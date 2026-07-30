Pharmacy Residency Program

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP .December 2025: Federal Burnout: Why it Happens & What We Can Do, for ASHP Midyear Federal Forum. December 2025

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP : Compassion: Cultivating the Worldwide Wonder Drug, for PLS Leadership Summit. September 2025

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP: Confidence in Care: Supporting Gen Z Learners to Overcome Impostor Syndrome in the Patient Care Setting, for VA National Preceptors and RPD Virtual Conference. September 2025

Colvard, M. PCSS-MOUD Clinical Roundtable Webinar: MOUD and the Role of Pharmacists in Treating and Engaging Patients [co-presenter]: Aug 2025

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP:Compassion: The Wonder Drug, for Tennessee Pharmacists Association Winter Meeting. February 2025.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP: I think I am, therefore I am? Shaping Professional Identity Formation to Reduce Burnout and Grow Resilience Among Pharmacists and Technicians, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2024.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP.A Dose of Reality: Strategies for Managing Challenging Preceptor Situations, for AACP Experiential Education webinar. November 2024.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. GLP-1 Agonists in Older Adults: Panacea or Peril for ASCP Annual Meeting. November 2024.

Claire Brandt, PharmD, BCPS. What's New? Buprenorphine for Chronic Pain. VISN 9 VIP-POST Conference (virtual). Aug. 22, 2024.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Prescription for Success: Amplifying Mental Health Wellness in the Elderly, for Tennessee Pharmacists Association Summer Meeting. July 2024.

Jonathan F. Lister, PharmD, BCPP. A Health Equity Approach to Rural Veterans / Practical Applications of Health Equity Dashboards Veterans Affairs – CPPO MH REACHES: Health Equity Clinical Pharmacy Training. May/June 2024

Claire Brandt, PharmD, BCPS & Erica Wegrzyn, PharmD. Buprenorphine Across the Continuum: Consideration for Special Populations. Pain Management VA-ECHO (virtual). May 16, 2024.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP The Struggle is Real: Guiding Students Through Hard Times, for AACP Experiential Education webinar. May 2024

Lamb M, Colvard M, Lister J, Johnson E. Impact of Pharmacist-led Ambulatory Alcohol Detoxification. AAPP Annual Meeting; Orlando, Florida. April 7-10, 2024.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP Navigating the Storms of Self-Doubt, Keynote presentation for Phi Lambda Sigma 2024 Leadership Summit. April 2024.

Jonathan F. Lister, PharmD, BCPP. Treating SUD Outside of SUD Specialty Care for Veterans Affairs – Promoting the Highest Quality SUD Care in VA. February 2024

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP The Art and Science of Compassion, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting, Certified Pharmacy Executive Leader recertification track. December 2023.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP We DID Start the Fire: Igniting Motivation in Pharmacy Learners, for ACCP Annual Meeting EDTR PRN Focus Session. November 2023.

Claire Brandt, PharmD, BCPS, & Lauren Gonser, PharmD, BCPS. The Scoop on Bup: Special Populations and Considerations with Buprenorphine Use. PAINWeek National Conference, Las Vegas, NV. Sep. 2023.

Lister JF, Reinstatler KM, Haight RJ, et al. Shaping Psychiatric Pharmacy Through Stewardship and Standardized Outcomes. Psych Congress; Nashville, Tennessee. September 8-9, 2023.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Old School Teaching Styles v. New Learners, for ACCP Education & Training PRN. August 2023.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Impostors, Pretenders, and Perfectionists – Oh My!, for Zada Cooper Leadership Symposium. April 2023.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Burned Out and Fired Up: A Map to Bring Back Our Well-Being, for Tennessee Pharmacists Association Winter Meeting. February 2023.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Impostors Among Us: Impostors, Students, or Both?, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2022.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Fighting for Resiliency, for ASCP Annual Meeting. November 2022

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Making It Safe: Promoting Psychological Safety in the Learning Environment, for ASHP National Pharmacy Preceptors Conference October 2022

Heilman G, Lamb M, Henry H, Thomas A. Suicide-Related Events Among the Use of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists in a Veteran Population. Poster presented at: ASHP Midyear Annual Meeting. Las Vegas, NV. Dec 2022.

Kendall Shultes PharmD, BCOP. Let's Take a Ride - CAR-T Cell Therapy at the VA. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, Chicago, IL

Shultes KC, Eplin DW, Vaught S, Hammers R, Cernawsky S, Dunn D, Fife H, Byrne N, Hollis A, Hicks R, Young S, Morrison GS, Fristrom V, Stokes K, Dholaria B, Oluwole O, Kassim A, Kim TK, Savani BN, Sengsayadeth S, Chinratanalab W. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy in the Veterans Affairs network: the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Experience. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System presented at Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, Chicago, IL

Kendall Shultes PharmD, BCOP. Acute Management on CAR-T Therapy - Jump on In and Buckle Up. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; AVAHO March Regional Event, Nashville TN

Archer R, Rogers K, Shultes K, Eplin D. Comparing Outcomes and Toxicities with Standard and Reduced Dose Melphalan in Autologous Stem Cell Rescue Patients with Multiple Myeloma. VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; American Society Health Systems Pharmacists Midyear Meeting, Las Vegas, NV

Shultes KC, Eplin DD, Hammers R, Cernawsky S, Dunn D, Fife H, Byrne N, Hollis A, Hicks R, Young S, Morrison G, Fristrom V, Kim TK, Engelhardt BG, Savani BN, Sengsayadeth S, Chinratanalab W. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy in the Veterans Affairs network: the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Experience VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA

Eckley A, Shultes KC, Hammers R, Savani BN. Impact of Pharmacist Driven Telemedicine Services in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Long-term Care Clinic in a Veteran Population; VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System; Association of VA Hematology Oncology Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA

Michelle Colvard, PharmD, BCPP. A Case-Based Approach to Managing the Complexities of Co-Occurring OUD and AUD. American Association of Psychiatric Pharmacists Substance Use Disorder Summit [virtual conference]. October 2022

Dr. Christina Creech and Dr. Hannah Thorfinnson – Pain Scan Echo national presentation 9/15/22 on treatment of Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

David Eplin, PharmD, BCOP. Navigating the Current CAR-T Landscape for DLBCL: Best Practice Panel Perspectives. Presented at the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) annual conference in Salt Lake City, UT. April 24, 2022.

Justin Petway, PharmD. Evaluation of Ketamine Infusions in Chronic Pain Patients at TVHS. Poster presented at 2022 PAINWeek national conference. Abstract published in Postgraduate Medicine abstract book, 134:sup2, 1-93, doi: 10.1080/00325481.2022.2116839

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Life After Loss, delivered as part of the ASCP Women’s Leadership Series Spotlight on Mentoring Female Pharmacists. January 2021.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Making It Safe: Promoting Psychological Safety in the Learning Environment, for ASHP National Pharmacy Preceptors Conference. October 2022.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Fighting for Resiliency, for ASCP Annual Meeting. November 2022.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Falling Victim to Geriatric Syndromes, for ASCP Showcase. October 2021.

Kate Cozart, M.Ed., PharmD, BCPS, BCGP, BCACP. Impostors Among Us: Impostors, Students, or Both?, for ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting. December 2022.

Wong KR, Lister JF. (2022). Interactive Case: Precision Medicine in Psychiatry. In E. Alderman (Ed.). Pharmacotherapy Self-Assessment Program (PSAP): Neurology and Psychiatry. Lenexa, Kansas. American College of Clinical Pharmacy.

Eckley A, Eplin DD, Shultes KC, Hammers R, Savani BN. Impact of Pharmacist Driven Telemedicine Services in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant (HSCT) Long-term Care Clinic in a Veteran Population. Poster presented at the Association of VA Hematology Oncology (AVAHO) Annual Meeting, San Diego, CA. September 2022.

Shultes KC, Eplin DD, Hammers R, Cernawsky S, Dunn D, Fife H, Byrne N, Hollis A, Hicks R, Young S, Morrison G, Fristrom V, Kim TK, Engelhardt BG, Savani BN, Sengsayadeth S, Chinratanalab W. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell therapy in the Veterans Affairs network: the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Experience VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System. Poster presented at the Association of VA Hematology Oncology (AVAHO) Annual Meeting, Denver, CO September 2021, and again with updated results in San Diego, CA September 2022.

Shultes KC. Multiple Advancements in Multiple Myeloma - Are We Making Steps to a Cure? Presentation at the Tennessee Oncology Pharmacy Association (TOPA) 6th Annual Conference. University of Tennessee, Memphis, TN campus. November 2021.

Hufnagel DH, Shultes KC, Morton C, Osmundson S, Beeghly-Fadiel A, Brown AJ, Prescott LS. Improving compliance with NCCN Guidelines for anemia evaluation among gynecologic oncology patients. Vanderbilt University Medical Center Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. March 2021.

B. Creith, PharmD, BCPS, G. Givens, PharmD, BCPS, B. Ragheb, PharmD, BCACP, CDE, CACP, CTTS, N. Naik, PharmD, BCPS, C Owen, PharmD, BCACP, J Wallace, PharmD, BCPS. Venous Thromboembolism Risk Calculations Upon Admission and at Discharge to Guide Prophylaxis Prescribing and Optimal Duration of Therapy. May 2021

Apple A, Prescott LS, Robinson M, Shultes KC, Brown A. The clinical utility of the Khorana score for determining risk for venous thromboembolism in patients with gynecologic cancer. Vanderbilt University Medical Center Society of Gynecologic Oncology Virtual Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer. March 2021.

Cherry L., Trainham B., Lamb K., Creith B., Thomas A. Efficacy and safety of semaglutide versus dulaglutide in a Veterans Affairs healthcare system. Poster presented at: ASHP Midyear Annual Meeting (virtual) 2022.

Thomas A. “CPPO Clinical Pharmacy Teleconference: Utilization of the PACT CPS Profile Report Toolkit.” Presented during national monthly teleconference, virtually. Aug 2021.

Thomas A. “How to use the PACT CPS Profile Report Tool.” Presented at Clinical Resource Hub meeting and Clinical Pharmacy Specialist Primary Care Monthly Meeting. Apr 2021

Thomas A. “Implementing Pharmacist to Pharmacist Transitions of Care Program to Increase Quality of Care and Access to Veterans” Presentation. CPPO Clinical Pharmacist National Monthly Teleconference Series. 2020.

Thomas A, Lamb K, Baker J. Safety and Efficacy of Combination Diuretic Therapy in Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease without Heart Failure. Poster session presented at: Tennessee Society of Health System Pharmacist Winter Meeting. Feb 17.

Thomas A, Baker J, Ragheb B, et al. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths in Veterans. Poster session presented at: American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting. Hollywood, FL: Oct 16.

Flynn K, Atkinson TJ, Baker JW. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring clinical impact of time to therapeutic dose among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. To be Presented at Pain Week, Las Vegas, NV, September 2016.



Thomas AW, Baker JW, Ragheb B, Burger C, Muldowney JAS. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths at a VAMC. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Hughes J, Wallace J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre TN, Stone W. Evaluation of Current Adherence to American College of Rheumatology Guideline Recommendations for the Monitoring of Urate Lowering Therapy Among U.S. Veterans. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Hughes J, Christman B, McFarland S. Proton Pump Inhibitor-Induced Hypomagnesemia in a U.S. Veteran: Case Report and Population Study. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Flynn K, Baker JW, Atkinson TJ. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring the clinical impact of time to therapeutic dose among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. To be presented at the American College of Clinical Pharmacy Annual Meeting, Hollywood, FL, October 2016.



Hughes J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre T, Wallace J. Effect of the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Management of Gout Guidelines on Monitoring and Adherence to Urate Lowering Therapy. Poster presented at Tennessee Pharmacists Association (TPA-TSHP-TSSP) Winter Meeting, Nashville, TN, February 2016.



Ward S, Koch J, Bouland DT, Thomas C. Quality Analysis of the Opiate Withdrawal Protocol with Clonidine at the Chillicothe VAMC. Poster presented at the College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO, April 2016.



Riesselman A. Raising Mental Health Awareness in a College of Pharmacy By Utilizing Community Resources, Artistic Reflection and Social Media. College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO. April 2016.



Warstler A, Bean J, Lister J. Implementation of a Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program. College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Colorado Springs, CO, April 2016.



Minifie J, Patel E, Bean J, Warstler A. Interprofessional attitudes and competencies among VA healthcare trainees and staff. Poster session presented at the annual meeting of the Association of VA Psychologist Leaders, San Antonio, TX, May 2016.

Esposito E, Nguyen V, Riesselman A, Facione F, Daughtery K. Successful Didactic Course Remediation in an Accelerated Program. American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Annual Meeting. National Harbor, MD, July 12, 2015.

Salvig BE, Gulum A, Walters S, Edwards L, Fourakre TN, Marvin S, McKenzie M, Moseley MV. Osteoporosis Risk Assessment in Elderly Veterans. Presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Annual Meeting; Las Vegas, NV , October 2015.

Burka A, Jones M, Hale J, Phillips A, Salvig B, Wallace J. Drug Burden Index Score and Fall Risk in a Community-Dwelling, Veteran Population. Presented at the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists Annual Meeting; Las Vegas, NV, October 2015.

Schell R, Abramczyk A, Fominaya C, Friedman R, Castle S. Outcomes associated with a multidisciplinary Pain Oversight Committee to facilitate appropriate management of chronic opioid therapy in Veterans. Presented poster at 2015 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Global Conference on Clinical Pharmacy; San Francisco, California, October 2015.

Lavinghousez W, Lifesy J, Schell R. Mail return reductions: A six sigma project. Presented poster at 2015 American Pharmacists Association (APhA) Joint Federal Pharmacy Seminar (JFPS). October 2015; Washington, District of Columbia. J Am Pharm Assoc 2015; 55:e414-e434

Hughes J, Bryant C, Salvig B, Fourakre T, Wallace J. Effect of the 2012 American College of Rheumatology Management of Gout Guidelines on Monitoring and Adherence to Urate Lowering Therapy. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Thomas AW, Baker JW, Ragheb B, Burger C, Muldowney JAS. Limiting Warfarin Tablet Strengths in Veterans. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Doss E, Ragheb B, Baker JW. Prescribing patterns and follow-up practices of target-specific oral anticoagulants within VA-TVHS. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Patel N, Walley J, McFarland MS, Wallace J, Maxwell L. Utilization of Aldosterone Antagonists in Veterans with Heart Failure on Optimal Therapy with Reduced Ejection Fraction of ≤ 35%. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015

Dirvonas C, Bean J, Easterling J. The prevalence and management of vitamin D insufficiency and deficiency in veterans admitted to an acute inpatient psychiatric unit. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.

Childers R, Parker S, Bean J, Dutton T, Pate RJ. Metabolic monitoring for patients on second-generation antipsychotics in a VA setting. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.

Flynn K, Atkinson TJ, Baker JW. Comparison of venlafaxine and duloxetine: measuring clinical impact of time to therapeutic effect among patients achieving therapeutic dosing for pain. Poster presented at the American Society of Health‑System Pharmacists Midyear Clinical Meeting, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 2015.

Lister J, Torbett A, Benge C, Bean J. A Case of Nonfatal Torsade de Pointes Associated with Polypharmacy College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists Annual Meeting, Tampa, Fl (April 2015).