. Naik, PharmD, BCPS, C Owen, PharmD, BCACP, J Wallace, PharmD, BCPS. Venous Thromboembolism Risk Calculations Upon Admission and at Discharge to Guide Prophylaxis Prescribing and Optimal Duration of Therapy. May 2021
Apple A, Prescott LS, Robinson M, Shultes KC, Brown A. The clinical utility of the Khorana score for determining risk for venous thromboembolism in patients with gynecologic cancer. Vanderbilt University Medical Center Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. March 2021.
Cherry L., Trainham B., Lamb K., Creith B., Thomas A. Efficacy and safety of semaglutide versus dulaglutide in a Veterans Affairs healthcare system. Poster presented at: ASHP Midyear Annual Meeting (virtual) 2022.
Thomas A. “CPPO Clinical Pharmacy Teleconference: Utilization of the PACT CPS Profile Report Toolkit.” Presented during national monthly teleconference, virtually. Aug 2021.
Thomas A. “How to use the PACT CPS Profile Report Tool.” Presented at Clinical Resource Hub meeting and Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Primary Care Monthly Meeting. Apr 2021
Thomas A. “Implementing Pharmacist to Pharmacist Transitions of Care Program to Increase Quality of Care and Access to Veterans” Presentation. CPPO Clinical Pharmacist National Monthly Teleconference Series. 2020.
Thomas A, Lamb K, Baker J. Safety and Efficacy of Combination Diuretic Therapy in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease without Heart Failure. Poster session presented at: Tennessee Society of Health System Pharmacist Winter Meeting. Feb 17.
Thomas A, Baker J, Ragheb B, et al. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths in Veterans. Poster session presented at: American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting. Hollywood, FL: Oct 16.
Flynn K, Atkinson TJ, Baker JW. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring clinical impact of time to therapeutic dose among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. To be Presented at Pain Week, Las Vegas, NV, September 2016.
Thomas AW, Baker JW, Ragheb B, Burger C, Muldowney JAS. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths at a VAMC. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.
Hughes J, Wallace J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre TN, Stone W. Evaluation of Current Adherence to American College of Rheumatology Guideline Recommendations for the Monitoring of Urate Lowering Therapy Among U.S. Veterans. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.
Hughes J, Christman B, McFarland S. Proton Pump Inhibitor-Induced Hypomagnesemia in a U.S. Veteran: Case Report and Population Study. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.
Flynn K, Baker JW, Atkinson TJ. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring the clinical impact of time to therapeutic dose among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.
Hughes J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre T, Wallace J. Effect of the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Management of Gout Guidelines on Monitoring and Adherence to Urate Lowering Therapy. Poster presented at Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA-TSHP-TSSP) Winter Meeting, Nashville, TN, February 2016.
Ward S, Koch J, Bouland DT, Thomas C. Quality Analysis of the Opiate Withdrawal Protocol with Clonidine at the Chillicothe VAMC. Poster presented at the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO, April 2016.
Riesselman A. Raising Mental Health Awareness in a College of Pharmacy By Utilizing Community Resources, Artistic Reflection and Social Media. College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO. April 2016.
Warstler A, Bean J, Lister J. Implementation of a Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program. College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO, April 2016.
Minifie J, Patel E, Bean J, Warstler A. Interprofessional attitudes and competencies among VA healthcare trainees and staff. Poster session presented at the annual meeting of the Association of VA Psychologist Leaders, San Antonio, TX, May 2016.
Esposito E, Nguyen V, Riesselman A, Facione F, Daughtery K. Successful Didactic Course Remediation in an Accelerated Program. American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Annual Meeting. National Harbor, MD, July 12, 2015.
Salvig BE, Gulum A, Walters S, Edwards L, Fourakre TN, Marvin S, McKenzie M, Moseley MV. Osteoporosis Risk Assessment in Elderly Veterans. Presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Annual Meeting; Las Vegas, NV , October 2015.
Burka A, Jones M, Hale J, Phillips A, Salvig B, Wallace J. Drug Burden Index Score and Fall Risk in a Community-Dwelling, Veteran Population. Presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Annual Meeting; Las Vegas, NV, October 2015.
Schell R, Abramczyk A, Fominaya C, Friedman R, Castle S. Outcomes associated with a multidisciplinary Pain Oversight Committee to facilitate appropriate management of chronic opioid therapy in Veterans. Presented poster at 2015 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Global Conference on Clinical Pharmacy; San Francisco, California, October 2015.
Lavinghousez W, Lifesy J, Schell R. Mail return reductions: A six sigma project. Presented poster at 2015 American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar (JFPS). October 2015; Washington, District of Columbia. J Am Pharm Assoc 2015; 55:e414-e434
Hughes J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre T, Wallace J. Effect of the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Management of Gout Guidelines on Monitoring and Adherence to Urate Lowering Therapy. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015
Thomas AW, Baker JW, Ragheb B, Burger C, Muldowney JAS. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths in Veterans. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015
Doss E, Ragheb B, Baker JW. Prescribing patterns and follow-up practices of target-specific oral anticoagulants within VA-TVHS. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015
Patel N, Walley J, McFarland MS, Wallace J, Maxwell L. Utilization of Aldosterone Antagonists in Veterans with Heart Failure on Optimal Therapy with Reduced Ejection Fraction of ≤ 35%. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015
Dirvonas C, Bean J, Easterling J. The prevalence and management of vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency in veterans admitted to an acute inpatient psychiatric unit. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.
Childers R, Parker S, Bean J, Dutton T, Pate RJ. Metabolic monitoring for patients on second-generation antipsychotics in a VA setting. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.
Flynn K, Atkinson TJ, Baker JW. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring clinical impact of time to therapeutic effect among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.
Lister J, Torbett A, Benge C, Bean J. A Case of Nonfatal Torsade de Pointes Associated with Polypharmacy College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Tampa, Fl (April 2015).
Why Choose TVHS
Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is an integrated Veterans Affairs health care system consisting of two medical centers, 350 acute care and geriatric beds, various specialty clinics, and 19 community-based outpatient clinics located throughout middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.
Pharmacy Services
The VA TVHS pharmacy service provides progressive clinical and distributive services with approximately 180 pharmacy staff members including more than 70 clinical pharmacy practitioners in a variety of practice settings and a number of clinical pharmacists dedicated to providing decentralized inpatient pharmacy services and medication reconciliation. Clinical pharmacy practitioners are assigned to areas such as primary care, emergency medicine, acute medicine, antimicrobial stewardship/infectious diseases, cardiology, critical care, stem cell, transplant, psychiatry, oncology, geriatrics, nutritional support, anticoagulation management, long-term care, chronic pain management, home-based primary care, palliative care, pharmacoeconomics, and clinical practice management. Within these areas, all clinical pharmacy practitioners have scopes of practice which include prescribing authority. A large majority of the residency preceptors are board certified by the Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties actively involved in national pharmacy organizations, and/or are working to contribute to medical literature through publications/research, giving residents an extraordinary ability to work with clinical pharmacy practitioners practicing at the top of their respective fields and an in-depth view of how our pharmacy services positively influence the health of Veterans.
Academic Affiliations
The health care system has strong affiliations to the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and Meharry Medical College as well as several colleges of pharmacy including the University of Tennessee, Samford University, Belmont University, Lipscomb University, and Union University.
Pharmacist Training at TVHS
Six (6) PGY1 pharmacy residents, two (2) Ambulatory Care PGY2 residents, two (2) Pain PGY2 residents, two (2) Psychiatry PGY2 residents, and over 200 students from several colleges of pharmacy are trained at TVHS each year. Residents will have clinical opportunities at both medical centers: the Nashville Campus and the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro. There are additional rotation opportunities at area community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs), including Chattanooga and Clarksville, if desired. Throughout TVHS, the extensive range of medical and clinical pharmacy services allows for an optimal training and teaching environment.
Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro is a suburb of Nashville, located approximately 40 minutes south on I-24. The city boasts a unique blend of Civil War history and a thriving 21st century community, having beautiful French Colonial downtown homes dating back to the early 1800s blended with new developments, modern shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, and other amenities to bring a touch of southern nostalgia to middle Tennessee.
Murfreesboro is also home to the beautiful 550-acre campus of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU), which, at an enrollment of 20,000 students, is the second largest undergraduate university in the state behind University of Tennessee.
Nashville
Located within the largest metropolitan area in the state, Nashville is a big city that offers southern hospitality with a small town feel right in the heart of Tennessee. From great restaurants, comedy clubs, live music venues, Grand Ole Opry, and professional sports, you never run out of fun things to do in "Music City". The city is called home by numerous celebrities so there is always the possibility of celebrity sightings. Nashville also excels in providing a robust cultural arts scene with the Frist Art Museum, Schermerhorn Symphony Hall, National Museum of African-American Music, Tennessee Performing Arts Center, and the Ryman Auditorium. For laid back atmospheres, Nashville is surrounded by beautiful scenery. You can always visit the local Cheekwood Botanical Gardens, spend a day on a nearby lake or river, or enjoy hiking at one of the many nearby parks. There is something for everyone!
www.visitmusiccity.com
www.nashvillescene.com
How to Apply
PGY1 Residency
APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS
Applicant must be a U.S. Citizen who has completed a Doctor of Pharmacy curriculum from an accredited school of pharmacy. Only applicants from ACPE-accredited or pending accreditation schools of pharmacy will be reviewed and considered for an interview
All applicants must participate in the ASHP Residency Matching Process.
APPLICATION MATERIALS REQUIRED
- Letter of intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- An official transcript from an ACPE-accredited degree Program (or in process of ACPE-accreditation)
- Three (3) letters of recommendation using standard template in PhORCAS
APPLICATION DEADLINE
All application materials are due no later than Jan. 2.
PGY2 Program Residencies
For application requirements and deadlines, please visit each PGY2 residency program page for more details.
PGY1 and PGY2 Contacts
For the PGY1, please contact:
PGY1 Residency Program Director: Kristina Gill, PharmD at Kristina.Gill@va.gov
PGY1 Residency Recruitment Coordinator: Courtney Ellis, PharmD, MBA, BCPS at Courtney.Ellis@va.gov
PGY1 Residency Program Coordinator: Kate Cozart MEd, PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP at mary.cozart@va.gov
Current Residents: Sophia Brown at sophia.brown1@va.gov , Amanda Covaleski at amanda.covaleski@va.gov, Matthew Davis at amanda.covaleski@va.gov, Kiley Gazzo at kiley.gazzo@va.gov, Brenna Levison at brenna.levison@va.gov, Ashley Rector at ashley.rector@va.gov
For the Ambulatory Care PGY2, please contact:
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Rebecca Cripps, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCACP at Rebecca.Cripps@va.gov
Current residents: Hannah Holloway at hannah.holloway@va.gov, Lauren Frierdich at lauren.frierdich2@va.gov
For the Pain PGY2, please contact:
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Christina Creech Pharm.D., BCGP at Christina.Creech2@va.gov
Current Resident: Raelyn Bitor at raelyn.bitor@va.gov
For the Psychiatry PGY2, please contact:
PGY2 Residency Program Director: Traci Dutton, Pharm.D., BCPP at Traci.Dutton@va.gov
Current PGY2 Resident: Madison Noble at Madison.noble3@va.gov, Hunter Clark at Hunter.clark@va.gov
Find out more about us at these locations:
VA Pharmacy Residency Program
http://www.pbm.va.gov/education/vapharmacyresidencyprogram.asp
American Society of Health System Pharmacists
https://accreditation.ashp.org/directory/#/program/residency/programInfo/54600